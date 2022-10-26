ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Athenaeum

WVU insect zoo invites community to bug out this Halloween

Community members can get up close and personal with a variety of creepy crawlers this Halloween, as part of the WVU Insect Zoo’s annual open-house. This marks the zoo’s first in-person event since before the pandemic. “This year is special because this is, I cannot say post-COVID, but...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Hospital workers tell fans to put a lid on Blue lot trash

WVU football is still in full swing, and some hospital employees say they are sick of the "trashy" disrespect being left behind after singing “Country Roads.”. Describing the Blue Lot, a prime tailgating spot at WVU, as “mass destruction” after a game, Ruby Memorial nurse Melissa Taylor said she is not impressed.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Q&A: WVU Alumni Association reflects on homecoming traditions from past and present

Kevin Berry, WVU’s vice president for alumni relations and CEO of the Alumni Association, is a two-time WVU alumnus who has spent over 25 years at the University. Since his time as a student, Berry has attended the WVU homecoming celebration every year, with the exception of the 2020 pandemic pause. Now, he's working to expand opportunities for both the current student body and alumni to get involved in Homecoming through spirit truck stops, giveaways, postcards and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

FOOD REVIEW | Linsan Soul Food: A meal to heal the soul

With plenty of shops, entertainment and, best of all, so many great food options, High St. is one of the main attractions near WVU’s campus for students to enjoy. Some of the most popular options downtown offer sandwiches, ice cream, fries and cookies, but there is one restaurant that sells food found nowhere else in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Season on the line for WVU in home matchup against No. 7 TCU

Every game for the Mountaineers is more critical than the last. On Saturday, WVU will put its chances of bowl eligibility and the remainder of the season on the line when it hosts the undefeated No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. West Virginia had a poor showing in its last game,...
FORT WORTH, TX

