Read full article on original website
Related
Lupita Nyong'o's Jewel-Tone Eye Shadow Is a Masterclass in Holiday Makeup
The holiday season will be here before we know it. Yes, that means we should probably start planning and preparing for all our commitments (travel itineraries, events, parties, you name it), but we'd rather focus on the fun stuff, like which holiday makeup looks we'll be wearing. After all, in our opinion, there's no better time to take a maximalist approach to makeup than during the holiday season.
Zoë Kravitz's Simple Dress-and-Shoe Pairing Will Never Go Out of Style—Ever
Zoë Kravitz's style is hard to pin down. Sometimes she goes for elegant gowns, while other times she'll wear a risqué crystal-embellished naked dress. For her most recent red carpet appearance, she was the picture of minimalist chic in a simple The Row strapless tube dress and Manolo Blahnik pointy-toe pumps.
A French Girl Walks Into Nordstrom—11 Items She’d Buy (And 11 She Wouldn’t)
Ah, two subjects we love to talk about—French-girl style and Nordstrom! While the two subjects don't usually coincide—as of now, there are no Nordstrom locations in France—we like to keep things hypothetical (and fun!) over here so today we’re bring you our ultimate French-inspired guide of what our Parisian fashion friends are likely to buy should they ever find themselves across the pond and wandering into a Nordstrom—along with the items they would likely say, non, merci to.
Anne Hathaway's Stylist Used These Products For Her Effortless French-Girl Waves
Anne Hathaway has been a bonafide beauty icon ever since her Princess of Genovia days. Recently, though, she's been leaning into a cool '60s aesthetic that's turning even more heads than usual. From shift dresses to bouffants and beyond, she's making the mod look relevant again (but, then again, when wasn't it?).
Best Worn After Dark—the Nighttime Scents Beauty Editors Everywhere Swear By
Don't get me wrong—I love a perfume that can be taken from day to night as much as the next person. Many scents work for all hours of the day, and I love that kind of versatility. When I'm getting ready for a big night out or a special...
Shopbop Put a Ton of Designer Jeans and Sweaters on Sale—Here's What to Buy ASAP
While Shopbop's entire sale selection is elite, two categories stood out: sweaters and jeans. Many retailers are discounting summer wares like dresses and skirts right now, but Shopbop's current sale features my two absolute favorite things to wear for the current fall season. The denim selection, in particular, is seriously...
Black Makeup Artists on Championing Diversity and Pay Equality in the Industry
When I first learned that celebrity makeup artists Amber Amos and Brittany Whitfield teamed up for a podcast, I could barely contain my excitement. Individually, both are extremely talented makeup artists with diverse portfolios of work with both beauty brands and celebrity clientele, but together, they're a genuine powerhouse duo with a lot of industry tea to spill. After binging the first four episodes of The A&B Conversation, I quickly realized that this was going to be a new favorite podcast of mine.
J.Crew's Olympia Gayot on the Items That Have Achieved Cult Status
Welcome to our podcast, Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Olympia Gayot, J.Crew's head of...
Anne Hathaway's Airport Outfit Includes the Pants Every Frequent Flyer Avoids
By now, everybody knows that jeans—especially rigid, non-stretch ones—are best kept in your carry-on when traveling as opposed to on your actual person. After all, sitting in tight jeans can be difficult enough without adding in a long plane ride. And yet, that didn't stop Anne Hathaway from hopping on a flight to LAX last week in perhaps the stiffest possible style: cargo jeans.
Zara Just Released Its Most French-Girl Collection Yet
If you're not fully familiar with Emmanuelle Alt, her name probably at least rings a bell. Alt served as the editor in chief of Vogue Paris for 10 years, departing last spring. Alt, who now focuses on styling, has a pared-down aesthetic when it comes to her own personal style, and is known for her impeccable wardrobe of neutral basics. When she wears trends, they're subtle and timeless, like an oversize leather jacket.
Bella Hadid Wore a Major 2023 Accessory Trend In a Way That's Puzzling and Cool
Trend queen Bella Hadid is at it again, this time with a 2023 trend that's actually quite classic. I love it when classic items become trendy, so I was thrilled to see that belts of all kinds flooded the S/S 23 runways. But the best pairing of them all (in my opinion, at least) is jeans with a classic leather belt in brown or black, and Hadid seems to fully agree. She wore not one, but two belts with jeans earlier this week. That's right, she wore one through the loops of her baggy low-rise jeans and the other below it around her hips. On paper, you wouldn't think that this styling makes much sense, let alone works, but for what it's worth, Hadid certainly pulled it off.
Hailey Bieber Just Shared Her Date-Night Makeup Routine—Here's Every Item
Date-night makeup means something different to everyone, but there are a few defining characteristics that most of us can agree on (or at least we think so). Usually, a date-night makeup look is made up of soft and sultry eyes with a glowing complexion as a base. It's an art, and it's safe to say that Hailey Bieber has mastered that art.
The 9 Best Button-Down Shirts, According to Picky Fashion Editors
If you ask any Who What Wear fashion editor what their favorite basics are, a button-down shirt will probably be on their list. It's one of the most versatile items you can own, and it can and should be worn year-round. They're also quite trendy at the moment, so we've been wearing them even more as of late. We're not complaining about that.
The From Scratch Costumes Are Every Bit as Romantic as the Story Itself
For co-writers and sisters Tembi and Attica Locke, the Netflix series From Scratch is a deeply personal one. Based on Tembi’s best-selling memoir, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home, the eight-part romantic drama follows a cross-cultural love story set against the idyllic Sicilian countryside. Offering a glimpse of Tembi’s whirlwind life, the show stars Zoe Saldaña as Amy Wheeler, a law student who travels to Italy for a six-week art program and meets and falls for Sicilian chef Lino Ortolano (Eugenio Mastrandrea). The two embark on a sweeping journey filled with love, great food, and unforeseen challenges that bring their families together in a way they could have never imagined. Be prepared—it's a tearjerker.
Chloë Sevigny Wore a $200 Everlane Sweater With Dangerously Cool Wide-Leg Pants
In fashion, it's common knowledge that anything spotted on indie industry darling Chloë Sevigny will be a smash hit. From her '90s-era street style to her daring fashion party ensembles, the Bones and All actress never fails to impress when it comes to her styling. And while her latest look—a striped sweater and khaki pants—is one of the more tame combinations we've seen Sevigny debut, that je nai se quoi quality her style has always embodied was as present as ever.
So This Is the Lily Collins Way to Style $100 Sneakers at the Airport
Celebrities are all over the place when it comes to airport style. On one end of the spectrum, you have Kate Beckinsale, who dares to wear six-inch platform boots while traveling. On the more casual side, Lily Collins prefers to be all about comfort at the airport. Photographed at LAX in Los Angeles, Collins wore an oversize blazer, a practical crossbody bag, easy straight-leg jeans, and New Balance 327 Sneakers.
29 Showstopping Party Shoes That Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The holiday season is almost here, which means all of the cool party pieces are arriving on the market. I can't turn down an occasion to dress up, so I've been eyeing the stunning new pastel satin bags, rosette-detailed dresses, and sparkly, pretty things that have "holiday party" written all over them. While there are plenty of finds sitting in my cart, shoes are the piece I'll be ordering first. Not only can they be restyled in a number of different looks, but the designs hitting retailers right now are truly showstopping.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Makeup Is a Smash Success, and There's More in Store
Even though our meeting is over Zoom, it's immediately apparent that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a presence. With slicked-back and honey-streaked hair, peony-tinged cheeks, and raspberry-stained lips, the model and founder of Rose Inc. exudes a quiet, polished confidence, even through a screen. She's calling in from a room with beige...
Emma Corrin's Gender-Fluid Aesthetic Is an Asset on the Screen and Red Carpet
The business of Hollywood is, of course, the suspension of disbelief. But it takes a truly talented actor to transcend time, space, gender, and genre from one role to the next. For 26-year-old Emma Corrin, however, this constant metamorphosis is quickly becoming routine. Corrin, who is British and nonbinary, began...
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0