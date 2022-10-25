Read full article on original website
Stephen King gives a surprising review to Halloween Ends
Horror maestro Stephen King has shared his unexpected review for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends is the final instalment in the rebooted Halloween trilogy. The movie follows on from the disappointing Halloween Kills, and promises to end the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, which began with John Carpenter’s classic horror movie Halloween back in 1978.
'Halloween Ends' Director David Gordon Green Defends Decision to Not Focus on Laurie and Michael
Divisive is perhaps the best word to describe David Gordon Green's capper to his Halloween reboot trilogy Halloween Ends. The highly anticipated film hasn't hit home with fans nearly as well as the film that kicked off this reinvigorated take on the classic slasher franchise, landing with an underwhelming 57% on Rotten Tomatoes. Largely, the backlash to the film came with the direction Green took the story, taking the spotlight off of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and instead focusing on newcomer Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), a young man wrongfully accused of murdering the boy he was babysitting who strikes up a relationship with Lauries granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak)
'Halloween' Fans Launch Petition and Urge Producers to Reshoot 'Halloween Ends'
Although fans were promised a rewarding finale with Halloween Ends, the conclusion was far from satisfactory for many. The third and final film in David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy focused more on newcomer Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), leading viewers to accuse the slasher flick of a cruel bait and switch.
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Stephen King Reacts To Terrifier 2, Which Has People Throwing Up In Theaters
Stephen King tweets out a short review of Terrifier 2.
Halloween Ends Suffers A Big 80% Second Weekend Drop At The Box Office
When news surfaced that the David Gordon Green sequel would be doing a day-and-date release with Peacock, immediately, fans worried that Halloween Ends was terrible. The day-and-date release strategy proved to be a failure when HBO Max did the exact same thing in 2021, so it made no sense why Blumhouse wanted to ruin the film’s potential profit by putting it on Peacock. Of course, the new streaming service is still struggling, so it makes sense for them that this deal is happening, though going back to HBO Max, barely any new customers signed up for the streaming service, so going this route won’t likely see Peacock become the No. 1 network in terms of customers.
The Halloween Movies: 13 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Horror Movie Franchise
Uncover more about the Halloween movies with these behind-the-scenes facts.
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Halloween Ends is further proof that audiences want original horror
Step aside Michael Myers, we want to see the birth of new horror icons on the big screen. It's been a great year for horror, but it’s not the big-name franchise revivals that are making bank at the box office and getting rave reviews. Smile, a psychological slasher that’s like It Follows but with a mental illness-related twist, made $22 million in its opening weekend. Barbarian, which stars Justin Long and centers on a rundown house with an unimaginably dark and disturbing secret, grossed $41 million against a $4 million budget. Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone, which sees a young boy attempt to escape the clutches of a serial killer with help from the ghosts of his previous victims, made over $100 million against a budget of $18 million. Terrifer 2, a blood-soaked slasher about a killer clown, grossed over $5,400,000 million against a pretty small budget of just $250,000.
Best Michael Myers costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Halloween! The very name of the day has become nearly impossible to separate from John Carpenter’s 1978 landmark horror film. So entrenched in pop culture has the ”Halloween” franchise become that even the movie’s score feels like the unofficial theme song of the holiday and its antagonist, Michael Myers, its mascot.
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
"Terrifier 2" is as graphic as you've heard, but what may get lost in the stories of audience queasiness is the genuine horror and macabre humor in the film.
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
Brendan Fraser Wants To Reprise ‘Mummy’ Role And Trashes Tom Cruise’s Version
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
Here are the best-reviewed horror films on Netflix UK
Horror films might be overlooked as potential award season candidates, but that doesn’t mean the genre is a stranger to rapturous critical appraisal. Between word-of-mouth hits (Terrifier 2) to blockbuster epics (The Quiet Place), the genre is arguably more varied than ever thanks to streaming services which place experimental shlock next to big-budget scares.
Quentin Tarantino uses his own shade of blood for movies
Hollywood wouldn’t be where it is today without special and practical effects. They are important elements to immerse audiences in bloody action movies or gory horror movies. And with this in mind, some filmmakers, such as the acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino are particular about the details. Speaking with Variety,...
Every State’s Favorite Movie to Watch for Halloween This Year
For some people Halloween is all about dressing up in a funny costume and going trick or treating. For others, however, the holiday is all about a spooky movie marathon. (If you’re a costume-wearer, have a look at the most popular Halloween costume in your state.) Surfing through channels and streaming services these days, movie […]
Every A24 Horror Movie, Ranked
Here at Men’s Health we’re all about feeling alive. And is there any genre of entertainment that helps anyone feel more alive than the one where the threat of someone being knocked off is always right in front of you? We love horror, and we’re celebrating it this year with MH Horror Week. The following story is part of a collection we’ve curated celebrating some of our favorite films, TV shows, filmmakers, and performers in the genre. We hope you enjoy—and maybe find a few new scares along the way too.
Netflix Launches Guillermo Del Toro Horror Show Just In Time For Halloween
Halloween is days away, and that means now is the perfect time to binge-watch some scary movies and shows!. If you’ve already watched all the classics and your favorites, don’t despair. Netflix is launching a brand new eight-episode horror anthology miniseries that is perfect for this time of year. Plus, you can start and finish it all before Halloween (or have a very scary Halloween night).
