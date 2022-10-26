ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post, TX

Related
KCBD

Lubbock ISD leads the way with Friday Night Lights Against Opioids initiative

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is leading the way as the first district in the state of Texas to put into action the new Friday Night Lights Against Opioids initiative. The program focuses on keeping drugs off the street and out of the hands of young adults. 3,000 at-home drug disposal kits will be distributed to fans to promote proper disposal of medication.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock elementary school was on alert after shots fired nearby, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School on placed on alert after a shooting occurred near the school in the 3200 block of 110th street on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim and the suspect had an on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in East Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries after being stabbed in the 2600 block of Fir Avenue. LPD received the call at 10:00 p.m. They could not confirm if anyone has been apprehended at this time. The incident is currently under investigation. More information will be provided...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman kidnapped by boyfriend, escapes to friend’s house, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman escaped being kidnapped by her boyfriend and roommate on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim met with officers at the Stripes near 98th street and Indiana Avenue and told them her boyfriend would not let her leave her home. The victim looked “very upset and in a state of crisis,” the police report stated.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County. Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300. Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Texas DPS director refuses calls to resign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD became the first district in the U.S. to implement the Friday Night Lights Against Opioids program. Fans receive at-home drug disposal kits which safely destroy unused prescription medicine. Details here: Lubbock ISD leads the way with Friday Night Lights Against Opioids...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD releases update on North Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metro Unit of the Lubbock Police Department released an update on the North Lubbock shooting that occurred on Friday, October 21. Following a number of concerned messages from the community, Metro wrote, “At this time, we want to alleviate any fear or concern by the public in reference to this case. We can confirm this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public in regard to this case. It does however remain under investigation.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man hitchhiking near Lubbock in 1950 was ‘The Spree Killer’ from Joplin

KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
JOPLIN, MO
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Family, community mourning after loss of mother, two sons killed in South Lubbock shooting and arson

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson. Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man accused of firing gun at 2 in a bar, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Toby Ramos, 30, was arrested Thursday morning after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her friend at The Office Bar, a police report from the Lubbock Police Department said. According to the police report, two off-duty peace officers from Floydada were working security and helped detain...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UMC chief of emergency services explains long wait times

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The UMC emergency room sees almost 250 patients a day, and some patients are complaining of waiting too long to get care. Christopher Piel, chief of emergency services at UMC, says it could be taking longer for you to get into a room at the E.R. because it’s the time of year when more people get sick.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021. PREVIOUS STORY: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in. Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Siri...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
kurv.com

Tragic Discovery Inside House Following Fire

Four people are dead in a West Texas house fire. The flames erupted early Wednesday morning in Lubbock, and quickly engulfed the home. The original call for help warned police that there were gun shots. Investigators have not confirmed if there is a connection between the shooting and the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Emergency crews respond to major crash west of Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a major crash on US 62/82, just west of Wolfforth before FM 1585. DPS, Wolfforth police and West Carlisle crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway near CR 1300 around 1:15 p.m. DPS officials say one of the cars traveling southwest lost control and crossed into the center median striking the other vehicle.
WOLFFORTH, TX

