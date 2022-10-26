Read full article on original website
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
Police Arrest Two and Recover Stuck Stolen Vehicle
Two Susanville residents were arrested Saturday evening after police officers found them near a Johnstonville Road mobile home park desperately trying to free a stolen Kia Sorrento that had gotten stuck on a rock. According to details released by the department, a resident from the area of Small Street in...
2 arrested for mail theft in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested after a multi-week-long investigation into mail theft in Plumas County. Deputies said they arrested Jessica Churchville and Justin Laustrup for mail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of an access card with intended to use and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Two Susanville Residents Arrested for Grand Theft at Grocery Store
Two Susanville residents were arrested Friday after they allegedly walked out of the Susanville Safeway store without paying for more than a thousand dollars worth of groceries. Shortly after 5:00p.m., according to details provided by the Susanville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store, after receiving a report that...
PCH scammers working Susanville
According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, “The Susanville Police Department has had a couple calls from city and county residents reporting calls from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. The caller from PCH claims to the person answering the phone they have won a prize.
Minor injuries in Janesville crash
According to the California Highway Patrol, there was a two-vehicle crash in Janesville Friday afternoon. A vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on Main Street at Highway 395 when a southbound vehicle approached the intersection. The car at the stop signed pulled out in front of the car on the highway which crashed into the driver’s side of that car, which then overturned onto its right side. The collision resulted in minor injuries and three parties were transported for medical treatment.
Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update
The Annual Leaf Collection will run from Oct. 21 through Dec. 5. City of Susanville residents may drop off bagged leaves that are securely tied at the vacant lot on the intersection of Skyline Road and Numa Road. Remember no waste or trash allowed, bagged leaves only, and the weight limit is 40 pounds. If you need assistance, call (530) 257-1041 to arrange a pickup of tied and bagged leaves.
Highway 44 blocked after big rig rollover
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 44 is blocked in Lassen County after a big rig rolled over Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans. Caltrans District 2 said the rollover happened about three miles west of Highway 36. The rollover was reported at 3:15 p.m. There is no estimated time that the...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS GIVEN THAT the City Council of the City of Susanville will conduct a public hearing to consider adoption of Ordinance No. 22-1038 to adopt by reference the following building codes:. California Building Code, 2022 edition. California Administrative Code, 2022 edition. California Residential Building Code, 2022 edition. California Energy...
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
Notice of lien sale
Notice of lien sale to be held on the 8th day of November 2022 at 10:00 A.M. The Lien Sale will be conducted pursuant to “California Self Storage Facility Act” 21700 thru 21716.The sale will be conducted at Bunyan Road Security Storage, 1655 Paul Bunyan Rd, Susanville, California 96130. The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Household Goods G111 Darlene Clark.
BLM announces temporary closure on section of Bizz Johnson Trail
The Bureau of Land Management will temporarily close a 2-mile section of the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, to protect public safety while crews remove trees that were damaged in the Hog Fire of 2020. The access restriction is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 31, and continue until Nov. 26.
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Students with October Excellence bracelets early release is Monday Oct. 31. The Drill Team is selling Boo bags, a cute Halloween bag with treats, for $5. They will be delivered during homeroom. See any Grizzliette to order or Mrs. Bennett in Room 115. Fall Prom. The junior class is hosting...
Lassen Rural Bus introduces expanded on-demand transit service starting Nov. 1: LRB to leverage The Routing Company’s Pingo app to power on-demand transit
Lassen Rural Bus announced it will be expanding on-demand transit service starting Nov. 1, 2022. Service expansions include an extended Saturday service area and a new weekday service. LRB riders can request on-demand rides with the Ride Pingo app, a leading mobile technology designed in the U.S. by The Routing...
Susanville Elks Lodge announces upcoming events
The Susanville Elks Lodge No. 1487 announces the following upcoming events. Hoop Shoot Saturday, Nov. 5. Drug Awareness Contest due Thursday, Nov. 10. Veterans Day Spaghetti Dinner Friday, Nov. 11. Hoop Shoot — Saturday, Nov. 5. The Susanville Elks Lodge No. 1487 hosts the annual Hoop Shoot at 9...
Lassen High School announces earthquake drill procedures
Here are the earthquake drill procedures announced today by Lassen High School. When an earthquake drill is announced, instruct students to “Drop, cover, and hold.” Stay away from windows and heavy objects. Everyone should stay covered until further instructions come over the PA system. Follow instructions given over...
LCAC Dia de los Muertos exhibit now open; artists’ reception held Saturday
According to a statement from the Lassen County Arts Council, the Dia de los Muertos exhibit now open. Sugar skull art, art and altar installations by local artists Debbie Anderson, Rome Avila (Cha Cha’s Tacos), Norma Debaker and more are on display from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
