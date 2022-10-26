ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trevor Noah Exposes ‘MAGA Alien’ Kari Lake For 1 ‘Particularly S**tty’ Betrayal

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjbYh_0imlgXIR00

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah said Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, is “almost not the same person” she was just a few years ago.

Lake, once a popular newscaster in Phoenix, was a donor to President Barack Obama’s campaign before embracing Republican Donald Trump and far-right conspiracy theories. She also had reportedly attended “countless” drag shows and even publicly said a drag queen friend gave her makeup tips , but then attacked drag queens as part of her campaign.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if we found out that the real Kari Lake is locked up in a basement somewhere while this MAGA alien pretends to be her,” Noah said, adding:

“This is a bigger transformation than the drag queens that she suddenly hates. Which, by the way, is particularly shitty. It’s already horrible to turn on any friend, but betraying the one who taught you how to get your contouring on point? That is unforgivable!”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Conservatives including Ted Cruz complain they're mysteriously losing thousands of Twitter followers ahead of midterms - as the Texas senator calls Twitter employees 'partisan hacks'

Conservatives including Texas Senator Ted Cruz have lost thousands of Twitter followers in October, less than a month before Americans go to the polls in the midterm elections. Cruz tweeted on Friday: 'I'm down 13,345 today. Are the partisan hacks at Twitter just idiots? Why doe they purge conservatives en...
TEXAS STATE
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Stops The Show With A Prison Wish For Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is like “spam come to life” for the increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories the former president has been spreading at his rallies. “Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Kimmel said. “He just keeps repeating it ― and none of that would excuse intentionally stealing and leaving classified documents laying around your golf course.”
The Independent

Kari Lake condemned for claiming MLK would be ‘America first Republican’ today

Republican candidate Kari Lake accuses Democrats of election denial. Former reporter Kari Lake has wandered into another controversy as she runs for governor of Arizona. The Republican candidate is now facing heat online after her latest outrageous suggestion — that Dr Martin Luther King Jr would be a so-called “America First Republican”, or a Maga acolyte, were he alive today.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MICHIGAN STATE
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings

Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable. It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
Business Insider

Herschel Walker fires his campaign's political director for allegedly leaking to the press during the Trump-backed candidate's messiest week to date: report

Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker has fired his political director during a raging scandal. Republican aide Taylor Crowe was reportedly let go for leaking to the press. Walker is battling headlines about an alleged abortion and attacks from his disillusioned son. Embattled Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has fired his political...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
HuffPost

HuffPost

184K+
Followers
10K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy