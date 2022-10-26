Read full article on original website
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind on Friday released a statement several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. “We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from family, friends,...
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
Infant, drivers rushed to the hospital after rural Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Illinois — An infant and two drivers are in the hospital following a severe crash near Western Township, Illinois Friday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. At about 10:26 a.m. on Oct. 28, first responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at...
Washington Man Accused of Traveling To Meet Minor in Fairbury
An out-of-state man is facing two felony charges in Livingston County. Camron Chew, 19, of Olympia, Washington was charged with Traveling To Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation, both class three felonies. Chew is accused of traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes. The...
Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over Halloween weekend there will be a lot of activities going on all over the region including a first-ever party at Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Downtown Davenport Lounge. Nathan Carroll, manager of the facility, highlights all the fun at the Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party...
Capri building condemned after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
CRIME STOPPERS: $20,000 reward offered for information in Corey Harrell Jr. shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $20,000 reward for more information about the murder of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. in October 2018. According to police, the 22-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 31, 2018, while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall.
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Thursday in Davenport. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Gaines Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. Multiple callers said they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.
East Moline police chief reacts to assault of one of his officers.
Camanche 4th-grader to serve as Iowa's kid captain. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nine-year-old Elyna Clements is one of the toughest individuals...
‘It’s a war zone.’ Teen tells mom about violence at QC high school, parent shares concerns
Parents of students at Rock Island High School have expressed concerns after they say several fights broke out on campus Thursday. Rock Island Police responded to the high school on Thursday morning. Parents are saying fights began at the beginning of the day and continued after school hours. Videos of the fights are spreading on social media.
Davenport man charged in death of man in June
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in June. Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury charges, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.
Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge
An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
Toys for Tots registration, verification process for 2022
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Toys for Tots registration and verification process has been updated for the 2022 year. According to Toys For Tots Coordinator Corporal Alec G. Smith, children must be six months to 12 years old to register, a child needs to be born before June 18, 2022.
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday 6 a.m. part 2
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday part 4. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire Tuesday
Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,. According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to personal information belonging to current or former employees.
Fire damages Rockford’s Capri Restaurant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockford’s Capri Restaurant caught fire Thursday afternoon, prompting a quick response from firefighters. The Capri Restaurant, at 313 E. State Street, is a self-described “old school Italian” restaurant that has been a staple of Rockford’s downtown since 1963. Officials said the employees were preparing to open the restaurant around 4 […]
Sunny and warmer heading into the weekend
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday 6 a.m. Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28.
QC Rock Academy’s Halloween band bash set for Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Earlier on Quad Cities Live, another “Nightmare” party in downtown Davenport was covered. This interview is about Nightmare on Main Street to be held tonight at The Redstone Room, 129 North Main Street, at Common Chord--presented by QC Rock Academy. Greg Hipskind, director of QC...
Pecatonica American Legion is missing money, former village president’s involvement called into question
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Serious drama in the small village of Pecatonica, as thousands of dollars appear to have vanished from the American Legion Post 197, according to it’s commander. Now, 23 News has learned there is an investigation underway as to whether the Former Village President and American Legion Financial Advisor, Bill Smull, is to blame.
Gilda’s Club expands with new clubhouse space at Genesis West
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kelsey Allen, Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities talks about upcoming events and the expansion of an additional clubhouse at Genesis West in Davenport--which means there is a clubhouse on both sides of the Mississippi. For more information or to support the non-profit which has served...
