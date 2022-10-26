ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio, IL

WSPY NEWS

Washington Man Accused of Traveling To Meet Minor in Fairbury

An out-of-state man is facing two felony charges in Livingston County. Camron Chew, 19, of Olympia, Washington was charged with Traveling To Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation, both class three felonies. Chew is accused of traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes. The...
FAIRBURY, IL
KWQC

Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over Halloween weekend there will be a lot of activities going on all over the region including a first-ever party at Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Downtown Davenport Lounge. Nathan Carroll, manager of the facility, highlights all the fun at the Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party...
DAVENPORT, IA
WIFR

Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to Davenport house fire Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Thursday in Davenport. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Gaines Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. Multiple callers said they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

East Moline police chief reacts to assault of one of his officers.

EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Davenport man charged in death of man in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in June. Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury charges, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.
DAVENPORT, IA
starvedrock.media

Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge

An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
GRAND RIDGE, IL
KWQC

Toys for Tots registration, verification process for 2022

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Toys for Tots registration and verification process has been updated for the 2022 year. According to Toys For Tots Coordinator Corporal Alec G. Smith, children must be six months to 12 years old to register, a child needs to be born before June 18, 2022.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday 6 a.m. part 2

BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire Tuesday

DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire damages Rockford’s Capri Restaurant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockford’s Capri Restaurant caught fire Thursday afternoon, prompting a quick response from firefighters. The Capri Restaurant, at 313 E. State Street, is a self-described “old school Italian” restaurant that has been a staple of Rockford’s downtown since 1963. Officials said the employees were preparing to open the restaurant around 4 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

Sunny and warmer heading into the weekend

BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

QC Rock Academy’s Halloween band bash set for Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Earlier on Quad Cities Live, another “Nightmare” party in downtown Davenport was covered. This interview is about Nightmare on Main Street to be held tonight at The Redstone Room, 129 North Main Street, at Common Chord--presented by QC Rock Academy. Greg Hipskind, director of QC...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Gilda’s Club expands with new clubhouse space at Genesis West

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kelsey Allen, Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities talks about upcoming events and the expansion of an additional clubhouse at Genesis West in Davenport--which means there is a clubhouse on both sides of the Mississippi. For more information or to support the non-profit which has served...
DAVENPORT, IA

