How Republicans are blowing the most important race in the country
As I noted last month, if you were looking to choose the single most important race in the country in the coming midterm elections, you could do worse than pick the one for Pennsylvania governor.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Why Republicans shouldn't take the Ohio Senate race for granted
Recent polls have suggested the Senate race in Ohio may be tied, but no nonpartisan analyst is treating it as such.
Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties
Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
Scoop: Democrats deploy Biden and Obama to lock down Pennsylvania
President Biden and former President Obama will barnstorm the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas on Nov. 5 with the party's nominees for Pennsylvania governor and Senate, according to a Democrat with direct knowledge of the plans. Why it matters: In the final days before the midterms, Democrats are deploying their party's...
Schumer caught on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia's Senate race 'going downhill' for Dems
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was overheard Thursday telling President Biden that the potentially pivotal race for U.S. Senate in Georgia appeared to be "going downhill" for Democrats. "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said in a candid conversation on a New York airfield tarmac with the...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election.
Democrats' Chances of Keeping the Senate With Two Weeks to Midterms
Polls from the summer had shifted the Democrats' midterm outlook with a surprisingly optimistic trend. But the tide turned again with the arrival of fall, and now, with two weeks until Election Day, Democrats' chances of retaining control of the U.S. Senate have narrowed. As of Monday, Democrats were still...
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum
Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
Republicans Chances of Taking Over the House With 2 Weeks to Midterms
The GOP regained a narrow lead in the national generic ballot over the weekend, per FiveThirtyEight, and now lead Democrats by a half-point.
Republicans Begin to Suspect Trump Doesn’t Care About the Senate
Trump doesn’t care if Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea goes down to defeat. Photo: Hyoung Chang/Denver Post via Getty Images. Over the past few days, there’s been a dust-up between Donald Trump and one of the GOP’s prize Senate candidates, Joe O’Dea. The Coloradan annoyed the ex-president by going on a Sunday show and saying he hopes Trump doesn’t attempt a comeback in 2024, per HuffPost:
The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate
DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
Dems' Chances of Beating GOP for Congress Control With 1 Month to Midterm
With just a little less than one month until the November 8 midterm elections, Democrats hoping to retain or expand their majority in Congress are nearly tied with Republicans for control of the House of Representatives. Republicans hoped President Joe Biden's once-dismal approval rating would help them ride a "red...
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
Republicans gain steam in Senate battle
A raft of new polls this week in the key Senate battlegrounds showed GOP gains.
Best Places Where Democrats, Republicans Can Pull Off a Midterm Upset
Some midterm races are extremely tight, potentially allowing candidates who are trailing in polls to still come out on top in November.
