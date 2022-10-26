Read full article on original website
Chainsaw Man: 8 Devils And Fiends From The Anime That Will Haunt Your Nightmares
A few weeks into Crunchyroll's newest anime Chainsaw Man, and we've already seen a ton of horrifying monsters. And as the show rolls on, we keep seeing more and more devils that need to be killed. Also available on Hulu, the show follows a devil hunter named Denji, and his devil pup Pochita, who sacrifices himself to save Denji's life. Now, the two are joined, and Denji can turn into Chainsaw Man–a man with chainsaws on his arms and on his head.
Deep Rock Galactic Adds A Spooky Infection To Clean Up In Season 3, Coming This November
Deep Rock Galactic Season 3 is just around the corner, scheduled to kick off this November. The new season adds biome-altering special effects to Hoxxes IV, as well as brand-new grenades and a new activity waiting to be discovered down within the monster-filled mines. Ahead of the start of Season 3, I played through an instance of the new activity, which incorporates two stages.
GTA Online Halloween Update Adds Killer Clones
Grand Theft Auto Online's final week of Halloween mayhem adds even more scary cosmetics, battles with horrific clones, and extra goodies for playing Halloween modes. You can purchase a BF Weevil Custom at Benny Original Motor Works; it's decked out with flame decals and roof spikes. If you log in and play GTA Online on October 31, you can get the Sasquatch outfit for free. If you log in this week, you can also claim the Death Mask from the Judgement Day mode.
Stuff of Nightmares #2 - The Monster Makers: Part 2
R.L. Stine’s first creator-owned single-issue comic series continues with even more disturbing horrors! After losing everything in a fiery disaster, the Cameron Brothers, Stella, and Frankie flee to an abandoned manor to get their hands on fresh corpses and continue their macabre experiments. But they aren’t alone and the terror is just beginning in this ghastly tale that only the Nightmare Keeper could tell…
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
LOTR: Return To Moria Reveals New Screenshots And Information
Developer Free Range Games has just revealed a whole lot more about Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria, its survival crafting game set in Middle-earth's Fourth Age. In a recent livestream, the developers showed off concept art, screenshots, and explained more about their ethos in developing the game. Return...
In This Tony Hawk-Style Roguelite Shooter, You Get Stronger By Doing Tricks And Killing Monsters
In Motordoom, you rip sick tricks on a motorbike while murdering demons en masse. The game takes inspiration from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and action roguelikes a la Vampire Survivors. In a brief video the developer posted on twitter, you can masked motorbike rider flipping and grinding while shooting floating,...
We Only Find Them When They're Dead #14 - Book Three: The Soul; Issue Fourteen: The Present and the Past
The action of the final arc heats up with Newdawn and Thierry sleuthing their way through a dangerous spy mission, as the past threatens to catch up with them. New revelations surface about Thierry-9’s creation and Newdawn’s motivations, all while they make a desperate gambit in the midst of their mission!
Apex Legends Catalyst Guide: Abilities, Lore, And Tips For Apex's Newest Legend
Apex Legends is known for its diverse cast of characters, with the game introducing a believable, fully-fleshed out legend to the game every season. Season 15: Eclipse is no different, introducing us to Apex's first-ever transgender legend, Catalyst. A practicing witch, Catalyst often turns to tarot cards, crystals, and various other forms of divination for guidance, and as we saw in Stories From The Outlands: Last Hope, she appears to have a spiritual connection to her homeworld's moon, Cleo.
Forspoken's Magical Parkour Abilities Will Let You Zip, Glide, And Surf Across The Land
When Frey Holland finds herself transported to a magical land that has no Uber service, it's not long before the hero of Forspoken finds herself hopping around the world with the aid of magical parkour. In a new trailer for the game, developer Square Enix showed off Frey's skills, which don't just come in handy for exploring the vast map of Forspoken but can also help her uncover secrets and survive encounters with the deadly locals of Athia.
Signalis Rings - How To Solve The Empress Statue Puzzle
Things have gotten a bit meaty in the Nowhere chapter of Signalis. Rusty, too. Perhaps it reminds you of a certain school in a certain foggy town. The goal of this area is to gather six hexagonal crests and slot them into the door. Most of these can either be found through exploration or a reasonably simple puzzle, but you might get stumped by one in particular. This puzzle involves placing rings on a statue’s hand. It’s not a simple matter of blinging up their marble fingers, however. Once you have those rings, you’ll need to figure out where to put them. We’re here to help.
Apex Legends' Broken Moon Map Builds On The Afrofuturism Of Catalyst And Seer's Home
Alongside new playable legend Catalyst, Apex Legends Season 15 adds a fifth battle royale map to the game called Broken Moon. Broken Moon explores both the bright and dark sides of the moon, contrasting heaven and hell. Located upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon hanging over Boreas, Broken Moon will feature African culture and imagery, reflecting what we've seen of Catalyst and Seer's homeworld.
Wanderful - Announcement Teaser Trailer
Marvel at the beautiful landscape, be amazed by the obscure things that you might encounter on your journey or simply race to the end of the world. Are you ready for a challenge whilst besting the ultimate adventurer’s high score? How far can you venture before running out of tiles?
Resident Evil Village Winters Expansion Is Discounted For PC
If you couldn't get enough of Resident Evil Village since it launched last year, the good news is that a substantial amount of content is headed to the Capcom survival-horror game. The Winters' Expansion adds a whole new storyline featuring a grown-up Rose Winters and is set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village.
