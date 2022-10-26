ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jimmy Patronis: The Interview

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Jimmy Patronis is seeking re-election as Florida's CFO. He is a Republican with an intriguing history in public office. Governor Lawton Chiles appointed him to the Florida Elections Commission, and he was later reappointed by Governor Jeb Bush. He served in the Florida...
Police: Multiple shootings lead to drug ring bust, crosses multiple county lines

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After 10 months, multiple law enforcement agencies busted a major drug ring that spanned across Central Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Chief Anthony Holloway, announced the results of the investigation on Tuesday. He said an investigation began in January 2022 regarding gun violence throughout the city. Through more digging, investigators said they established a link between shootings and a major drug ring.
Sheriff: K9 sniffs out fentanyl during traffic stop, bonds reach over $1M

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Marathon were arrested on Friday morning after deputies say a K9 sniffed out fentanyl during a routine traffic stop. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a Ford pickup truck on U.S. 1 just after 12 a.m. in Layton. The truck was following other vehicles too closely and crossing a double yellow line.
LAYTON, FL

