Yardbarker
Klay Thompson: 'I don't blame' Kevin Durant for leaving Warriors
Klay Thompson is a foundational piece of the Golden State Warriors’ championship dynasty. Whereas certain players have come and gone, he has remained a mainstay. One of the guys who did come and go was Kevin Durant. The former league MVP won two championships with the Warriors before ultimately opting to take his talents to the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Tuesday night saw the last two teams that represented the Western Conference in the NBA Finals face off and at least for the first half, we witnessed an incredible game of basketball. The Suns and the Warriors battled it out in Phoenix but a flashpoint moment in the 3rd quarter seemingly ended the game as a contest.
Yardbarker
Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer
James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers had an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 76ers went winless in the first three games of the season, but the drought finally ended with the team winning their most recent matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Harden recorded 29 points, 9 rebounds,...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."
The Golden State Warriors became NBA champions once again last year, but for the first time during this dynastic run, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green weren't absolute keys to their success. Stephen Curry was amazing as always during the postseason but the ones to step up and support him along the way were primarily Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."
Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Player Suspended
The NBA has announced that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended for one game.
Yardbarker
Another Botched Russell Westbrook Trade Has Been Revealed: Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1st-Round Pick
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes about their potential. Even with Russell Westbrook, there was a strong belief that a simple adjustment to the game plan could put the franchise back on the right track. Now, just three games into the new season, it...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Almost Passed On Drafting Derrick Rose Because Of His Brother's Criminal Past: "They're Gonna Deny This"
The Chicago Bulls haven't enjoyed a lot of success since the retirement of Michael Jordan, with the team easily being one of the most disappointing big market teams of the last 20 years. However, the Bulls had a few amazing years where they contended atop the East in the 2010s, led by 2008 Draft No. 1 pick Derrick Rose.
Yardbarker
Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."
Just a few years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers were at the peak of their basketball experience, winning their 17th championship during a season mired with chaos and mayhem. Back then, Anthony Davis looked like one of the best players in basketball and the future of a franchise that was riding the coattails of an almost 40-year-old LeBron James.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"
You would be hard-pressed to find someone who predicted that the Portland Trail Blazers of all teams would start off the 2022-23 NBA season with a 4-0 record. The Blazers have been one of the biggest surprise stories of the new campaign and they are now the only team in the Western Conference that hasn’t lost a game this season.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Slam Kendrick Perkins After He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The World
Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving to the entire world that he never stopped being the best player in the world. Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs last season, many continued with their faith in Giannis as the best player in the NBA. He is proving those people right after a sensational performance against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the Bucks' season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kyrie Irving yells at Ben Simmons to shoot the ball
The Ben Simmons experience in Brooklyn is going exactly how many thought it would. Video went viral from Wednesday’s game between the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks of Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving screaming for his teammate Simmons to shoot the ball. During a transition opportunity early in the third quarter, Irving dumped the ball off to Simmons, who was trailing and had a chance for a layup. Instead, Simmons kicked it back out to Kevin Durant at the top of the arc.
Yardbarker
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards shows troubling signs for a young NBA player
"I came out with no energy at all," said Anthony Edwards four games into his third NBA season, per The Athletic. It's a troubling sign for a team with goals of competing for an NBA title. Minnesota (2-2) traded multiple first-round picks to the Utah Jazz for center Rudy Gobert...
Yardbarker
L.A. Getting Creative To Bring Back Two Or Three ‘Difference-Makers’ In Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to bring back Russell Westbrook for 2022-23 has evidently backfired as L.A. remains winless after the first three games of the season. The Lakers reportedly spent the entire summer trying to trade Westbrook, engaging in negotiations with multiple teams. However, they never found a deal that would satisfy them, mainly because most of the options involved putting L.A.’s precious 2027 and 2029 first-round picks on the table. With the preseason approaching, the Lakers decided to start the new campaign with the roster they had, planning to return to the negotiating table if better deals emerge.
Yardbarker
Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fourth defeat of the young 2022-23 NBA season, marking the second time in LeBron James' career that he starts a season with an 0-4 record. The Purple and Gold once again crumbled in the second half of a game, opening the door for the Nuggets, who didn't miss their chance and got the 110-99 win.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Posts Cryptic Instagram Caption About Being Taken For Granted Amid Lakers’ 0-4 Start
The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022-23 season has gotten off to a nightmare start as after losing to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, they currently sit at 0-4. LeBron James had one of his worst games against the Nuggets but outside of that has been his usual incredible self, even in his 20th season.
Yardbarker
Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."
Russell Westbrook's fit has been one of the biggest questions for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. There's no doubt that the point guard struggled a lot last season, and the point guard's woes continued into this season. Recently, Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic claimed that the Russell...
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James After He Went 8-21 And Had 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "It's Like LeBron Has Taken Westbrook's Place"
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers' horrible start to the season managed to get worse as the team fell to a 110-99 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers were without Russell Westbrook, which made people expect a better performance from the team. However, they were not going to be the ones to deliver it against a team like Denver.
