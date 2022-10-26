Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Related
thehudsonindependent.com
Irvington Affordable Housing Project Dead
Wilder Balter Properties, the Chappaqua-based developer with a long and successful record of building and managing affordable housing projects in Westchester, is withdrawing its bid to buy the four-acre Maxon Corporation property at 76 North Broadway in Irvington, where it had planned to build a 65-unit complex. Neither the company...
Port Washington residents, developers at odds over new major residential development
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Passionate Port Washington residents say once it's gone, it's gone, and they're doing whatever they can to protect their waterfront, free of development. But developers tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan housing is needed and will clean up an eyesore. As McLogan reports, there's some discontent in beautiful Port Washington, a hamlet on the North Shore. "We're a peninsula. One road in, one road out," said longtime homeowner Edda Ramsdell. Ramsdell and a coalition of voice are empassioned over the possibility of the first major residential development on their historic waterfront. "This is crazy. I live here. We have zoning laws. Why are...
rew-online.com
JLL leases 568,543-SF at Innovo and Square Mile Capital’s Bronx multi-story logistics development
JLL Northeast Industrial team announced it has completed a 568,543-square-foot lease at the newly-completed 2505 Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx, the largest Class A logistics space currently available in New York City. With just over half of the property now leased, the remaining 499,011 square feet of prime logistics space...
New York YIMBY
3Thirty3 Residential High-Rise Debuts at 333 Huguenot Street in New Rochelle
The Cappelli Organization was recently joined by local officials to celebrate the completion and grand opening of 3Thirty3, a new high-rise residential tower in New Rochelle. Located at 333 Huguenot Street, the 28-story building features 285 apartments and a collection on indoor-outdoor amenity spaces. Designed by Lessard, the glass-clad tower...
westchestermagazine.com
Twenty Five Maple Does Luxury Apartment Living in New Rochelle
Twenty Five Maple apartment. Photo courtesy of Twenty Five Maple [Thompson & Bender]. Twenty Five Maple in downtown New Rochelle boasts an array of lavish amenities for its residents, not to mention proximity to the train station. Another apartment complex is making its way into the ever-growing downtown New Rochelle....
rew-online.com
Signature Acquisitions Signs Over 63,000 Square Feet of Deals Across its Garden State Parkway Office Portfolio
Signature Acquisitions, one of the region’s most active and prestigious owners/managers of Class A suburban office space, announces that they have recently completed over 63,000 square feet of office leases, expansions and renewals over the past five months in their Garden State Parkway portfolio. This activity totals over 57,000 square feet of office leases, expansions and renewals across the Parkway Commerce Center in Cranford and Clark, N.J, and over 6,000 square feet of new leases, renewals and expansions at 100 Matawan Road in Matawan, N.J.
Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million
A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
therealdeal.com
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
Leewood Drive In Eastchester To Close For 2 Weeks
A road that serves as a connection between two major routes in Westchester County will soon close for two weeks. According to the Westchester County Department of Public Works, starting on Monday, Oct. 31, Leewood Drive in Eastchester will be closed to all but local traffic between the following:. Westbound...
therealdeal.com
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
roi-nj.com
New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)
A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
riverjournalonline.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens its Newest Location in Greenburgh
BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States will open its newest club in Greenburgh, New York today. The new club is located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, NY. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and...
theexaminernews.com
Groundbreaking for New Vets Memorial Garden in White Plains
A new Veterans Memorial Garden will be created at White Plains City Hall next year to honor those who have served and defended the country through the generations. Mayor Tom Roach, state Sen. Shelley Mayer (D-Yonkers) along with veterans and other officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking last week at a publicly accessible area of greenspace behind City Hall. The garden will augment the longstanding memorial plaques displayed in the rotunda of the municipal building.
1 Severely Injured After SUV Drives Into Hudson Valley Firehouse
Police in the Hudson Valley are trying to figure out how an SUV ended up driving into a local firehouse. One person was badly hurt. During the late afternoon hours on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a firehouse in the Village of Chester. SUV Crashes Into Village of Chester, New...
Milligan drops opposition to Garden Cinemas demolition
NORWALK, Conn. — Neither side is divulging any information regarding the mediation session held last week in the lawsuit filed by the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency and the City against real estate broker Jason Milligan, under multiple legal entities, and other parties. Milligan, however, said he’s lifted his objection to...
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
sheltonherald.com
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
therealdeal.com
What crash? Long Island home prices stronger than ever
Someone forgot to tell Long Island home shoppers the market was crashing. Sale prices hit new highs and bidding wars were up in Nassau and Suffolk counties last quarter. Homes sold faster than they have in the more than two decades that Jonathan Miller has been tracking them, according to his latest report for Douglas Elliman.
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Comments / 0