If you ask any Who What Wear fashion editor what their favorite basics are, a button-down shirt will probably be on their list. It's one of the most versatile items you can own, and it can and should be worn year-round. They're also quite trendy at the moment, so we've been wearing them even more as of late. We're not complaining about that.
Welcome to our podcast, Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Olympia Gayot, J.Crew's head of...
The holiday season is almost here, which means all of the cool party pieces are arriving on the market. I can't turn down an occasion to dress up, so I've been eyeing the stunning new pastel satin bags, rosette-detailed dresses, and sparkly, pretty things that have "holiday party" written all over them. While there are plenty of finds sitting in my cart, shoes are the piece I'll be ordering first. Not only can they be restyled in a number of different looks, but the designs hitting retailers right now are truly showstopping.
My aunt and I definitely have different personal styles, but we agree on specific items more often than not. Our assortment of quality basics and investment pieces are pretty comparable, but it's in the trend department that we differ. I tend to buy into trends more often than her, but when it comes to a shoe trend, she's typically always down. Since there are quite a few controversial shoe trends floating around this season, I thought it would be fun to sit down with her and find out which we both would actually wear.
Welcome to Deep Reviews—your one-stop destination to discover the absolute best products and brands the beauty industry has to offer. Every month, the Who What Wear staffers you already know and trust will research, test, and review the market's most sought-after and buzzed-about products to see which formulas (of the hundreds up for consideration) are truly worth your hard-earned money and attention. You can expect honest, completely uncensored feedback and no-BS recommendations our hard-to-please testers endorse without reservations. To put it simply, stick with us, and buyer's remorse will be a thing of the past.
Buying shoes online has never been easy, but thanks to our associate fashion editor Sierra Mayhew, now it is. She zips around the stores of New York City trying on all the trending shoes to report on the comfortability, fit, and style so you never have to make a return again.
Whether it's already cold where you live or you want to be prepared when the cold front hits (you overachiever, you), you've come to the right place. I've got boots on the brain in a major way, so I've put together a guide to the season's must-know pairs. There are four styles, in particular, that matter most this fall and winter, and to no one's surprise, Sorel's new collection has them all. The brand's footwear is always expertly crafted and designed with current trends in mind, but this time around, the people at Sorel really outdid themselves. In fact, I'd argue these are the only four boot styles you need to know about right now. And don't worry—I've got genius styling ideas for you, too.
"A sneaker girl never gets cold." Or at least that's what I thought until I had to carefully waddle through the snow in a pair. Some people are lucky to live in more moderate climates than New York City so can show off our regular kicks, but for us East Coasters, a thick pair of socks is required along with special styles. For me, high-tops and shearling-lined sneakers are currently high on the list for their warmth and protection.
Maybe it's the layering, the tailored outerwear, or the extensive selection of polished boots to pick from, but all I know is that there is something inherently chic about winter style. One retailer that I can always count on for a full cart and wish list is Net-a-Porter, and this season, its winter edit is is full of items that deserve to be seen. I spotted 16 pieces that will layer beautifully, from a cute pink cardigan to the shearling coat sitting high at the top of my wish list, and I think you'll be just as eager to shop them, too. See my favorites below.
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
Winter accessories are highly likely to be worn over and over, so spending a little more on them could be justified. And a Loewe scarf costs a whole lot less than a Loewe sweater but makes just as much of an impact, so here we are with a roundup of lust-worthy luxury winter accessories for your consideration.
Growing up in Arizona, Banana Republic was a regular stop on many mall shopping excursions that I ventured on. It was a store both myself and my mom loved for their cool takes on Americana fashion and we always stocked up on staples like linen pants and cool utility pieces that are core to their DNA. Recently, the brand reached acclaim for its new direction that is, in short, superb. Our editors have been buzzing about Banana Republic’s excellent new arrivals in our Slack channel and the TikTok community agrees that it deserves all of the hype.
Anne Hathaway has been a bonafide beauty icon ever since her Princess of Genovia days. Recently, though, she's been leaning into a cool '60s aesthetic that's turning even more heads than usual. From shift dresses to bouffants and beyond, she's making the mod look relevant again (but, then again, when wasn't it?).
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Writing about sustainability in fashion journalism is like walking a tightrope—it must be done with precaution. Some brands will often make big claims using buzzwords like "sustainable" and "ethically sourced" when addressing their environmental impact, and while this is a conversation that certainly needs to be had, it's a tricky one to navigate because the standards are still being set. But have no fear—there are many brands that deserve to be acknowledged for the progress they've made so far (and the very on-trend apparel and accessories that have resulted).
What started as a micro-trend in the world of outerwear, blanket coats are now going viral on TikTok, where we're seeing many fashion conversations unfold. Totême’s signature scarf-jacket—finished with a fringed scarf, chain-stitch embroidered pockets and edges, and a blanket-like wool material—is specifically the cult buy that is landing everywhere on my feed. Perhaps, that is why the piece is sold out practically everywhere and carving itself out as one of the key buys for fall. What’s interesting is that it isn’t a new style this season but one that been brought back from earlier years, but it is officially in its moment.
If you've ever spent more than 30 minutes planning an outfit for work, it's time to invest in a capsule wardrobe. This workwear-focused edit from J. McLaughlin is directly inspired by my stylish co-workers here at WWW. Step into our office any day of the week, and you'll see someone rocking a crisp button-down or a black blazer, kitten-heel slingbacks or polished leather boots. Simple outfits with a quiet, luxurious feel that come together in minutes are the key here. Sounds like something you need, right? Keep scrolling to shop these staple tops, tailored pants, chic outerwear, and stylish footwear all made to mix and match.
We first reported on the sweater vest trend in 2020 when it blew up on our social media feeds and although a few years have now passed, we're pleased to report that they're definitely still a thing in 2022. Rather than being a must-have It item this season, the trend mania that surrounded them has died down and now sweater vests are simply a trendy fall staple that stylish people are wearing with their casual, everyday outfits. If you ask me, these looks prove that it's an item worth adding to your forever wardrobe.
Just when you think a product has reached the height of its capabilities, a new formulation comes around and changes the game forever. Case in point: what's currently happening to concealer. For a long time, concealer has been the product to reach for to mask a blemish or hide dark circles. If you wanted to mix things up, you could opt for a concealer a couple shades lighter than your skin tone to brighten your under-eye area, but that's about it.
