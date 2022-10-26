According to the California Highway Patrol, there was a two-vehicle crash in Janesville Friday afternoon. A vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on Main Street at Highway 395 when a southbound vehicle approached the intersection. The car at the stop signed pulled out in front of the car on the highway which crashed into the driver’s side of that car, which then overturned onto its right side. The collision resulted in minor injuries and three parties were transported for medical treatment.

JANESVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO