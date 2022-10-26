Read full article on original website
KCBD
Lubbock ISD leads the way with Friday Night Lights Against Opioids initiative
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is leading the way as the first district in the state of Texas to put into action the new Friday Night Lights Against Opioids initiative. The program focuses on keeping drugs off the street and out of the hands of young adults. 3,000 at-home drug disposal kits will be distributed to fans to promote proper disposal of medication.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock elementary school was on alert after shots fired nearby, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School on placed on alert after a shooting occurred near the school in the 3200 block of 110th street on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim and the suspect had an on...
KCBD
1 injured in East Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries after being stabbed in the 2600 block of Fir Avenue. LPD received the call at 10:00 p.m. They could not confirm if anyone has been apprehended at this time. The incident is currently under investigation. More information will be provided...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman kidnapped by boyfriend, escapes to friend’s house, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman escaped being kidnapped by her boyfriend and roommate on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim met with officers at the Stripes near 98th street and Indiana Avenue and told them her boyfriend would not let her leave her home. The victim looked “very upset and in a state of crisis,” the police report stated.
everythinglubbock.com
1 arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash and foot chase in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested following a vehicle pursuit, crash and foot chase in Northwest Lubbock Friday evening, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO said a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on an SUV around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Duke...
KCBD
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County. Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300. Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible. This...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Texas DPS director refuses calls to resign
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD became the first district in the U.S. to implement the Friday Night Lights Against Opioids program. Fans receive at-home drug disposal kits which safely destroy unused prescription medicine. Details here: Lubbock ISD leads the way with Friday Night Lights Against Opioids...
KCBD
LPD releases update on North Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metro Unit of the Lubbock Police Department released an update on the North Lubbock shooting that occurred on Friday, October 21. Following a number of concerned messages from the community, Metro wrote, “At this time, we want to alleviate any fear or concern by the public in reference to this case. We can confirm this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public in regard to this case. It does however remain under investigation.”
KCBD
Source to Solution symposium educating about addiction and recovery resources in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Source to Solution symposium is a one-day conference that aims to educate and provide resources for addiction and recovery. Former councilman Randy Christian organized the first Source to Solution Symposium in 2019. His passion for substance abuse prevention stems from his son’s struggle with addiction.
KCBD
1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
everythinglubbock.com
Man hitchhiking near Lubbock in 1950 was ‘The Spree Killer’ from Joplin
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
Family, community mourning after loss of mother, two sons killed in South Lubbock shooting and arson
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson. Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found […]
everythinglubbock.com
Man accused of firing gun at 2 in a bar, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Toby Ramos, 30, was arrested Thursday morning after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her friend at The Office Bar, a police report from the Lubbock Police Department said. According to the police report, two off-duty peace officers from Floydada were working security and helped detain...
fox34.com
UMC chief of emergency services explains long wait times
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The UMC emergency room sees almost 250 patients a day, and some patients are complaining of waiting too long to get care. Christopher Piel, chief of emergency services at UMC, says it could be taking longer for you to get into a room at the E.R. because it’s the time of year when more people get sick.
Police reveal new details, explain South Lubbock SWAT situation
On Wednesday, Lubbock Police were called out to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance,” that ended in a SWAT standoff.
fox34.com
Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021. PREVIOUS STORY: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in. Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Siri...
Man charged with putting child in danger during struggle with knife, police report said
David Davila, 19, was arrested on Saturday and charged with domestic violence and placing a child in danger, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
kurv.com
Tragic Discovery Inside House Following Fire
Four people are dead in a West Texas house fire. The flames erupted early Wednesday morning in Lubbock, and quickly engulfed the home. The original call for help warned police that there were gun shots. Investigators have not confirmed if there is a connection between the shooting and the fire.
KCBD
Emergency crews respond to major crash west of Wolfforth
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a major crash on US 62/82, just west of Wolfforth before FM 1585. DPS, Wolfforth police and West Carlisle crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway near CR 1300 around 1:15 p.m. DPS officials say one of the cars traveling southwest lost control and crossed into the center median striking the other vehicle.
