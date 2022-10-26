Read full article on original website
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 10
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights and scores from week 10 of the high school football season!
Vernon Northside vs. Harrold volleyball highlights
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the Vernon Northside versus Harrold volleyball highlights. Vernon Northside - 3 (29, 25, 25), Harrold - 0 (27, 23, 19)
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Railroad history
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a local railroad historian who teaches at MSU. Steve Goen has always had a love for history. He’s a...
Cool Weekend as Rain Ends
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A potent storm system will gradually move east of us later tonight, bringing an end to the steadier areas of rain. Clouds and cool temperatures will linger into Saturday. A few showers on the back side of the storm system can’t be ruled out! We should see a little more sun on Sunday with warmer weather returning next week.
Wet and Cool Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain and thunderstorms will become widespread later tonight and early Friday. Some of the rain will fall down hard at times and some places could get more than two inches of rain. The heavier rain will taper off by Friday evening, but light rain and drizzle will continue, possibly creating wet conditions for high school football games. Clouds and rain will hold temperatures in the lower to middle 50s on Friday with brisk northeasterly winds. Most of the rain will be gone by Saturday as we try to warm up some by Halloween and early November.
WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department released the name of the victim involved in a shooting on the city’s east side on Thursday evening. Police responded to reports of an incident on Welch and North Rosewood Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday, after gunshots were reported in the area.
Cesar is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Cesar is a sweet and calm dog who wants to join your family. If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the...
WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a murder on 11th Street. Officers received a call at 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday of a deceased person in an apartment on the 1300 block of 11th Street. WFPD officials identified victim as 70-year-old James Shierling. They said...
Crime of the week: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been nearly a week since the tragic death of 64-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez in Wichita Falls. He was hit by a vehicle while out riding his bike, and as Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint reports in Friday’s crime of the week, the Wichita Falls Police Department is still searching for the person responsible.
Pancake is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. Pancake is a cat who is friendly and snuggly. Emily’s...
WFPD: Murder suspect armed and dangerous
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Sidney Donnell Garcia, of Wichita Falls, for murder. Garcia is considered armed and dangerous. Wichita Falls Police were called out for gunshots Thursday evening at Welch and North Rosewood streets. Police confirmed one person...
River Bend Nature Center to host Not-So-Scary Halloween
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The River Bend Nature Center is set to host Not-So-Scary Halloween on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The event will happen from 6-9 p.m. and will feature a costume contest, music, food, games, crafts, candy and a fun trail. The Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature...
Noel Martin murder trial begins
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor began Thursday morning at the Wichita County Courthouse. Testimony began in the murder trial of Noel Martin, where jurors started to hear from witnesses. The jury heard from a witness of the shooting...
Peaceful protest held Wednesday on the dangers of Fentanyl
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A crowd gathered on the steps of the Wichita County Courthouse on Wednesday to spread awareness about the dangers of Fentanyl and the need for Narcan. Sober Living Inc. hosted the peaceful protest, which brought concerned residents together, including Sober Living Inc. Director Jessica Dean.
