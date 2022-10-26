KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday part 4. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO