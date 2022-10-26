Klay Thompson Gets Ejected For The First Time Ever After Heated Exchange With Devin Booker

Warriors' guard Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time in his career after he had a heated argument with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors are facing off against a Western Conference juggernaut in Phoenix Suns right now. Given that both teams can potentially see each other in the Western Conference playoffs, the game has been intense, to say the least.

With some fantastic shooting and some incredible defense, the Suns took a slender 6-point lead in the first half. Superstar Devin Booker especially was key for this specific led the Suns in points. For the Dubs, it was 'Chef Curry' who was pivotal to keep the Warriors in the game. Going into the third quarter, the Dubs had all to play for, and given their quality, it didn't seem impossible that the Warriors could rally a major comeback.

Klay Thompson Ejected After Exchanging Words With Devin Booker

Devin Booker has certainly been a menace for the Dubs so far. Scoring from the three-point line to mid-range jumpers, Booker has been essential for the Suns to maintain a lead in the game. The Dubs had Klay Thompson guarding Booker for the whole game. With Klay keeping a watch on Booker, the Warriors were in the game as they cut the deficit to 4 points with a 77-81 scoreline.

Given that Klay and Booker were going at it constantly, it seemed like the two had some words for each other. While the Suns' superstar continued to play his game, Klay Thompson lost his cool and was ejected after being called for a technical foul.

Surprisingly, this was also the shooting guard's first-ever ejection in his career. After Klay left the floor, the Suns rallied the momentum and in a rare turn of events, dominated the Warriors in the third quarter outscoring them 33-20.

This was certainly a day to forget for Thompson who was surely missing his shooting boots scoring 1-8 from the field. The former All-Star also failed to hit a single three-pointer ending the game with a mere 2 points. With a 86-105 deficit, the Warriors have a mountain to climb and by the looks of it, the Dubs might be heading into a 2-2 start to their NBA season.