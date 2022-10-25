Read full article on original website
Can children benefit from acupuncture?
Acupuncture has been used for centuries to help alleviate various symptoms related to chronic pain, digestive issues, emotional conditions and stress. You may have heard of acupuncture and may know someone who has tried it. But did you know that acupuncture may be beneficial for children as well? When performed by an experienced acupuncturist, this therapy may be a safe way to help a child address pain or stress. If you are considering acupuncture for your child, you may have many questions. Here are some common questions and important things to consider. Is acupuncture safe for kids?
Green Science Makes Artificial Bone from 3D-Printed Plastic
In human daily life, bone cancer, osteosarcoma, osteomyelitis, artificial joint malfunction, bone fracture etc. are the reasons for bone defect. It is possible to prepare bone tissue from deceased donor patient although there is a risk of virus infection. In addition, that act itself might be difficult due to religious reasons. On the other hand, transplanting own ilium bone or calf bone, named as autologous bone graft is another way although one has to be aware of limited volume availability. Some studies are reporting that autologous bone graft operation could cause some pain afterwards.
Centinel Spine Reaches Milestone with Total Disc Replacement Product
Centinel Spine announced the 100th completed procedure in the United States with its prodisc C Vivo Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) product. This milestone was achieved after the company announced the first U.S. implantation of the prodisc C Vivo on Sept. 7. During this short period, the company has trained more than 70 surgeons and more than 30 new surgeons are now using the system.
