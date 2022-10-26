CLEVELAND (WFFT) -- Purdue Fort Wayne clinched the No. 2 seed for the Horizon League Women's Soccer Championship on Wednesday (Oct. 26) with a 1-1 draw at Cleveland State. The Mastodons will advance directly to the semifinal of the league championship on November 3. They will play the highest-remaining seed of No. 3 Oakland, No. 4 Wright State, No. 5 Youngstown State and No. 6 IUPUI. The championship match will be played on November 5 at 2 p.m ET. Both the semifinals and final will be played at No. 1 seed Milwaukee.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO