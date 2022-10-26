NITRO, W.Va. — One of the key sections of the second most expensive project in Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program has been completed. The ribbon was cut Friday afternoon on the new I-64 westbound bridge over the Kanawha River at Nitro. The Nitro World War I Memorial Bridge is part of a six-mile interstate widening project between Nitro and the U.S. Route 35 interchange at Scott Depot in Putnam County.

