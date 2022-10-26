Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Vista House viewing area damaged in rollover crash
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash damaged the viewing area around the Vista House early Saturday morning. The Corbett Fire Department said the driver had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The area near the base of the Vista House has extreme damage from the crash....
Pedestrian critically injured amid growing SE Powell Blvd safety concerns
It's been the site of a series of dangerous interactions -- including one that took the life of a renowned chef. Now, Southeast Powell -- and all of its safety concerns -- are back under scrutiny.
kptv.com
Crash, spilled fuel closes Hwy 26 west of Banks
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on U.S. Highway 26 about 20 miles west of Banks closed the road in both directions Friday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Authorities said the road will be closed for several hours Friday while crews clean up a significant fuel spill.
KATU.com
Records show thousands of fires caused by homeless camps in Portland each year
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to Portland Fire Bureau records, homeless camps are responsible for thousands of fires in the city each year and have increased in number each year since 2019. “It happens, I would say, on a daily basis almost around this area,” said homeowner Juanita Swartwood.
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
An employee at a local grocery store is being treated at OHSU after reportedly getting their hand stuck in a meat tenderizer on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
kptv.com
Bicyclist critically injured in crash with car in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Friday night in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 11:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash at Southeast Division Street and Southeast...
kptv.com
Police looking for suspect after car runs over occupied homeless tent in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a stolen Jeep ran over an occupied homeless tent in Portland, injuring two people and almost hitting other people on Friday afternoon. According to the Spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau Sergeant Kevin Allen, officers spotted the stolen Jeep Cherokee occupied by two people asleep on Northwest Hoyt Street between Northwest Broadway and Northwest Sixth Avenue in Old Town. While the occupants of the Jeep were asleep, officers parked in front of behind the Jeep, boxing it in.
kptv.com
8 injured in apartment fire in Cedar Mill area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - At least eight people were injured, and dozens are displaced in an apartment fire in the Cedar Mill area early Saturday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived first to the complex in the 800 block of Southwest Barnes Road just after 3 a.m. Deputies began to evacuate residents.
Noted chef killed in Powell Boulevard crash
Near Cleveland High School a bicyclist tangled with a semi, and did not survive. The investigation is continuingA collision between an eastbound tractor-trailer truck and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard, in the vicinity of the intersection of S.E. 26th Avenue, on Tuesday, October 4, brought Central Precinct officers to shut down that portion of the highway for an investigation. The crash location was very near Cleveland High School and Powell Park, at 11:49 a.m. that morning. At the location, officers saw a stopped semi in the eastbound lanes, and also a female bicyclist, who was found to be dead....
kptv.com
‘I can’t produce’: Work tools stolen from Clackamas single mother
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - A single mother in Clackamas is asking for the community’s help to find important logging tools that were stolen from her work truck on Thursday night or Friday morning. Ellie Speaks said they stole a chainsaw, chaps and a gas canister. They also broke the...
Highway 26 shuts down in both directions after crash near Banks
Highway 26 is shut down in both directions 20 miles west of Banks following a crash between a pickup and a semi-truck, officials said.
A peek at the Menlo Park homeless village
Portland's newest Safe Rest Village is almost ready to open, just in time for rains, election They turned out Friday in The Numbers in the rain. The Menlo Park Safe Rest Villageis built on half of the parking lot at the TriMet Menlo Park Park & Ride. It is the first Safe Rest Village in east Portland. It is the fourth to open of the six promised by Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan in 2020. Ryan, TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr., County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meiran and other elected officials and their entourages made...
Driver caught after car slams into Northeast Portland salon
A car slammed into a salon in Northeast Portland Wednesday evening before the driver left the scene, authorities said.
kptv.com
Drowsy driver crashes into Shari’s in Gresham: Police
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A drowsy driver plowed their pickup truck through the wall of Shari’s Café & Pies in Gresham on Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Gresham Police Department, the accident happened around 1:17 p.m. at the restaurant location on Highland Drive. [Article continues...
kptv.com
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
‘Everybody is scared’: Portland food cart targeted again by burglars
Just a month after a fire destroyed the Pepe Chile Food Cart, the owner finally reopened the food cart, only for another one of his locations to be struck by thieves.
americanmilitarynews.com
Deadly shooting in SE Portland leaves AK-47 shell casings, stunned neighbors in its wake
Eric Medved woke from a deep sleep Thursday night to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots outside his brother’s home in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street in Portland. Medved, a U.S. army veteran who served in the Gulf War, immediately ran outside and ducked behind a bush in the front yard, still wearing his pajamas.
kptv.com
Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
Mother seeks help finding missing son
Miles Stanton, 21, who recently moved to Tualatin, hasn't been heard from since Oct. 20. Search planned for Saturday.A Salt Lake City mother is hoping to find out where her 21-year-old son may have gone after family and friends lost contact with him on Thursday, Oct. 20. That's when Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin three weeks ago, was last seen at an Aurora 76 gas station. He was officially reported missing by his roommate on Monday, according to Stanton's mother, Laura Stanton. "It's the worst nightmare. It's surreal. I'm literally right now, sitting over — standing over...
kptv.com
3 injured in ‘serious’ 2 car crash in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - At least three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro Friday, according to Metro West Ambulance on Twitter. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to Southeast Ninth Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street shortly after noon. Emergency responders initially requested three ambulances, according to Metro West....
Comments / 1