Garden City, KS

Hutch Post

SW Kansas man jailed for restaurant knife attack

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent knife attack at a McDonald's in Garden City and have a suspect in custody. Just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the McDonald's 1106 N. Taylor Avenue in Garden City for a fight in progress, according to a media release.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Stabbing at Garden City McDonald’s, 1 arrested

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people say they were chased by a man in Garden City Wednesday. They say he caught up with them at the McDonald’s at 1106 N. Taylor Avenue and stabbed one of them. The Garden City Police Department got the report of a fight in progress around 3:30 p.m. Officers […]
GARDEN CITY, KS

