Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Australia vs. Italy: Kangaroos set new winning record as Isaah Yeo shines at RLWC
The Kangaroos have piled on the points for a third straight game at the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) to secure top spot in Group B. Australia proved far too strong for Italy on Saturday night (local time) as they claimed a 66-6 victory. The win was their 15th straight...
Soccer-Klopp rues lack of control as Liverpool come up short again
LIVERPOOL, England, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left to ponder his side's inability to control games this season as a late goal gave struggling Leeds United a surprise 2-1 win at Anfield on Saturday despite the Reds dominating the game.
Sporting News
Pablo Mari stabbing: What happened to on-loan Arsenal defender in Italy supermarket attack?
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari — on loan at Serie A club Monza — has been stabbed at a shopping centre near Milan in Italy on Thursday. The 29-year-old was one of five people stabbed in the attack at the centre south of the famous Italian city. Here, The...
Sporting News
F1 qualifying live updates, highlights from 2022 Mexican Grand Prix
The championships might already be decided for 2022, but there is still plenty of intrigue around this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix. Max Verstappen is bidding to set a new record of 14 race wins in a single season and cement his status as the leading driver in the world. Lewis...
Sporting News
Skate Canada International 2022: TV channel, times, schedule from Grand Prix of Figure Skating event
The figure skating season is fully underway and up next in the 2022-23 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating is the Skate Canada International. The 2022 Skate Canada International is the second sanctioned competition for the Grand Prix. It has been an event since 1995, taking place every year with the exception of 2020 when COVID-19 caused the cancellation.
Comments / 0