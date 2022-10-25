Read full article on original website
SW Kansas man jailed for restaurant knife attack
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent knife attack at a McDonald's in Garden City and have a suspect in custody. Just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the McDonald's 1106 N. Taylor Avenue in Garden City for a fight in progress, according to a media release.
Stabbing at Garden City McDonald's, 1 arrested
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people say they were chased by a man in Garden City Wednesday. They say he caught up with them at the McDonald’s at 1106 N. Taylor Avenue and stabbed one of them. The Garden City Police Department got the report of a fight in progress around 3:30 p.m. Officers […]
Lockdown ends at 2 Garden City schools
The Garden City Police Department said they have a person in custody, and the two schools have been released from lockdown.
2 SW Kansas schools locked down while police make arrest
FINNEY COUNTY— USD 457 officials have released two school from lockdown after law enforcement took a suspect nearby into custody on Tuesday. Just after 10:30a.m. there was a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, in Garden City, according to a media release.
