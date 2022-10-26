Read full article on original website
Justice says Amendment 2 vote “biggest moment of my governorship”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has an ally in the Kanawha County Commission in his opposition to Amendment 2 and Justice took advantage of it during stop at the commission’s Thursday night meeting in Charleston. Justice, speaking before a commission room full of county first responders, said...
School safety takes center stage at conference in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — School administrators, law enforcement officers, mental health professionals and others were in Charleston Thursday to learn about ongoing efforts to increase safety in West Virginia’s schools. The 2022 West Virginia School Safety Conference, hosted by Mountain State ESC, was held at the Charleston Marriott Town...
West Virginia man pleads guilty to throwing weighted ball, kicking doors at Capitol
A West Virginia man accused of repeatedly kicking U.S. Capitol doors and throwing a hard object over and over in an attempt to gain entry on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder. The charge means prosecutors are accusing John Gordon of Davis of...
“They Suck”
West Virginia State School Board President Paul Hardesty, during an interview on Talkline, was blunt in his assessment of the just-released National Assessment of Educational Progress test results for our state. “They suck,” he said. “I mean, they’re dismal. They’re not good… the worst in the history of the state.”...
MetroNews This Morning 10-27-22
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — MetroNews This Morning is a 15-minute look at what’s going on across the state of West Virginia to get your day started. The Thursday morning edition includes a MetroNews update from Carrie Hodousek, sports with Kyle Wiggs and Hoppy Kercheval’s morning commentary. Listen to...
Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A nationwide initiative to reduce overdose deaths in West Virginia returns this weekend. Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. The Drug Enforcement Administration organizes the event. Police officers, sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officials will be at dozens of sites across the state where...
Justice says ‘this bottleneck has got to go’ as ribbon cut on new I-64 bridge
NITRO, W.Va. — One of the key sections of the second most expensive project in Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program has been completed. The ribbon was cut Friday afternoon on the new I-64 westbound bridge over the Kanawha River at Nitro. The Nitro World War I Memorial Bridge is part of a six-mile interstate widening project between Nitro and the U.S. Route 35 interchange at Scott Depot in Putnam County.
West Virginia remembers Superstorm Sandy 10 years later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superstorm Sandy moved through West Virginia 10 years ago this week and produced heavy amounts of snow. Phil Moye, spokesperson for Appalachian Power Company, was working at the time and told MetroNews the storm knocked out power to about 150,000 customers in West Virginia. “It brought...
West Virginia School Safety Conference to feature retired Columbine principal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Safety in West Virginia schools will be the topic of discussion Thursday in Charleston and will include national speakers. The 2022 West Virginia School Safety Conference hosted by Mountain State ESC will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charleston Marriott Town Center. The featured speakers covering a range of school safety concerns will be Frank DeAngelis, retired Columbine High School Principal; Molly Hudgens, school counselor and Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient; Rob Cunningham, the Deputy Cabinet Secretary of WV Homeland Security; and Chief John Newman, Hillsborough County Schools Chief of Security and Marjory Stoneman Douglas Security Expert.
Powerball jackpot at record level for Saturday’s drawing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is at $800 million and state lottery officials expect it to rise before the drawing takes place. Danielle Snidow, the Deputy Director of Marketing for the West Virginia Lottery told MetroNews she expects the jackpot to rise based on the number of ticket sales nationwide and in West Virginia.
Roundup: Price sets new state scoring record; PSHS outlasts Wheeling Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out a recap of significant results from around West Virginia in the tenth week of the high school football season. Parkersburg South 32, Wheeling Park 27 — Robert Shockey scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the “Battle of the Patriots” was won by Parkersburg South. Gage Wright rushed for 132 yards, including the go-ahead score for South (8-1). PSHS forced four turnovers and rallied back from a 21-10 deficit. South rushed for 204 yards in the second half. Cyrus Traugh returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown.
Red Cross volunteers return from Florida relief trip
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A group of about 12 Red Cross workers recently returned to West Virginia after two weeks of assisting hurricane victims in Florida. Jason Keeling, executive director of the Allegheny Highlands Chapter of the American Red Cross said they mobilized emergency vehicles, supplies and food into the area.
Man safely rescued after lift’s hydraulic system malfunctioned
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — Harrison County authorities say a man was safely rescued Friday night after being suspended about 140 feet in the air on a boom lift for more than six hours. The man was part of a crew working on a radio tower near WVRC Media offices...
Highlights: Late score lifts St. Marys over East Hardy, 29-21
ST. MARYS, W.Va. — Highlights from St. Marys’ 29-21 win over East Hardy. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
