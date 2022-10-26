Former 'Charlie's Angel' Jaclyn Smith Turns 77 Today

Actors:

Tom Cavanagh is 59 (“The Flash,” “Ed,” “Royal Pains”)

Julie Dawn Cole is 65 (“Will Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’s” Veruca Salt)

Allie Deberry is 28 (“A.N.T. Farm,” “Lazer Team”)

Cary Elwes is 60 (“The Princess Bride,” “Dracula,” “Saw,” “Saw 3D: The Final Chapter,” “The Art of More”)

Jon Heder is 45 (“Napoleon Dynamite,” “Blades of Glory,” “The Benchwarmers”)

Dylan McDermott is 61 (“The Practice,” “Hostages,” “Stalker,” “American Horror Story”)

James Pickens Jr. is 68 (“The X Files,” “Grey’s Anatomy”)

Anthony Rapp is 51 (“Rent,” “Dazed and Confused,” “A Beautiful Mind”)

Jaclyn Smith is 77 (“Charlie’s Angels,” “Nightmare in the Daylight,” “Nightkill,” “Déjà Vu,” “District”) (FAST FACT: She was the only original female lead to remain with the “Charlie’s Angels” series for its complete run.)

Steve Valentine is 56 (“Crossing Jordan,” “I’m in the Band,” “Anger Management”)

Mia Wasikowska is 33(that’s according to Yahoo! Wiki says her birthday’s on the 25th)(“Treatment,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “The Kids Are All Right,” “Stoker,” “Crimson Peak”)

Rita Wilson is 66 (“Chicago,” “That Thing You Do!”) (FAST FACT: She’s been married to Tom Hanks since 1988 – they met on the set of 1988’s “Volunteers”)

The late Jackie Coogan (1914-1984) (“The Addams Family’s” Uncle Fester) (FAST FACT: He was discovered by Charlie Chaplin)

The late Bob Hoskins (1942 – 2014)…he would have been 80 (“Mona Lisa,” “Hook,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Snow White and the Huntsman”)

Musicians:

Bootsy Collins is 71 (born William Earl Collins)

Schoolboy Q is 36 (His given name Quincy Matthew Hanley)

Guy Sebastian is 41

Keith Urban is 55

The late “Queen of Gospel” Mahalia Jackson (1911-1972)

Plus:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is 75 (FAST FACT: She campaigned for Republicans Nixon and Goldwater while serving on the student council at Maine East High School)

Champion figure skater Sasha Cohen is 38 (FAST FACTS: She is the 2006 Olympic silver medalist, a three-time World Championship medalist, the 2003 Grand Prix Final Champion, and the 2006 U.S. Champion. She also appeared in “Blades of Glory”)

Reality Star Mendeecees Harris is 44 (“Love & Hip Hop”)

Director and Voice acting genius Seth MacFarlane is 49 (“Family Guy,” “American Dad!,” “The Cleveland Show”)

WWE wrestler CM Punk is 44 (born Phillip Jack "Phil" Brooks)

Game show host Pat Sajak is 76 (FAST FACT: He’s been the host of “Wheel of Fortune” since 1982)