BOSTON (AP) — A long, chainlink gold chain draped around his neck, Caris LeVert was wearing the spoils of his best night as a Cleveland Cavalier. “It's the 'Junkyard Dog' we call it. We give it after every game — every win — to the guy that kind of digs in deep and kind of does the dirty work,” he said. “I got it this game.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO