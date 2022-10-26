BUCKHANNON — An incident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the evening after 5 p.m. According to a witness, the semi-truck came to a stop with the cab at an angle while facing S. Kanawha St. It took multiple tow trucks to clear the accident while Buckhannon Fire Department directed traffic. Traffic traveling in the area was rerouted for a few hours while the cleanup took place.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO