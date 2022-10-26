Read full article on original website
Related
cranberryeagle.com
First responders memorialized
BUTLER TWP — Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel said he finally became a volunteer firefighter because of Bradley Holmes, who was at the scene of a fire that destroyed Boozel’s Harrisville house in 2008. Holmes, who was a member of Pine Township Engine Company, died shortly after aiding...
Texas woman comes to New Kensington to take home dog she rescued, gave up
A Texas woman came to New Kensington on Friday to take home a stray dog that gave birth to 11 puppies two weeks after she took it into her home in June. While Sandy Hightower was OK with giving up the puppies, she realized she made a terrible mistake in letting their mother, which she calls simply “Momma,” go with them.
petbusiness
The Dog Stop Named Best Pet Day Care & Groomer by 2022 Best of Pittsburgh Awards
The Dog Stop was recognized as the Best Pet Day Care and the Best Pet Groomer in the Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2022 Best of Pittsburgh awards. These awards serve as an indication of current success and promising growth from The Dog Stop. The Best of Pittsburgh awards recognize the...
cranberryeagle.com
SRU center hosting Dress for Success events
The Dress for Success boutique in the Holly Pointe Building saw five or six women come in every week to browse the racks in search of clothing to wear for job interviews or to supplement their current workplace wardrobes. That number was dwarfed by the 25 to 30 women who attend the mobile and pop-up clothing distribution events hosted by the organization.
Local, state leaders working to help those with homes impacted by landslides
PITTSBURGH — It is a picture of devastation on Glenside Street in Pittsburgh’s Observatory Hill. What was once a family home is now condemned after a landslide, something western Pennsylvania is seeing more of every year. “We had a house that looked similar to this one, it was...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Grove City Information| November/December 2022
Grove City prides itself on having a welcoming, inclusive and connected community, where residents can thrive and businesses flourish. This is not something that happens overnight or without effort. We collaborate intentionally with businesses, civic organizations and educational institutions to provide a strong civic foundation. Highlighted by milestone activities, some...
Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor is facing several felony charges for failing to deliver on promised work at three homes in Forest Hills. He was arrested Friday. “It’s disappointing to say the least,” said Tim Rindt, who owns two properties on Washington Road. He paid to...
cranberryeagle.com
Students and their host families have interesting experiences through program
Alessandra Natali never thought she would enjoy going to school so much, but her junior year at Knoch High School has been one of her favorites so far. At her old school, she was in the same classroom all day, and it didn’t have any sports or extracurricular activities to take part in. With high school being so different, she said her education has surprisingly become one of her favorite parts of being in the United States.
Train Drives Over Man Laying On Tracks In Western Pennsylvania: Coroner
A 29-year-old man has died in what authorities call a "train/pedestrian incident," on Oct. 25. William T. Taylor Jr., was "lying within the gauge of the Radebaugh Subdivision Track near Mile Post: R13" when a Carload Express, Inc. train was traveling south in East Huntingdon Township at at 10:54 p.m., according to a release by Westmoreland County Coroner, Timothy Carson.
cranberryeagle.com
BC3 Armstrong County campus gets further funding
Butler County Community College received a $2 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to be used for expenses related to its new two-story campus building currently under construction in Ford City. The college broke ground for the anticipated 15,000-square-foot facility at 1100 Fourth Ave. in Ford City in...
explore venango
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Police departments, sheriff's office collecting unused meds Saturday
The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department along with police in North Huntingdon, Penn Township and Murrysville are participating in the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The departments will take unused, unwanted or old pills and liquids at the...
wisr680.com
Butler City Condemns Penn Theater
The City of Butler has condemned the Penn Theater. Council took the action at their meeting Thursday night, calling the structure “detrimental to public health”. “I want everyone to be clear about one thing, this is the first step in a very protracted, lengthy, complicated process. But it is the first step and we feel it’s necessary at this time,” Mayor Bob Dandoy said.
Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Residents File Complaint Against Developer; Calamar Responds
For Naomi Stewart and the other residents of Connect 55 Meadville, the past several months have been filled with uncertainty. "I am so mad at Calamar, (with) the way they have upset so many lives," said Stewart. "It's sad when money motivates more than the heart." Once their leases are...
Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WFMZ-TV Online
RSV, COVID and flu pose 'tri-pandemic' threat, Stutzman said
Authorities in Indiana County are joining others across southwestern Pennsylvania in expressing concern about a disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. “There has been some concern expressed about the possibility of a tri-pandemic coming this winter,” Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told the county’s board of commissioners this week. “This would be a combination of new COVID-19 strains, along with the seasonal flu and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which is referred to as RSV.”
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 26, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
cranberryeagle.com
In Squirrel Hill, people gather to remember Tree of Life victims 4 years later
PITTSBURGH — A solemn quiet fell over the corner of Shady and Wilkins avenues in Squirrel Hill on Thursday, four years since an antisemitic gunman opened fire on Saturday services at the Tree of Life synagogue. “People are feeling it,” said Maggie Feinstein, director of the 10.27 Healing Project....
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Action News 4 visits the ScareHouse
TARENTUM, Pa. — Pittsburgh has many ways to get into the Halloween spirit. One of those ways is haunted houses. Anchor Andrew Stockey and meteorologist Jeff Verszyla made an excursion to a very special one: the ScareHouse at The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills. Watch the video above to experience...
Comments / 0