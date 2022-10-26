Read full article on original website
Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 28)
Leake Academy 41, Starkville Academy 7, MAIS Class 5A playoffs, first round. LA — Whitt Welch 29 run (Matthew Nowell kick), clock 6:55. LA — Nowell 6 pass from Welch (Nowell kick), clock 1:17. Third quarter. LA — Rhett Atkinson 19 pass from Welch (kick failed), clock 4:29...
Columbus Christian Academy to move up to 11-man football in MAIS realignment
On Tuesday, the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools announced the newest reclassifications of schools for the upcoming 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. The reclassifications announced pertain to just football as some MAIS schools have different classifications for other sports. Columbus Christian Academy is the only local MAIS school that will...
Caledonia secures first-round playoff home game with impressive victory over Shannon
CALEDONIA — A playoff spot for Caledonia football was already guaranteed heading into its final regular-season game against Shannon on Thursday night. It was both the regular-season finale and senior night for the Cavaliers, but there was a chance for it not to be the final home game of the season.
Game of the week: Starkville Academy hosts Leake Academy in MAIS Class 5A first-round playoff matchup
STARKVILLE — After a tough 24-14 loss against Magnolia Heights on Sept. 30, Starkville Academy sat with a 4-4 record and 0-2 record in conference play. A home game in the MAIS Class 5A playoffs would take near perfection on both sides of the ball and a 3-0 record to finish the season.
Mississippi State soccer closes out regular season with draw against Georgia
STARKVILLE — In a flash, the chance had gone. Alivia Buxton was in the right position at the right time, but the opportunity just wasn’t there for her to take a controlled shot. Mississippi State had pressed for the better part of the second half to get a second goal but in the end came up short of a dramatic winner in the final minutes.
MUW men’s, women’s soccer wrap up respective regular seasons with wins over Tougaloo
The Mississippi University for Women soccer teams wrapped up their respective regular seasons on Wednesday evening, with both men’s and women’s teams taking on Tougaloo College at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex. Due to the spread of COVID-19 and the flu, both programs agreed to an adapted format...
Mississippi State volleyball loses in four sets to Ole Miss
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State volleyball, trailing 2-1 in Wednesday’s match against Ole Miss, had itself a 20-19 lead in the fourth set, looking to send the match to a fifth set. Rebels outside hitter Sasha Ratliff tried to tie the set at 20-20 with a big kill attempt,...
Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing
Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
Business Brief: Ellen Hartman inducted to Restaurant Hall of Fame
Ellen Hartman, a Starkville native and CEO of Atlanta-based Hartman Public Relations, was inducted to the Georgia Restaurant Association Hall of Fame for 2022 at the organization’s GRACE Awards Gala on Sept. 27 in Atlanta. The award recognizes individuals who exhibit the highest standard of excellence and professionalism in...
MUW offers 8 name change suggestions in survey
An online survey released to the public this week suggested eight potential new names for the Mississippi University for Women. The names listed on the survey, which participants are asked to rank, are University of Northern Mississippi, West Appalachia University, University of Central Mississippi, University of Eastern Mississippi, Northern Mississippi University, Callaway State University, Weathersby State University and Williams State University.
Starkville CVB wins two state tourism awards
The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) recognized the impact and accomplishments of the state’s tourism industry at the annual awards program held during Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Tunica last week. The Starkville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), a division of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, was honored with...
Cotton District Arts Festival set for Saturday
STARKVILLE — The Starkville Area Arts Council will be hosting the Cotton District Arts Festival and Taste of Starkville on Saturday. This will be the group’s second festival since returning from a COVID-19 hiatus. The event has a full day of activities slated. “Right now we plan to...
Letter: Name change conversation should consider W’s unique status
Well, here we are, sitting on the precipice of the “Should the W change its name?” debate once more. As a graduate of the W, the son of an alum of the W, a former employee of the W, and a former resident of Columbus for nearly a decade, I have more than just a vested interest in the matter.
Our View: Cotton District Arts Festival offers diverse options
There is no shortage of events this weekend, as communities all over the area host boo parades and Halloween-themed events. One event in particular stands apart from the frightful events, though. The Starkville Area Arts Council will once again host the Cotton District Arts Festival on Saturday from 9 a.m....
City of West Point building permits: Oct. 10-26
■ West Point Housing Authority; W6 Orr Court; gas pressure test; Byron Acker. ■ Emerson Animal Clinic; 334 W. Broad St.; running fiber line; Telepak. ■ Not listed; 74 Commerce St.; gas pressure test; Gray Bird. ■ Sandra Edwards; 37 Griffin St.; replacement windows; Windows USA. ■ John and Esther...
Finalist interviews for CPD chief to begin next week
In-person interviews for the three Columbus police chief finalists will begin next week, according to Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell. After Thursday’s city council work session, she told The Dispatch the first interview is set for Wednesday. The others will follow on Thursday and Nov. 8, respectively. Mayor Keith...
City grouses at one-day per week trash pickup
Frustrations about trash pickup in Columbus boiled over during a contentious city council work session Thursday, as representatives from Golden Triangle Waste Services pitched cutting collections back to once a week. Supply chain issues have GTWS struggling to keep its aging fleet on the road and get new trucks built...
Lowndes County building permits: Oct. 26
■ Mike Pickard; 375 Malvern Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Marty Stillman; 3734 Hwy 12 E.; construct commercial building; Potts Metal Buildings. ■ Charline Grace; 112 Janice Drive; construct storage/ shop; Owner. ■ Rebecca McGahey; 6003 Hwy 182 E., lot 3; set up mobile home; Owner. ■ Rebecca McGahey;...
Port-to-SDI rail spur will mean fewer trucks on the road
The Lowndes County Port Authority has received a $6.1 million grant to construct critical rail line infrastructure at its West Bank Port on Old Macon Road. LCPA Director Will Sanders told The Dispatch the port will design and construct a rail spur and 10,000 linear feet of rail line, connecting it to an existing railroad line operated by Kansas City Southern Railway. Once connected, scrap metal material can move from the dock to the Steel Dynamics mill on Airport Road, adjacent to the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.
Letter: Big rigs don’t belong on residential streets
Since when has it become OK for 18 wheelers to park on neighborhood streets?. There are particular locations specifically set up for parking of these large vehicles. They should never, ever be allowed to park on narrow residential streets. It seems to do no good to notify Police Non Emergency...
