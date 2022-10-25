Read full article on original website
Related
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
Soup and Chili Fest still looking for teams and tasters
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An annual favorite returns November 5, the Downtown Hutchinson Soup & Chili Fest. "Starting at 11 a.m., we invite the people to come downtown and enjoy our beautiful downtown," said Bob Ross with the Kiwanis Club. For $6, you can get a ticket and taste chili. We have teams that are competing for prizes and trophies. Come down and enjoy the downtown, enjoy the fall weather and taste some chili and soup and you'll be able to vote for the best."
KWCH.com
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
KWCH.com
USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 9 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo celebrates 51-year-old elephant, among oldest in N. America
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. 12 News had the opportunity this week to see the work that goes into keeping Stephanie going strong. Sedgwick County Zoo...
Fire at Spirit Aerosystems
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning. The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown. Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
Skimmers found on pumps at north Salina travel center
Two skimmers have been located on pumps at a north Salina travel center. Officers were first sent to Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, on Friday for the report of a skimmer on a pump, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Tuesday. Flying J had received an alarm on a pump, which also shut off the pump.
The Stueder Contractors crew is growing
Stueder Contractors welcomed five new technicians to their team in the past 18 months. These technicians bring a combined 49 years of experience to the Stueder’s crew. And from what Stueder's knows, Shayna is the only female plumber in town. Family-owned and operated for nearly 40 years, Stueder Contractors...
KWCH.com
New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building
A middle school assistant principal in Kansas is forever bonded with an eighth-grade teacher after she gave her a kidney. The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. RSV vaccine trial underway in Wichita. Updated: 21 hours ago. With the number of RSV...
Newton City Commission approves new park
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission approved final plans at their meeting this week for a new public wetlands park. The Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams (KAWS) has been working with Newton, the R. Michael Rhoades Foundation, and various other partners over the past two years to develop the new park.
ksal.com
Two Skimming Devices Found
Two card skimming devices have been found in the last three days at the Flying J Travel Center on N. Ohio. On the 21st of October the Salina Police Departmet was notified of a card skimmer being found inside pump 25. There is an alarm system on the pump that was triggered and when an employee went to check it out, they found the device. On the same day an individual described as a “short white man, with grey hair and a grey goatee” entered the store at approxamately 1:40 P.M. asking for power to be turned back on to pump 25. An employee told the man that the store was investigating a skimming divice on the pump so the man left without purchasing any fuel.
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
KWCH.com
Another round of rain possible later this week
It was a rainy and cool Monday as rain totals landed between 0.5-1.0′' around south central Kansas. And a few lucky communities into Cowley County took home 1.0-1.5′' of rain. Rain is wrapping up for the evening but a few sprinkles remain possible overnight. Don’t expect rain totals to budge much though. Cloud cover overnight will stick around keeping much of south central Kansas in the 40′s but elsewhere clearing skies will allow for near freezing temperatures.
More skimmers found on Kansas gas pumps, this time in Salina
The Salina Police Department is investigating after card skimmers were found on gas pumps at two busy travel centers.
No buyer: Great Bend candy shop begins liquidation
Sweet Dreams are now a little bittersweet. Three years ago, Skylar Meeker opened Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend. Two months ago, she announced the store was up for sale, with a buyer needed before November. With some hits and misses on that front, Meeker says the store is now liquidating its merchandise and furniture.
KWCH.com
One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree near the Sycamore exit off Kellogg. The crash happened in a grass area off the highway at around 4 a.m. Friday. We will provide more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
Juvenile on bicycle struck fender of car driven by Salina man
A juvenile was injured in an accident just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by Gregory Arnold, 44, Salina, was southbound on Roach Street and began to make an eastbound turn onto Pentwood Drive. A juvenile on a bicycle was...
ksal.com
New Project to Bring Jobs to Salina
Though construction has already started, officials Tuesday morning ceremoniously broke ground on a multi-million dollar, senior living campus in Salina which they say “will look towards the future for Kansas seniors”. Cedarhurst of Salina, located at 2601 S Ohio Street, will offer 76 units, including 54 Assisted Living...
Barton Co. Sheriff: Steps to take if you hit a deer
It happens to the best drivers. So in the event that you hit a deer, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends that you should take the following steps:. *Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so. *Turn on your hazard lights and...
Wichita woman hurt in Turnpike crash during rain storm in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita woman was seriously hurt when her SUV slammed into a barrier wall on Monday during a rain storm. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Oct. 24 on Interstate 335 in Lyon County. They say the victim was driving a Chevy Traverse northbound […]
Comments / 0