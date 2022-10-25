Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner
Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
Kanye West ‘walked into Skechers headquarters without being questioned’ because receptionist thought he was a ‘gardener’
KANYE West walked into Skechers' LA headquarters this week without being questioned because the receptionist thought he was the property's gardener, a source has told The U.S. Sun. According to the insider, Kanye, 45, strolled right into the building and surprised the footwear company's executives after Adidas cut ties with...
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Kanye West Wants to Build His Own Mini-City Called the ‘Yecosystem’
Kanye West might have plans as ambitious as running for president. In the midst of all the chaos from West’s past month, his team filed a slew of trademark applications that would allow West to create his own mini-community — or as West intends to call it, the “Yecosystem.”
CBS Sports
Aaron Donald terminates partnership with Kanye West's Donda Sports after antisemitic comments
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald has terminated his marketing deal with Kanye West's Donda Sports, Donald announced Tuesday. The decision comes after West made several recent antisemitic comments that resulted in the rapper being dropped by several major companies. Donald announced in May he had joined Donda...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament
Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
HuffPost
Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests...
msn.com
Kanye West latest news: Apple Music drops rapper’s playlist as Skechers escorts him from HQ
LIVE – Updated at 18:01. Kanye West's Essentials Playlist appears to have been removed from Apple Music. The move comes as the rapper, who goes by the name Ye now, continued to face backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks during interviews and on social media. While there...
Donda Sports Crumbles, Too: Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown Leave Kanye West’s Agency
The only two known athletes signed to Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency terminated their partnerships with the rapper over his heinous antisemitic comments. On Tuesday, both Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown announced that they no longer would be working with the rapper and his sports agency venture. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children,” wrote Donald, co-signed by his wife Erica. “We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.” The...
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Abruptly Calls Off 2022-23 School Year
Kanye West’s private school is closing for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, The Times, Hollywood Unlocked, and ESPN report. The school’s principal, Jason Angell, reportedly emailed students’ parents, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.”
Jaylen Brown reverses course, cuts ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has announced that he is cutting ties with Kanye West’s Donda Sports, one day after saying he planned to stick with the company despite West’s recent antisemitic outbursts.
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Basketball Team Kicked Out Of Tournament
A significant basketball tournament has dropped Kanye West’s Donda Academy team. TMZ reports that the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics announced they would be axing Ye’s team from the season’s schedule, citing his recent pattern of hurtful language as their motivation. Scholastic released a statement regarding their decision, stating that the former billionaire’s “words and actions violate our values as a company and a country” and that they wanted to ensure “a spirit of diversity, sportsmanship, inclusion, equity, and mutual respect” at their events.More from VIBE.comConsequence And Talib Kweli Go At It Over Kanye West SupportKanye West's Donda Academy Closed For Remainder Of School YearKanye...
Kanye West Mocks Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory
For the past few days Ye’s been making headlines for his divisive point of views that are akin to that of a White Nationalist and now he seems to be taking shots at Supreme’s creative director, Tremaine Emory. Page Six is reporting that recently the artist formerly known...
hotnewhiphop.com
