Things have gotten a bit meaty in the Nowhere chapter of Signalis. Rusty, too. Perhaps it reminds you of a certain school in a certain foggy town. The goal of this area is to gather six hexagonal crests and slot them into the door. Most of these can either be found through exploration or a reasonably simple puzzle, but you might get stumped by one in particular. This puzzle involves placing rings on a statue’s hand. It’s not a simple matter of blinging up their marble fingers, however. Once you have those rings, you’ll need to figure out where to put them. We’re here to help.

