Illinois approves ComEd rate increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd customers should expect to see an increase in their electricity bills next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission unanimously approved the new rate structure on Thursday. The $50 million increase comes as ComEd looks for ways to pay for electricity delivery charges to sustain improvements in reliability for residential and commercial customers […]
fox32chicago.com
TikTok lawsuit settlement: Illinois residents begin receiving payments
CHICAGO - Illinois residents began receiving payments on Wednesday after the parent company of TikTok and Musical.ly settled a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of violating state law. According to the lawsuit, parent company Bytedance Technology allegedly collected and shared the personal data of TikTok and Musical.ly users without...
Food Stamps Schedule: Illinois Link Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
Illinois reports 3,449 new COVID cases, 9 new deaths
Illinois reported 3,449 new COVID cases and 9 new deaths Friday.
Options beyond Carle ‘very limited’ for 11,000 state retirees uncertain of continued access to doctors
Annuitants Association questions Carle’s ‘expansion’; Carle calls blame a ‘deflection’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual meeting of public employees and retirees was repurposed to air concerns about one topic: state-sponsored retirement health benefits. The meeting, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA-UIUC), is typically attended by about […]
WSPY NEWS
Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank
---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time in office. Pritzker was elected in 2018 to be the state's 43rd governor. Since taking office the following January,...
How to Track the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebate (a.k.a., Illinois Stimulus Checks)
Illinois started sending tax rebates in September, but many people haven't received their payment yet and want to know when it will arrive.
cwbchicago.com
Illinois catalytic converter thefts are up over 500% since 2019, insurance company says
State Farm, the largest auto insurance company in the country, says that insurance claims for stolen catalytic converters in Illinois have increased by more than 500% since 2019. That will not be a surprise to Chicago residents. Organized theft crews are running rampant and, despite recent efforts, Chicago police have...
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
What to Know About the Worker's Rights Amendment on Illinois Ballots
At the top of every ballot across the state of Illinois is a proposal that, if passed, would add workers' right to organize and collectively bargain to the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights. Here's how it reads on every ballot: "The proposed amendment would add a new section to the...
khqa.com
IDPH reports an uptick in COVID-19 Cases
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported an increase in the number of counties at an elevated level for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 38 counties are at a low level, which is more than there was last week. Five counties are at a high level, and 33 counties are at a medium level.
Illinois REAL ID vs. Passport: What Forms of Identification Do I Need For Each One?
With changes on the horizon next year that will require a REAL ID or passport in order to board domestic flights and enter federal buildings, many are wondering what forms of identification they need to make sure they have one of the two. Starting in May 2023, a standard Illinois...
25newsnow.com
Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?
Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Variant Concerns, Mask Recommendations
How worried should you be about the rise in recent COVID variants known as "scrabble" or "nightmare" variants?. What experts are saying as some Illinois counties return to a high COVID alert level. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. ‘Nightmare' and ‘Scrabble': How...
Public urged to avoid mountain lion detected in Illinois
The mountain lion had been expected to leave Springfield’s west side Wednesday night, the DNR said in a Facebook posting.
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
