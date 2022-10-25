ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois approves ComEd rate increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd customers should expect to see an increase in their electricity bills next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission unanimously approved the new rate structure on Thursday. The $50 million increase comes as ComEd looks for ways to pay for electricity delivery charges to sustain improvements in reliability for residential and commercial customers […]
fox32chicago.com

TikTok lawsuit settlement: Illinois residents begin receiving payments

CHICAGO - Illinois residents began receiving payments on Wednesday after the parent company of TikTok and Musical.ly settled a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of violating state law. According to the lawsuit, parent company Bytedance Technology allegedly collected and shared the personal data of TikTok and Musical.ly users without...
WCIA

Options beyond Carle ‘very limited’ for 11,000 state retirees uncertain of continued access to doctors

Annuitants Association questions Carle’s ‘expansion’; Carle calls blame a ‘deflection’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual meeting of public employees and retirees was repurposed to air concerns about one topic: state-sponsored retirement health benefits. The meeting, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA-UIUC), is typically attended by about […]
URBANA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank

---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

IDPH reports an uptick in COVID-19 Cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported an increase in the number of counties at an elevated level for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 38 counties are at a low level, which is more than there was last week. Five counties are at a high level, and 33 counties are at a medium level.
25newsnow.com

Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
PEORIA, IL
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
B100

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?

Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
