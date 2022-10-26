Read full article on original website
The Locker Room: High School Football Sectional Semifinals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from 14 area high school football games and Leo's state championship soccer match in this week's edition of The Locker Room. Area Scores:. Class 6A - Sectional 2. Carroll 35, Penn 7. Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9. Class...
Football Friday Night: Sectional Semifinals
INDIANAPOLIS – All six classes hit the field on Friday night as the state football tournament moves in the sectional semifinal round. Hamilton Southeastern looks to take another step forward towards completing a perfect season as the Royals welcome Fort Wayne Homestead. Westfield aims to knock off Carmel in hopes of making its third straight […]
Leo closes historic season as 2A state runner-ups
INIDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - After outscoring their opponents 16-0 in the first six playoff games, the Leo Lion's historic postseason run finally came to an end, after falling 4-0 to Evansville Memorial in the 2A girls soccer state championship. An 18-4 record was good enough for Leo to make their...
Krull and the crew hunt for fifth semi-state title
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - Last week Head Coach Craig Krull and the Bellmont volleyball team brought in the program's 17th regional title, and in just two days the braves are getting a chance to take it a step higher, and bring home their fifth semi-state trophy. This Saturday the braves...
The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Churubusco vs. Bishop Luers
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Perennial 2A power Bishop Luers and an always solid Churubusco squad will square off in The Locker Room's Game of the week for the second round of the high school football postseason. The Knights are looking to get back to the sectional championship after falling on...
No. 17 Indiana Tech upended by No. 24 Madonna in home finale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The 17th ranked Indiana Tech men's soccer team dropped their home finale to No. 24 Madonna 1-0 on Wednesday.\. The Warriors fall to 9-2-6 on the season and 7-1-2 in WHAC play. Tech will travel to Aquinas to close their season on Saturday.
Mastodons clinch No. 2 Seed in Horizon League Tournament
CLEVELAND (WFFT) -- Purdue Fort Wayne clinched the No. 2 seed for the Horizon League Women's Soccer Championship on Wednesday (Oct. 26) with a 1-1 draw at Cleveland State. The Mastodons will advance directly to the semifinal of the league championship on November 3. They will play the highest-remaining seed of No. 3 Oakland, No. 4 Wright State, No. 5 Youngstown State and No. 6 IUPUI. The championship match will be played on November 5 at 2 p.m ET. Both the semifinals and final will be played at No. 1 seed Milwaukee.
Together til the end
NEW HAVEN — Four of the five athletes who will represent Madison County in the Indiana High School Athletic Association state cross Country finals are from either Lapel or Pendleton Heights. Andrew Blake and Ava Jarrell of Pendleton Heights and Cameron Smith and Sophie Goodwin of Lapel finished high...
Van Wert, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Start Something Big: Meet the new Big Futures program coordinator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Jennifer Glass says she’s always had an interest in working with kids. In her new role as Big Futures Coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana she’s doing exactly that. “I really feel compelled to give back and to teach...
The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
Meet the Candidates: Fort Wayne Community Schools Board District 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Julia Hollingsworth and Jeannette Jaquish both have experience in Fort Wayne Community Schools. Jaquish’s children went to FWCS. Hollingsworth herself attended FWCS, worked in the district for 30 years and has now served on the board for 12 years. She said the biggest...
Free FAFSA filing help available to northeast Indiana students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw along with 37 other sites will be helping college bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday on November 6. Beginning at 2 p.m., students and families will be...
Multi-vehicle crash on Coliseum and Crescent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A multi-vehicle crash is affecting traffic in the Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue area. Westbound travel on Coliseum has been shut down as responders investigate the scene. Avoid the area if possible. This is s developing story, more will be posted as information comes in.
Jay County Schools changes protocol after a rise in fighting
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A rise in fights during the first quarter of the year at Jay County Jr.-Sr. High School caused enough alarm that officials have changed the protocol when addressing physical conflicts between students. A concerned citizen reached out to WANE TV claiming there had been...
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
