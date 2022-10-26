ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Gov. Justice Sets Time for Today's Press Conference

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will address the state once again with a COVID-19 response press conference at 10:30 a.m. today (time subject to change). Direct access to the live video link for the press conference can be found below.
Former Secretary of Transportation who Served under Two Governors, Fred VanKirk, Passes Away at 87

Everyone with the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is saddened by the news of the passing of our former Secretary of Transportation, Fred VanKirk. VanKirk, who served as Commissioner of Highways and Secretary of Transportation under former governors Gaston Caperton and Bob Wise,. passed away on Monday, Oct. 24,...
