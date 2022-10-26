Read full article on original website
Apparently Aaron Carter Needs A Geography Lesson Regarding Cities In Minnesota
Aaron Carter has been going through quite a rough patch the last couple of years, but he is back on the road touring right now, which is great and he is hyped. Aaron is the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter who had major success at a very young age in music and acting but his life has been very tumultuous in his adulthood.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
dodgecountyindependent.com
Mantorville native Broc Threinen came home to teach, coach
Broc Threinen grew up east of Mantorville with his brother, Mac. While a student at K-M, Broc played football, wrestling and baseball and he is a 1995 grad. A highlight was getting the chance to play with his brother in the football semifinals against BOLD at the dome. He recalled...
Sioux City Journal
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
Hy-Vee trials 'scan and go' mobile checkout at 11 Minnesota stores
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota
multihousingnews.com
Northland Breaks Ground on 194-Unit Midwest Expansion
The real estate private equity firm is building the addition at SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit property purchased earlier this year in Rochester, Minn. is expanding its national development platform with construction of a 194-unit expansion to SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit, garden-style community in Rochester, Minn., acquired in April.
KAAL-TV
Candidate for county attorney receives citation
(ABC 6 News) – A candidate for Olmsted County Attorney allegedly hit another vehicle and left the scene just before a debate in Rochester this week. Karen Maclaughlin admits she did bump into another vehicle but says she didn’t see any damage, so she left. She tells ABC...
KIMT
North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
KAAL-TV
SE Rochester mobile home a total loss after Friday morning fire
(ABC 6 News) – A southeast Rochester mobile home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 1:35 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire at Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Cohlman Rutschow reported on Oct. 19 that a trail camera was stolen on Oct. 15 from a property on 320th Street in Red Wing (value: $200). Linda O’Connor, Goodhue, reported on Oct. 18 that someone had entered their home sometime between 11:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. A laptop computer was found on the garage floor, it appeared to have been dropped and was damaged. O’Connor later found a TV and desktop computer tower with a monitor was missing from the residence (damage value: $1,065, theft value: $1,800).
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: N Broadway assault suspect found with missing girl
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: A Rochester teenager accused of assault on N Broadway was found with a missing Stewartville girl, according to the juvenile girl’s father. Jacob George Bale, 18, was allegedly spotted on N Broadway and Northern Heights Drive NE with the Stewartville girl around 7:20 p.m., according to Rochester police.
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
WEAU-TV 13
Red Wing woman dead in car crash
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the 400 block of west 3rd street in Red Wing. When authorities arrived, they found 55-year-old, Marianne Dohnalek, in the road with significant...
December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester
Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public School’s to have anti-overdose medication in district high schools
(ABC 6 News) – In a recent school board decision, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) voted yes to implement an anti-overdose medication in all of the district’s high schools. This new policy would require teachers and staff to be trained in how to administer Narcan (naloxone). Narcan is a...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on I-90 in Winona County Wednesday evening
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Winona County Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 66-year old Rick Kim Nelson of Austin and a 2014 Subaru station wagon being driven by 30-year old Nathin David Voeller of Rochester were both traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening when Nelson’s vehicle collided with the guardrail and came to a stop in the lane of traffic, where it was then struck by the jeep being driven by Voeller at milepost 244 in Utica Township.
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
