Missoula Hellgate scores early, holds off Billings West in State AA boys soccer semifinal

State AA boys soccer: Missoula Hellgate makes history with fourth straight title
MISSOULA — Luca Musco had a little trouble getting to sleep Friday night, with visions of glory running through his head. His ultimate high school soccer dream became a reality Saturday afternoon. The junior scored the only goal in Missoula Hellgate's win over Billings Senior in the State AA championship match, 1-0, in front of more than 1,000 fans at Fort Missoula Regional Park.
Missoula Sentinel uses big 2nd half to beat Great Falls CMR, advance to quarterfinals
MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium. Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset by a No. 6 seed in the opening round of the playoffs.
State AA soccer finals: Hellgate boys shooting for record; Sentinel girls to battle Gallatin
The artificial turf at Fort Missoula Regional Park has been a true-blue friend for the Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team. The Knights have never lost a playoff match on the surface, thriving three years in a row en route to State AA titles. They'll be back on the turf Saturday in a 2 p.m. championship with Billings Senior, trying to do something no other boys team has done on the large-school level: win four titles in a row.
State A girls soccer: Lauren Dull's moment lifts Billings Central to record 10th crown
WHITEFISH — For Lauren Dull, the greatest feeling of her young life came when she buried a 15-yard shot in the back of the net to give Billings Central a single-goal lead over Whitefish late in the Class A state girls soccer championship on a gray Saturday afternoon. That...
Kalispell Glacier moves on to quarterfinals with shutout of Billings Senior
KALISPELL — Jackson Hensley scored three touchdowns and the Kalispell Glacier defense shut down Billings Senior in a 31-0 Class AA playoff win Friday night at Legends Field. The Wolfpack (7-3) advanced to play at second-ranked Bozeman (7-2) in the quarterfinals next Friday night. Hensley rushed for scores of...
Boisterous Billings Senior Broncs soccer hoping to clear one last hurdle
BILLINGS — The Billings Senior boys soccer team was gathered in a large circle, shuffling soccer balls from player to player as the team warmed up for practice Thursday night. The players were loud and lively as they worked their Rondo drill, fits of laughter punctuating the enthusiastic chatter.
Darby, Victor fall in 13C District volleyball
MISSOULA – On the final tournament of the year, the gymnasium at Valley Christian High school was hopping with excitement and cheers from teams, parents and fans from around the state for the 13C District Volleyball Tournament. The Victor Lady Pirates showed a lot of heart but in the...
Dillon survives Frenchtown comeback to advance to quarterfinals
DILLON – The Class A playoffs got underway on Friday night as the Dillon Beavers hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. Earlier in the season, Dillon defeated Frenchtown in a low-scoring game, 21-10. The rematch featured plenty more scoring, as the Beavers advanced to the quarterfinals with a 42-34 victory despite...
Butte Central to host Corvallis for final Southwest A seed
BUTTE - The Butte Central Maroons won the first Southwest A play-in playoff with a three-game sweep over East Helena (25-15, 30-28, 25-17) on Thursday night. On Saturday, the fourth-seeded Maroons will take on the sixth-seeded Corvallis Blue Devils for a trip to the MSHA Western A playoffs next week in East Helena. The match will be at 2 p.m. at the Maroon Activities Center.
Billings Senior defeats Bozeman 2-0 in Class AA boys soccer semifinals
BOZEMAN —Nate Cullingworth couldn’t believe it. After Bozeman controlled possession for much of the first half, the Billings Senior midfielder capitalized on two chances in quick succession to put the Broncs up 2-0. The first came off a free kick in the 31st minute. Senior forward Lucas Thompson...
MSU Billings women's hoops fends off comeback in exhibition win over Rocky
BILLINGS — Perfect basketball isn't supposed to be played in late October. And in an exhibition women's hoops matchup to tip off the 2022-23 seasons for city rivals Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College on Thursday, the play was far from it. But for the Yellowjackets in their...
Northwest Nazarene gets past MSU Billings women's soccer in late-season clash
BILLINGS — Northwest Nazarene women's soccer took care of business as it handled Montana State Billings by a 3-1 scoreline Thursday. The Nighthawks (11-2-4 overall, 9-1-3 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) picked up a critical win in their hunt for a GNAC regular-season title, of which they're in competition for with current league leaders Western Washington in the final week before postseason play.
Digging it: Rocky volleyball's Ayla Embry closing historic career as anchor of Bears' defense
BILLINGS — Ayla Embry on a volleyball court is everywhere and all at once. The Rocky Mountain College senior libero plays at a position that demands awareness and movement like no other in the sport. As a defensive specialist, Embry's role is mainly to produce digs — a successful pass created directly from an opponent's attack — and turn defense into offense on quite literally a moment's notice.
Western Oregon beats MSU Billings volleyball as Jackets still seek a GNAC win
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Montana State Billings volleyball's struggles this season in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference continued as the Yellowjackets lost in four sets at Western Oregon on Thursday. The Wolves won the matchup 25-16, 23-25, 27-25 and 25-19 as the Jackets lost their ninth straight game and remained...
'It gives me goosebumps': St. Ignatius Bulldogs to host 1st playoff game since 2001
MISSOULA — Playoff football is coming back to St. Ignatius. The Bulldogs, the West No. 1 seed, will host a postseason game for the first time in 21 years when they take on East No. 3 seed Circle at 1 p.m. Saturday. Their last home playoff contest came in 2001, a loss to Florence while playing in Class B.
Montana Tech football uses second-half surge in comeback win over Rocky
BILLINGS — No. 23 Montana Tech's long and late scoring drives, along with a strong second-half defensive performance, enabled the Orediggers to pull off a 20-17 win at No. 24 Rocky Mountain College on Saturday. Down by as much as 14 points in the first half, Tech (6-2 overall,...
Live coverage: No. 11 Montana Grizzlies visits No. 5 Weber State
OGDEN, Utah - The Grizzlies' trip to Ogden comes on the heels of back-to-back losses to Idaho at home and at No. 3 Sac State last week. The Weber State Wildcats fell at Montana State last week so both teams are trying to bounce back from top-10 losses and avoid going into a skid at a crucial point in the season.
Montana volleyball team moves to 6-4 in league play with win at Eastern Washington
The Montana and Eastern Washington volleyball teams had played five sets in the last four meetings between the two schools in Cheney, Washington. The Eagles had won all four, as Montana couldn't find a way to win on Reese Court. Early on in Thursday night's match, it looked like there might be a similar story on the way.
Bridger's battle-tested senior leaders hoping to push Scouts back to volleyball glory
BRIDGER — Bridger volleyball's five-player senior class got a schooling on elite play early on in their high school careers. The thing was, those players didn't learn most of what that all entailed from a single match, tournament or opponent. For their underclassman years, it came directly at the hands of the eight seniors that were in their position two years before them — a group that won a Class C state championship in 2020.
Western Washington shuts out MSU Billings men's soccer at home
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men's soccer was unable to follow up on an upset win this past weekend with a victory over Western Washington as the Yellowjackets were defeated 2-0 on Thursday. In its first match since a win over then-No. 22-ranked Northwest Nazarene last Saturday, MSUB (4-8-2...
