Clear Fork takes victory lap past Upper Sandusky
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork fashioned the final, definitive streak in a game of scoring binges to earn a 56-26 victory over Upper Sandusky in Friday night's Division IV, Region 14 playoff opener. The see-saw began early. GALLERY: Clear Fork 56, Upper Sandusky 26. Clear Fork defeated Upper Sandusky, 56-26, in...
Blowout: Olmsted Falls delivers statement win over Toledo St. John's Jesuit
Olmsted Falls unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Toledo St. John's Jesuit 56-35 Friday at Olmsted Falls High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Olmsted Falls drew first blood by forging a 28-14 margin over Toledo St. John's Jesuit after the first quarter.
Gibsonburg darts by Edgerton in easy victory
Gibsonburg showed it had the juice to douse Edgerton in a points barrage during a 42-14 win at Gibsonburg High on October 28 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Gibsonburg and Edgerton settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Coldwater routs Richwood North Union
Coldwater's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Richwood North Union 41-7 in Ohio high school football on October 28. Coldwater moved in front of Richwood North Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Findlay Liberty-Benton scores early, pulls away from Archbold
Findlay Liberty-Benton tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Archbold 63-35 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Findlay Liberty-Benton opened with a 21-7 advantage over Archbold through the first quarter.
Off and running: Beloit West Branch's quick trick is no treat for Mogadore Field
Beloit West Branch rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 52-20 win over Mogadore Field on October 28 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Beloit West Branch a 24-7 lead over Mogadore Field.
No mercy: Pickerington Central shuts down Grove City Central Crossing in defensive masterpiece
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Pickerington Central proved that in blanking Grove City Central Crossing 42-0 at Pickerington high school Central on October 28 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Pickerington Central a 21-0 lead over Grove City Central Crossing.
Central Catholic dominates Ashland
Ashland got no credit and no consideration from Central Catholic, which slammed the door 69-7 at Central Catholic High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Ashland after the first quarter.
Colonel Crawford pounding of Margaretta sets up rematch with Carey
NORTH ROBINSON -- Colonel Crawford will get a much-anticipated rematch with Carey next week after taking care of business on Friday night. The 8th-seeded Eagles ripped No. 9 Margaretta 49-14 in a convincing Division VI, Region 22 playoff opener.
No quarter given: Mogadore puts down Ravenna Southeast
Mogadore showed it had the juice to douse Ravenna Southeast in a points barrage during a 48-21 win for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. The first quarter gave Mogadore a 21-14 lead over Ravenna Southeast.
West Lafayette Ridgewood exerts defensive dominance to doom Burton Berkshire
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when West Lafayette Ridgewood stopped Burton Berkshire to the tune of a 21-0 shutout during this Ohio football game. Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
Dublin Scioto comes up short in matchup with Uniontown Lake
Uniontown Lake turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 33-17 win over Dublin Scioto at Uniontown Lake High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Uniontown Lake drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Dublin Scioto after the first quarter.
Avon Lake blankets Sylvania Southview with swarming defensive effort
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Avon Lake stopped Sylvania Southview to the tune of a 26-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on October 28. Avon Lake moved in front of Sylvania Southview 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
Take a seat: Delphos St. John's owns Arlington in huge victory
Delphos St. John's dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-24 win over Arlington in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, Delphos St. John's and Arlington fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Bellville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Pickerington North edges Groveport Madison in tough test
Pickerington North survived Groveport Madison in a 24-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel on October 28 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Pickerington North a 10-7 lead over Groveport Madison.
West Jefferson rides to cruise-control win over Newcomerstown
West Jefferson showed top form to dominate Newcomerstown during a 49-14 victory in Ohio high school football on October 28. West Jefferson opened with a 14-0 advantage over Newcomerstown through the first quarter.
Quick jolt prompts Defiance to power past Lodi Cloverleaf
Defiance scored early and often in a 63-28 win over Lodi Cloverleaf on October 28 in Ohio football action. Defiance drew first blood by forging a 28-7 margin over Lodi Cloverleaf after the first quarter.
Close Encounter: Whitehouse Anthony Wayne nips North Ridgeville
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Whitehouse Anthony Wayne chalked up in tripping North Ridgeville 21-16 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. North Ridgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne as the first quarter ended.
