Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man shot multiple times after fight on Prentiss Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot multiple times after a fight that happened in Jackson on Friday, October 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the fight broke out around 6:30 p.m. near Prentiss Street and Capital Street. One man was shot multiple times. According to Hearn, the suspect ran down Prentiss Street […]
WLBT
Fight between two men in Jackson results in one being shot, the other fleeing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight between two men in Jackson resulted in one man being shot Friday evening. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says they responded to a call about a fight that happened around 6:45 p.m. on Prentiss and Capitol Street. When police arrived, one man had...
Toddler in critical condition after falling into pool at Mississippi daycare
A toddler is fighting for his life after nearly drowning in a swimming pool at a Mississippi daycare. Byram Police say the 22-month-old boy accidentally fell into an Olympic-sized pool at Little Blessings daycare at 3275 Davis Road in Byram. The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, according to...
Mississippi police officer dies in motorcycle wreck Thursday
A Mississippi police officer lost his life in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Jackson Police Department report that fellow officer Cpl. Michael Tarrio died when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 80 in Jackson. A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police...
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
NO BONES ABOUT IT: Mississippi couple turns 12-foot skeleton into neighborhood icon
In one Mississippi neighborhood, there is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe has been on display in their front yard for the last 12 months for a simple reason.
WLBT
JPD mourns the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, 2019 ‘Officer of the Year’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is mourning the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Thursday. Tarrio, who joined the department nearly 12 years ago, was named the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association 2019 “Officer of the Year” for his courage under fire.
WLBT
‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, JPD Chief James Davis says. The officer, Cpl. Michael Tarrio, was traveling west on U.S. 80, where he collided with a pickup truck. “As a result, he lost his life,”...
WLBT
Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
WAPT
Firefighters find body after putting out fire at abandoned mobile home
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters are trying to determine what started a fatal fire on Thomas Catchings Drive overnight. They got the call just after 3 a.m. "When (firefighters) first arrived, I'm thinking this is a trailer from what's left of it, and it was fully involved, meaning that there was fire throughout the entire structure," said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon.
WAFB.com
High school senior killed in crash days before birthday: ‘It still doesn’t seem real’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A high school senior in Mississippi died in a car crash just days before her birthday. WLBT reports the crash happened last week at an intersection south of downtown Jackson. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed in the collision after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima.
WLBT
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
WAPT
Off-duty Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. — An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash. Jackson police Public Information Officer Sam Brown said the wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Highway 80, near Battlefield Park. Chief James Davis said Cpl. Michael Tarrio was traveling west on Highway 80 when...
WLBT
Baskin-Robbins employees hide in freezer after cop impersonator threatens teen girl
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man pretending to be a cop threatened a teen girl at a Baskin-Robbins location in Flowood, resulting in several of her fellow co-workers hiding in the freezer as she called for help. According to one of the employees, who spoke with WLBT, a man who...
WLBT
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County Friday night around 7:34 p.m. C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, Mississippi, was traveling east on Highway 472 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Jackson. MHP says...
WLBT
Greyhound says it left Jackson due ‘to poor conditions’ and ‘lack of improvement’ at the bus station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Greyhound Buses won’t be rolling up, in, or out of the capital city for the time being. This comes after the company said the Jackson Redevelopment Authority sent a notice of termination. On Monday, JRA filed a lawsuit against Greyhound Lines Inc., and its parent...
Officials find car on side of Mississippi interstate, but not woman who was last seen nine days ago
Mississippi officials continue to search for a woman who has been missing for more than a week after finding the vehicle she was driving on the side of the interstate. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office say that the vehicle that Chantel McCray was driving was located on I-55 in Hinds County.
Daycare worker who admitted to hitting child in face heads to prison
An ex-daycare worker who admitted to striking a child in her care last year will be headed to prison for the crime. Ruby Mae Wilkerson who once worked at Kids World Center in Madison pleaded guilty to felony child abuse Monday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 8 years suspended.
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace offers updates on carjacking, rape and molestation cases
On Thursday, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace gave updates on several ongoing and unrelated cases within the county. Sheriff Pace announced a second arrest relating to the carjacking at Love’s Truck Stop earlier this month. “This is an individual the City of Vicksburg had already arrested,” said Sheriff Pace....
3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
Comments / 0