G2E: Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern 28-21
44BLITZ Game of the Week - Reitz vs. Boonville
The Reitz Panthers bring their picture perfect 10-0 record to Bennett Field Friday night to face the 7-0 Boonville Pioneers in the 4-A Sectional Semifinals. 44Sports Director Joe Downs has a preview.
Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 11
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron. We have 22 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday. Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:. Floyd...
Home Team Friday: Owensboro vs. Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro – 14 Henderson County – 8
Former Evansville North linebacker suffering from concussion nearly 30 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In 1993, a North High School football player suffered a concussion during a football game. Those at the game said it wasn’t a big hit, but he still went to the doctor, and was prescribed to sit out for 10 days. Standing at 6-foot-1 and...
Lilly King set for weekend competition in Toronto
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lilly King is back to racing in preparation for December’s World Championships. King will face off against many of the world’s best at the FINA World Cup stop in Toronto. That competition started on Friday and will run through the weekend until Sunday. On...
New era begins for UE men’s basketball in exhibition opener
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The long wait is almost over for college basketball fans in the Tri-State. The University of Evansville men’s basketball program will soon tip off the David Ragland era, starting with a home exhibition game against Oakland City on Saturday. Not only will it be the first time that Ragland and his coaching staff get to see their team in a game situation, but it will be the first test of how the new roster has gelled together over the preseason.
Couple celebrates 50th 5K race in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple celebrates the end of a racing journey in Newburgh Friday night. Paul and Kim Kasenow are hosting a pre-race party to celebrate the 50th state they will have ran a 5K in. At the pre-race party, the Kasenow’s will have shirts, medals, and the...
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
Paoli man arrested for having firearm at the MHS powder puff football game
MITCHELL – A Paoli man was arrested after an incident on September 28, 2022. Police arrested 20-year-old Brighton Ames, on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property. On that day at 9:15 a.m., Mitchell High School Assistant Principal Robert Halslip stated he was supervising the “powder...
DCH Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon
Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Traffic Alert: Section of Oak Hill to be resurfaced Monday & Tuesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - County officials say the multi-lane section of Oak Hill Road from Lynch Road to approximately Elmridge Drive will be partially milled and resurfaced. The work is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Officials say the road will not be closed, but delays in...
Power to be out in parts of Daviess Co.
Washington Power and Light will have a planned power outage to replace a damaged pole on the East Side of The Roundabout along Highway 50. Power will be out from the east side of the roundabout east along Highway 50 to Montgomery. All Washington Power and Light customers in this area will be affected, including the town of Montgomery.
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
Dozens of double rainbow photos sent in by viewers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several viewers spotted bright rainbows Tuesday in many parts of the Tri-State. It was in the evening around 5:30, and many even captured a double rainbow. The views came after our rainy day, and the position of the sun allowed for those bright colors to pop.
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
Semi overturns in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert for drivers Thursday morning in Perry County. Deputies say the entrance ramp to eastbound I-64 at State Road 37 was closed because of an overturned semi. It happened before 4 a.m. The scene is now cleared.
