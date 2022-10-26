Read full article on original website
Shopbop Put a Ton of Designer Jeans and Sweaters on Sale—Here's What to Buy ASAP
While Shopbop's entire sale selection is elite, two categories stood out: sweaters and jeans. Many retailers are discounting summer wares like dresses and skirts right now, but Shopbop's current sale features my two absolute favorite things to wear for the current fall season. The denim selection, in particular, is seriously...
A French Girl Walks Into Nordstrom—11 Items She’d Buy (And 11 She Wouldn’t)
Ah, two subjects we love to talk about—French-girl style and Nordstrom! While the two subjects don't usually coincide—as of now, there are no Nordstrom locations in France—we like to keep things hypothetical (and fun!) over here so today we’re bring you our ultimate French-inspired guide of what our Parisian fashion friends are likely to buy should they ever find themselves across the pond and wandering into a Nordstrom—along with the items they would likely say, non, merci to.
I Think Shopbop Has the Chicest Fall Basics—35 I Added to My Cart Immediately
Like most people, I have a love-hate relationship with my closet. All those years of buying sequin-covered blazers and flower-printed palazzo pants have caught up to me. When looking at my wardrobe, I feel like I have nothing to wear. Naturally, that’s a bald-faced lie—my closet is practically a black hole, overflowing with an endless array of options. But when I open my dresser every morning and try to pick out something to wear, I’m finding myself struggling more than usual. More likely than not, it’s because I’m missing timeless basics to round out my outfits.
5 Controversial Shoe Trends My Stylish 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Actually Agree On
My aunt and I definitely have different personal styles, but we agree on specific items more often than not. Our assortment of quality basics and investment pieces are pretty comparable, but it's in the trend department that we differ. I tend to buy into trends more often than her, but when it comes to a shoe trend, she's typically always down. Since there are quite a few controversial shoe trends floating around this season, I thought it would be fun to sit down with her and find out which we both would actually wear.
Every Fashion Girl Owns One of These 29 Sneakers That Are Ideal for Winter
"A sneaker girl never gets cold." Or at least that's what I thought until I had to carefully waddle through the snow in a pair. Some people are lucky to live in more moderate climates than New York City so can show off our regular kicks, but for us East Coasters, a thick pair of socks is required along with special styles. For me, high-tops and shearling-lined sneakers are currently high on the list for their warmth and protection.
Our Fall Shoe Guide Is Here—Meet the Season's 4 Key Styles
Whether it's already cold where you live or you want to be prepared when the cold front hits (you overachiever, you), you've come to the right place. I've got boots on the brain in a major way, so I've put together a guide to the season's must-know pairs. There are four styles, in particular, that matter most this fall and winter, and to no one's surprise, Sorel's new collection has them all. The brand's footwear is always expertly crafted and designed with current trends in mind, but this time around, the people at Sorel really outdid themselves. In fact, I'd argue these are the only four boot styles you need to know about right now. And don't worry—I've got genius styling ideas for you, too.
Chloë Sevigny Wore a $200 Everlane Sweater With Dangerously Cool Wide-Leg Pants
In fashion, it's common knowledge that anything spotted on indie industry darling Chloë Sevigny will be a smash hit. From her '90s-era street style to her daring fashion party ensembles, the Bones and All actress never fails to impress when it comes to her styling. And while her latest look—a striped sweater and khaki pants—is one of the more tame combinations we've seen Sevigny debut, that je nai se quoi quality her style has always embodied was as present as ever.
The Newest Concealer Trend Is All About Reflecting Light, and I'm So Into It
Just when you think a product has reached the height of its capabilities, a new formulation comes around and changes the game forever. Case in point: what's currently happening to concealer. For a long time, concealer has been the product to reach for to mask a blemish or hide dark circles. If you wanted to mix things up, you could opt for a concealer a couple shades lighter than your skin tone to brighten your under-eye area, but that's about it.
These 9 Urban Outfitters Items Are Exceptionally Chic—Here's How They Look IRL
I've been a loyal Urban Outfitters shopper since my teens. And now, at age 27, I still find just as many (if not more) gems at the always on-trend retailer. After a recent shopping escapade on the site, I wound up with four boxes of clothes and accessories at my doorstep. Faux-leather outerwear, baggy trousers, chunky loafers—I snagged it all. I'm feeling extra generous and tried it all on so you could see how it looks. Keep scrolling to see how I styled these exceptionally chic pieces. (Plus, I've included everything else on the list for my next haul.)
Everyone on TikTok Is Talking About Banana Republic—39 Epic Finds In My Cart
Growing up in Arizona, Banana Republic was a regular stop on many mall shopping excursions that I ventured on. It was a store both myself and my mom loved for their cool takes on Americana fashion and we always stocked up on staples like linen pants and cool utility pieces that are core to their DNA. Recently, the brand reached acclaim for its new direction that is, in short, superb. Our editors have been buzzing about Banana Republic’s excellent new arrivals in our Slack channel and the TikTok community agrees that it deserves all of the hype.
These Are the 30 Items That Always Make It in My Luggage for a Weekend Away
One of my favorite things about fall in New York is getting to escape the city to upstate for fall foliage, visiting East Coast wineries, spending time by the fire, and getting to enjoy the fresh air and open space we don't always get in the city. This past weekend, my friends and I did just that, and I have to admit I almost didn't want to come back to the city. Luckily for me, I'm packing up again to head to California this week, and it's safe to say I'm escaping New York City every chance I get these days. When packing I noticed that after so many travels I have come up with a master list of travel items that I think everyone's weekend luggage should carry—from fragrance minis that I swear by to the perfect pocket-sized mascara to leggings to pajamas that you'll definitely be wearing on your fall weekend away.
29 Showstopping Party Shoes That Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The holiday season is almost here, which means all of the cool party pieces are arriving on the market. I can't turn down an occasion to dress up, so I've been eyeing the stunning new pastel satin bags, rosette-detailed dresses, and sparkly, pretty things that have "holiday party" written all over them. While there are plenty of finds sitting in my cart, shoes are the piece I'll be ordering first. Not only can they be restyled in a number of different looks, but the designs hitting retailers right now are truly showstopping.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Dress Trend That Goes Perfectly With Knee-High Boots
Hailey Bieber has the art of outfit making down to a science. Whether she's keeping it casual at the gym or masquerading at a costume party, this style star has both the taste and talent for putting together a seemingly effortless yet inspired look. Case in point: the midi sweaterdress and knee-high black boots she wore earlier this week at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach.
I Tried On 32 Boots at Nordstrom—Here Are the 12 I'd Actually Take Home With Me
Buying shoes online has never been easy, but thanks to our associate fashion editor Sierra Mayhew, now it is. She zips around the stores of New York City trying on all the trending shoes to report on the comfortability, fit, and style so you never have to make a return again.
29 Luxury Winter Accessories That Are Actually Worth the Money
Winter accessories are highly likely to be worn over and over, so spending a little more on them could be justified. And a Loewe scarf costs a whole lot less than a Loewe sweater but makes just as much of an impact, so here we are with a roundup of lust-worthy luxury winter accessories for your consideration.
The 9 Best Button-Down Shirts, According to Picky Fashion Editors
If you ask any Who What Wear fashion editor what their favorite basics are, a button-down shirt will probably be on their list. It's one of the most versatile items you can own, and it can and should be worn year-round. They're also quite trendy at the moment, so we've been wearing them even more as of late. We're not complaining about that.
Listen Up: These 5 Fall Outfits From Nordstrom Deserve a Moment
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
Anne Hathaway's Airport Outfit Includes the Pants Every Frequent Flyer Avoids
By now, everybody knows that jeans—especially rigid, non-stretch ones—are best kept in your carry-on when traveling as opposed to on your actual person. After all, sitting in tight jeans can be difficult enough without adding in a long plane ride. And yet, that didn't stop Anne Hathaway from hopping on a flight to LAX last week in perhaps the stiffest possible style: cargo jeans.
