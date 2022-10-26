ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byram, MS

WJTV 12

Man shot multiple times after fight on Prentiss Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot multiple times after a fight that happened in Jackson on Friday, October 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the fight broke out around 6:30 p.m. near Prentiss Street and Capital Street. One man was shot multiple times. According to Hearn, the suspect ran down Prentiss Street […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Carthage accident involves full school bus

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
CARTHAGE, MS
Magnolia State Live

NO BONES ABOUT IT: Mississippi couple turns 12-foot skeleton into neighborhood icon

In one Mississippi neighborhood, there is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe has been on display in their front yard for the last 12 months for a simple reason.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

JPD mourns the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, 2019 ‘Officer of the Year’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is mourning the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Thursday. Tarrio, who joined the department nearly 12 years ago, was named the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association 2019 “Officer of the Year” for his courage under fire.
WLBT

Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Firefighters find body after putting out fire at abandoned mobile home

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters are trying to determine what started a fatal fire on Thomas Catchings Drive overnight. They got the call just after 3 a.m. "When (firefighters) first arrived, I'm thinking this is a trailer from what's left of it, and it was fully involved, meaning that there was fire throughout the entire structure," said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Off-duty Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle crash

JACKSON, Miss. — An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash. Jackson police Public Information Officer Sam Brown said the wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Highway 80, near Battlefield Park. Chief James Davis said Cpl. Michael Tarrio was traveling west on Highway 80 when...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Sheriff Pace offers updates on carjacking, rape and molestation cases

On Thursday, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace gave updates on several ongoing and unrelated cases within the county. Sheriff Pace announced a second arrest relating to the carjacking at Love’s Truck Stop earlier this month. “This is an individual the City of Vicksburg had already arrested,” said Sheriff Pace....
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS

