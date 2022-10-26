Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is remaining in St. Louis as he won't opt out of his contract, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday. Arenado, 31, has five years and $144 million left on his deal, a nine-year, $275 million contract he signed in 2019 with the Colorado Rockies. Arenado was traded to the Cardinals before the 2021 season after spending eight years with the Rockies, and Colorado is paying $31 million of the deal. Arenado is set to make a base salary of $35 million next season on the contract that runs through the 2027 season.

