1 flown to hospital after vehicle accident on Rt. 250
One person has been transported for treatment via helicopter on Friday morning after a vehicle accident on U.S. Rt. 250 in Marion County.
Van driver flown to hospital after collision with dump truck in Beverly
One person was flown to the hospital after a collision in Beverly that involved vehicles from two businesses.
Traffic rerouted following incident on Marion Street
BUCKHANNON — An incident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the evening after 5 p.m. According to a witness, the semi-truck came to a stop with the cab at an angle while facing S. Kanawha St. It took multiple tow trucks to clear the accident while Buckhannon Fire Department directed traffic. Traffic traveling in the area was rerouted for a few hours while the cleanup took place.
Area Dump Truck Collision Results in Medical Flight
FROM THE OFFICE OF RANDOLPH COUNTY SHERIFF ROBERT R. ELBON JR. On Oct. 27, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County EMS, and the Beverly Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Main Street in Beverly. A black Superior Laundries van was traveling south on...
West Virginia man involved in I-79 crash remains in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man involved in a crash on I-79 on Friday, Oct. 21 remains in critical condition. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a Ford Escape that crossed the median into oncoming traffic is a 63-year-old man from Spencer, West Virginia. At the time, deputies said two people were […]
Crews respond to separate vehicle fires in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to two separate vehicle fires that happened within an hour in Bridgeport. The first vehicle fire was reported around 1:42 p.m. Friday off of Brushy Fork Rd., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It reportedly involved a minivan. Officials then dispatched...
One flown from Randolph County crash scene
BEVERLY, W.Va. – One person was flown to J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital following a dump truck crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, A van was southbound on US 250/219 and crossed into the lane of an oncoming dump truck. The northbound dump truck swerved, but the van also took evasive action causing a collision on the driver’s side of the van.
Road in Harrison County to be closed for work on railroad tracks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Clarksburg will be closed next week for work on the railroad tracks. County Route 9, Gregorys Run Road, will be closed at mile marker 6.64 beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. The roadway...
Man trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is trapped on a 140 ft. lift on Radio Park Dr. Harrison County 911 officials tell 5 News the man was working on the lift when he became trapped. Officials believe the hydraulics stopped working, which prevented him from coming down. He has...
MPSD: Monroe man hit, killed by train Friday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe Public Safety Department has reported that a Monroe man was hit and killed by a train Friday morning. On Oct. 28 at approximately 2:20 a.m., MPSD police and fire personnel were dispatched to the area of Roessler Field, W. Elm Avenue near N. Roessler Street, for a train vs. pedestrian crash.
Person flown to Ruby Memorial after crash involving dump truck
BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a two vehicle crash on Main Street in Beverly on Thursday. A van was traveling south on US 250/219, Main St., in Beverly when it crossed the center line into oncoming northbound traffic and back across into the southbound lane, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
West Virginia woman charged after officers find 2 children in improper vehicle restraints
STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY)— A woman has been charged after officers found two children in improper restraints in a vehicle in Stonewood. On Oct. 26, officers with the Stonewood Police Department observed a Chrysler Sebring bearing an illegible registration while in the area of Powell Avenue in Stonewood, according to a criminal complaint. A traffic stop […]
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Route 250 Wreck Sees Individual Flown for Treatment
WBOY is reporting that one person has been transported for treatment via helicopter on Friday morning after a vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 center, the accident happened around 7:15 on Husky Highway in the area of Farmington. The 911 center...
Bridgeport, Harrison County Receives Over $100,000 in JAG Funds to Aid Law Enforcement Endeavors
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine (39) projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
Local Small Business Owner for 45 Years and Former Marine, Franklin D. Toothman Sr., Passes at 89
Franklin D. Toothman, Sr., affectionately known as “Whitey,” 89, of Clarksburg, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, in Clarksburg at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on July 12, 1933, in West Milford, a son of the late...
GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after a man’s body was found in a gruesome scene at a Marion County home. Court records show Shekea Danielle Fox, 33, of Fairmont, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to a first-degree murder. On Oct. 23,...
West Virginia Sheriff’s Department warns of scam using names of deputies
There is a scam going around again in Ohio County. This scam has happened before but it’s happening again says the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. The scam will show the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office number on the caller ID and the person on the phone will use a deputy’s name that works for the office. […]
Nutter Fort begins restoring public basketball court
The town of Nutter Fort posted an update on one of its most recent projects: a new basketball court.
Ribbon Cut on Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall State Farm Insurance Agency in Bridgeport
The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated a ribbon cutting Thursday at the new office of Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall State Farm Insurance Agency. Previously located on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, the agency relocated to 1400 Johnson Avenue, Suite 2B in Bridgeport. On behalf of the City of Bridgeport and Bridgeport City...
