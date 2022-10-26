Read full article on original website
Our Fall Shoe Guide Is Here—Meet the Season's 4 Key Styles
Whether it's already cold where you live or you want to be prepared when the cold front hits (you overachiever, you), you've come to the right place. I've got boots on the brain in a major way, so I've put together a guide to the season's must-know pairs. There are four styles, in particular, that matter most this fall and winter, and to no one's surprise, Sorel's new collection has them all. The brand's footwear is always expertly crafted and designed with current trends in mind, but this time around, the people at Sorel really outdid themselves. In fact, I'd argue these are the only four boot styles you need to know about right now. And don't worry—I've got genius styling ideas for you, too.
A French Girl Walks Into Nordstrom—11 Items She’d Buy (And 11 She Wouldn’t)
Ah, two subjects we love to talk about—French-girl style and Nordstrom! While the two subjects don't usually coincide—as of now, there are no Nordstrom locations in France—we like to keep things hypothetical (and fun!) over here so today we’re bring you our ultimate French-inspired guide of what our Parisian fashion friends are likely to buy should they ever find themselves across the pond and wandering into a Nordstrom—along with the items they would likely say, non, merci to.
Shopbop Put a Ton of Designer Jeans and Sweaters on Sale—Here's What to Buy ASAP
While Shopbop's entire sale selection is elite, two categories stood out: sweaters and jeans. Many retailers are discounting summer wares like dresses and skirts right now, but Shopbop's current sale features my two absolute favorite things to wear for the current fall season. The denim selection, in particular, is seriously...
Lupita Nyong'o's Jewel-Tone Eye Shadow Is a Masterclass in Holiday Makeup
The holiday season will be here before we know it. Yes, that means we should probably start planning and preparing for all our commitments (travel itineraries, events, parties, you name it), but we'd rather focus on the fun stuff, like which holiday makeup looks we'll be wearing. After all, in our opinion, there's no better time to take a maximalist approach to makeup than during the holiday season.
Honestly, I Love It: The Bond-Protecting Serum That Transformed My Hair
Welcome to Deep Reviews—your one-stop destination to discover the absolute best products and brands the beauty industry has to offer. Every month, the Who What Wear staffers you already know and trust will research, test, and review the market's most sought-after and buzzed-about products to see which formulas (of the hundreds up for consideration) are truly worth your hard-earned money and attention. You can expect honest, completely uncensored feedback and no-BS recommendations our hard-to-please testers endorse without reservations. To put it simply, stick with us, and buyer's remorse will be a thing of the past.
I Can't Get These 28 Celebrity Kitchens Out Of My Head, So I'm Making You Look At Them
Rich celebrities are obsessed with having fireplaces in their kitchens.
Black Makeup Artists on Championing Diversity and Pay Equality in the Industry
When I first learned that celebrity makeup artists Amber Amos and Brittany Whitfield teamed up for a podcast, I could barely contain my excitement. Individually, both are extremely talented makeup artists with diverse portfolios of work with both beauty brands and celebrity clientele, but together, they're a genuine powerhouse duo with a lot of industry tea to spill. After binging the first four episodes of The A&B Conversation, I quickly realized that this was going to be a new favorite podcast of mine.
Bella Hadid Wore a Major 2023 Accessory Trend In a Way That's Puzzling and Cool
Trend queen Bella Hadid is at it again, this time with a 2023 trend that's actually quite classic. I love it when classic items become trendy, so I was thrilled to see that belts of all kinds flooded the S/S 23 runways. But the best pairing of them all (in my opinion, at least) is jeans with a classic leather belt in brown or black, and Hadid seems to fully agree. She wore not one, but two belts with jeans earlier this week. That's right, she wore one through the loops of her baggy low-rise jeans and the other below it around her hips. On paper, you wouldn't think that this styling makes much sense, let alone works, but for what it's worth, Hadid certainly pulled it off.
So This Is the Lily Collins Way to Style $100 Sneakers at the Airport
Celebrities are all over the place when it comes to airport style. On one end of the spectrum, you have Kate Beckinsale, who dares to wear six-inch platform boots while traveling. On the more casual side, Lily Collins prefers to be all about comfort at the airport. Photographed at LAX in Los Angeles, Collins wore an oversize blazer, a practical crossbody bag, easy straight-leg jeans, and New Balance 327 Sneakers.
Olivia Rodrigo Just Replaced Her Signature Combat Boots With the Trendiest Flats
I don't know about you, but I associate Olivia Rodrigo's style with two things: Dr. Martens combat boots and platform heels. She's such a dyed-in-the-wool fan of the trends that it's actually surprising to see her in a different style. So when she was photographed in Los Angeles, I instantly took note of her very trendy Mary Jane flats.
13 Products Stylists Desperately Want You to Use if You Have High-Porosity Hair
I've always had dry, thick, curly hair. I'm learning to embrace my natural texture now (it's a process and a journey), but I can't say that was the case five or six years ago. I used to heat-style my strands religiously, ironing them to perfection every week, but what I didn't realize was that this was causing next-level damage to my hair and making it even more prone to breakage than it already was. I then learned what the term "high-porosity hair" meant and it dawned on me—I wasn't doing myself any favors. Anyone who has high porosity hair knows. It can be a struggle if you don't use the right products.
A Beauty Editor's Shopping Cart for Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul
It's officially the best time of year—a chill is in the air, the holiday season is beginning to ramp up, and beauty sales abound. When it comes to saving major money on beauty, Amazon has you covered. This year, Amazon is hopping on the holiday gifting train extra early...
J.Crew's Olympia Gayot on the Items That Have Achieved Cult Status
Welcome to our podcast, Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Olympia Gayot, J.Crew's head of...
29 Showstopping Party Shoes That Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The holiday season is almost here, which means all of the cool party pieces are arriving on the market. I can't turn down an occasion to dress up, so I've been eyeing the stunning new pastel satin bags, rosette-detailed dresses, and sparkly, pretty things that have "holiday party" written all over them. While there are plenty of finds sitting in my cart, shoes are the piece I'll be ordering first. Not only can they be restyled in a number of different looks, but the designs hitting retailers right now are truly showstopping.
Zooey Deschanel's Cute Outfit Is Perfect If You're Over Skinny Jeans
Say hello to the new girl in town wearing some retro-inspired threads! Actress Zooey Deschanel was spotted on a family outing in Santa Monica looking comfortably stylish in a pair of dark wash, wide-leg denim trousers reminiscent of '70s-era styles. That's right, wide-leg jeans are officially back in the rotation.
Meghan Markle Went Shopping in a Strapless Jumpsuit and Toe-Jewelry Sandals
I don't know about all of you, but I still get a rush seeing Meghan Markle in her new, extremely low-key environment in California. After years of strict dress codes at formal engagements, a sighting that involves the Duchess of Sussex relaxing with friends in what can only be described as "California casual" attire is a breath of fresh air.
I'm the Market Director at Net-a-Porter—These 4 Home Trends Have My Approval
While we usually give you the latest insight on what's trending in the fashion space, today we're taking a look at the home sector. Temperatures are about to drop even further, so we should make sure our living spaces are up to par since we'll be spending more time inside. Don't fret—the changes don't have to be big by any means. There's no need to buy new furniture because, with the right design choices, small additions can upgrade a space instantly.
Blanket Coats: The Outerwear Trend Going Viral on TikTok
What started as a micro-trend in the world of outerwear, blanket coats are now going viral on TikTok, where we're seeing many fashion conversations unfold. Totême’s signature scarf-jacket—finished with a fringed scarf, chain-stitch embroidered pockets and edges, and a blanket-like wool material—is specifically the cult buy that is landing everywhere on my feed. Perhaps, that is why the piece is sold out practically everywhere and carving itself out as one of the key buys for fall. What’s interesting is that it isn’t a new style this season but one that been brought back from earlier years, but it is officially in its moment.
15 Cool and Trendy Winter Finds I'm Fully Obsessing Over
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
Anne Hathaway's Airport Outfit Includes the Pants Every Frequent Flyer Avoids
By now, everybody knows that jeans—especially rigid, non-stretch ones—are best kept in your carry-on when traveling as opposed to on your actual person. After all, sitting in tight jeans can be difficult enough without adding in a long plane ride. And yet, that didn't stop Anne Hathaway from hopping on a flight to LAX last week in perhaps the stiffest possible style: cargo jeans.
