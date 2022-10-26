ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas, OH

Clear Fork takes victory lap past Upper Sandusky

BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork fashioned the final, definitive streak in a game of scoring binges to earn a 56-26 victory over Upper Sandusky in Friday night's Division IV, Region 14 playoff opener. The see-saw began early. GALLERY: Clear Fork 56, Upper Sandusky 26. Clear Fork defeated Upper Sandusky, 56-26, in...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Gibsonburg darts by Edgerton in easy victory

Gibsonburg showed it had the juice to douse Edgerton in a points barrage during a 42-14 win at Gibsonburg High on October 28 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Gibsonburg and Edgerton settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
GIBSONBURG, OH
Coldwater routs Richwood North Union

Coldwater's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Richwood North Union 41-7 in Ohio high school football on October 28. Coldwater moved in front of Richwood North Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
COLDWATER, OH
Central Catholic dominates Ashland

Ashland got no credit and no consideration from Central Catholic, which slammed the door 69-7 at Central Catholic High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Ashland after the first quarter.
ASHLAND, OH
No quarter given: Mogadore puts down Ravenna Southeast

Mogadore showed it had the juice to douse Ravenna Southeast in a points barrage during a 48-21 win for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. The first quarter gave Mogadore a 21-14 lead over Ravenna Southeast.
MOGADORE, OH
Dublin Scioto comes up short in matchup with Uniontown Lake

Uniontown Lake turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 33-17 win over Dublin Scioto at Uniontown Lake High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Uniontown Lake drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Dublin Scioto after the first quarter.
DUBLIN, OH
Bellville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Bellville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Upper Sandusky football team will have a game with Clear Fork High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Close Encounter: Whitehouse Anthony Wayne nips North Ridgeville

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Whitehouse Anthony Wayne chalked up in tripping North Ridgeville 21-16 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. North Ridgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne as the first quarter ended.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH

