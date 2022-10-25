ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Newsweek

Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties

Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum

Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
GEORGIA STATE
Nymag.com

Republicans Begin to Suspect Trump Doesn’t Care About the Senate

Trump doesn’t care if Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea goes down to defeat. Photo: Hyoung Chang/Denver Post via Getty Images. Over the past few days, there’s been a dust-up between Donald Trump and one of the GOP’s prize Senate candidates, Joe O’Dea. The Coloradan annoyed the ex-president by going on a Sunday show and saying he hopes Trump doesn’t attempt a comeback in 2024, per HuffPost:
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate

DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE

