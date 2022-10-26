Kevin Berry, WVU’s vice president for alumni relations and CEO of the Alumni Association, is a two-time WVU alumnus who has spent over 25 years at the University. Since his time as a student, Berry has attended the WVU homecoming celebration every year, with the exception of the 2020 pandemic pause. Now, he's working to expand opportunities for both the current student body and alumni to get involved in Homecoming through spirit truck stops, giveaways, postcards and more.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO