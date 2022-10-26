Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Banana Ghosts and Berry Ghouls
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Banana Ghosts and Berry Ghouls – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Dipped bananas and berries on a stick are as fun to make as they are to eat!. Ingredients. 2 cups white baking chips. 2 tablespoons shortening. 3 medium firm ripe...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Candy Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Candy Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Get a head start on these sandwich cookies by shaping and chilling the homemade dough ahead of time!. Ingredients. 1-1/2 cups butter, softened. 1-1/2 cups sugar. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: White Fright Cake
Venango County Recipe of the Day: White Fright Cake – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Fresh or frozen raspberries folded into a thick strawberry glaze turn a boxed white cake mix into a sinister delight!. Ingredients. 1 package white cake mix (regular size) 4 ounces cream cheese,...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Light east wind. Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
explore venango
Cathy Elaine Haas
Cathy Elaine Haas, 79, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born on October 15, 1943, to the late Robert Henry and Ruth Helen (Kurtz) Brewer in Brackenridge, PA. Cathy graduated from Har-Brack High School with the class of 1961. She went on to attend...
explore venango
Sandra M. Hovis
Sandra M. Hovis, 72, a resident of 219 Rocca Way, Franklin died peacefully at 1:40 PM Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health. She was born May 8, 1950 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Benjamin and Irene Baker Haylett.
explore venango
Michael R. McSparren
Michael R. McSparren, 61, of Oil City, died unexpectedly at UPMC Hamot in Erie due to an accident on the evening of October 27, 2022. Born September 22, 1961, in Oil City, he was a son of the late William B. and Mary Ann Cochran McSparren. Mike was a Cranberry...
erienewsnow.com
Meadville Families Enjoy Trick or Treating at Juniper Village
Crawford County kicked off Halloween with some Trick or Treating on Thursday night. In Meadville, families, of course decked out in costumes, traversed neighborhoods, picking up candy and goodies from neighbors. Many homes are decorated for the holiday. And the kids aren't the only ones getting into the holiday spirit,...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Kids Prepare for Trick or Treating
All the goblins and ghouls will be out in full force Thursday night in Crawford County. Halloween may still be a few days away, but kids there are getting a head start on collecting that candy. Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, Linesville, West Mead, and more all start Trick or...
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
explore venango
Grazing Field Day at Wilson Land & Cattle Co. Focuses on Improving Land, Lowering Costs
TIONESTA, Pa. – Last week, approximately one hundred people gathered at the Wilson Land & Cattle Co. for a grazing field day focusing on “improving land while lowering costs”. (Pictured above: Matt Havens, Soil Scientist at NRCS in Belmont, NY, demonstrates how to monitor the soil health...
Man dies after tree-trimming accident in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A man has died after his ladder fell out from under him while he was cutting trees in Ellwood City. According to officials, the man was 30 feet in the air when a branch he was cutting fell and struck him, causing his ladder to fall to the ground.
explore venango
Charlene Renee “Mike” (Ross) Swartzfager
Charlene Renee “Mike” (Ross) Swartzfager, 81, a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehab, died there peacefully at 12:45 AM Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born June 24, 1941 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Charles G. and Viola P. Gegogeine Ross. She was a...
beavercountyradio.com
Man Dies in Ellwood City While Trimming A Tree
(Ellwood City, Pa.) An unidentified man working on tree on Division Road in Ellwood City died yesterday after he fell 30 feet from where he was working in the tree. He suffered cardiac arrest after a branch he was cutting fell and struck him causing the ladder to topple over. The unidentified man didn’t hit the ground and was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground.
yourdailylocal.com
New McDonalds Opens in Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
explore venango
Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for 56-year-old Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City.
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
erienewsnow.com
Tractor Trailer into Ravine Closes I-90 Westbound in Western Erie County
Interstate 90 westbound is closed at exit 9 (Route 18/Girard), according to reports from the scene. It comes after a tractor trailer reportedly left the interstate and traveled into a ravine near the Old Lexington Rd. area. There's no word on any injuries or damage. A detour using Route 18,...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
explore venango
Robert D. Huff
Robert D. Huff, 76, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. Born Oct. 3, 1946 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Clinton & Verna Bartley Huff. Robert was a 1964 graduate of Oil City High...
Comments / 0