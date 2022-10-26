ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

First responders memorialized

BUTLER TWP — Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel said he finally became a volunteer firefighter because of Bradley Holmes, who was at the scene of a fire that destroyed Boozel’s Harrisville house in 2008. Holmes, who was a member of Pine Township Engine Company, died shortly after aiding...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
SRU center hosting Dress for Success events

The Dress for Success boutique in the Holly Pointe Building saw five or six women come in every week to browse the racks in search of clothing to wear for job interviews or to supplement their current workplace wardrobes. That number was dwarfed by the 25 to 30 women who attend the mobile and pop-up clothing distribution events hosted by the organization.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Grove City Information| November/December 2022

Grove City prides itself on having a welcoming, inclusive and connected community, where residents can thrive and businesses flourish. This is not something that happens overnight or without effort. We collaborate intentionally with businesses, civic organizations and educational institutions to provide a strong civic foundation. Highlighted by milestone activities, some...
GROVE CITY, PA
Students and their host families have interesting experiences through program

Alessandra Natali never thought she would enjoy going to school so much, but her junior year at Knoch High School has been one of her favorites so far. At her old school, she was in the same classroom all day, and it didn’t have any sports or extracurricular activities to take part in. With high school being so different, she said her education has surprisingly become one of her favorite parts of being in the United States.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
BC3 Armstrong County campus gets further funding

Butler County Community College received a $2 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to be used for expenses related to its new two-story campus building currently under construction in Ford City. The college broke ground for the anticipated 15,000-square-foot facility at 1100 Fourth Ave. in Ford City in...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
OIL CITY, PA
Butler City Condemns Penn Theater

The City of Butler has condemned the Penn Theater. Council took the action at their meeting Thursday night, calling the structure “detrimental to public health”. “I want everyone to be clear about one thing, this is the first step in a very protracted, lengthy, complicated process. But it is the first step and we feel it’s necessary at this time,” Mayor Bob Dandoy said.
BUTLER, PA
Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
RSV, COVID and flu pose 'tri-pandemic' threat, Stutzman said

Authorities in Indiana County are joining others across southwestern Pennsylvania in expressing concern about a disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. “There has been some concern expressed about the possibility of a tri-pandemic coming this winter,” Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told the county’s board of commissioners this week. “This would be a combination of new COVID-19 strains, along with the seasonal flu and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which is referred to as RSV.”
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh's Action News 4 visits the ScareHouse

TARENTUM, Pa. — Pittsburgh has many ways to get into the Halloween spirit. One of those ways is haunted houses. Anchor Andrew Stockey and meteorologist Jeff Verszyla made an excursion to a very special one: the ScareHouse at The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills. Watch the video above to experience...
PITTSBURGH, PA

