Candidate for county attorney receives citation
(ABC 6 News) – A candidate for Olmsted County Attorney allegedly hit another vehicle and left the scene just before a debate in Rochester this week. Karen Maclaughlin admits she did bump into another vehicle but says she didn’t see any damage, so she left. She tells ABC...
Mower County community effort to help veterans and widows of vets
(ABC 6 News) – Veteran’s Day is approaching, and a business in Austin is hoping to honor veterans in a big way. ABC 6 News Anchor Laura Lee caught up with the founder of Pay it Forward Inc., Gina Grundmeier to discuss a new partnership to help veterans and veteran spouses in Mower County with remodels.
River Bend Nature Center hosting “Bats, Bones & Bonfires” Halloween event Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – River Bend Nature Center in Faribault is hosting a “Bats, Bones & Bonfires” Halloween event on Saturday. The event is for the entire family and is from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd. in Faribault. Activities include...
SE Rochester mobile home a total loss after Friday morning fire
(ABC 6 News) – A southeast Rochester mobile home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 1:35 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire at Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.
Rochester Public School’s to have anti-overdose medication in district high schools
(ABC 6 News) – In a recent school board decision, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) voted yes to implement an anti-overdose medication in all of the district’s high schools. This new policy would require teachers and staff to be trained in how to administer Narcan (naloxone). Narcan is a...
Officials aim to lower number of deaths on MN roads
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester-Olmsted Council of Government’s (ROCOG) held its final meeting of the year, with much of the discussion revolving around new transportation goals on Minn. roads. At the ROCOG meeting, council members agreed to implement projects and programs to help lower the number of deaths...
Local counties see strong numbers for early voting ahead of election
(ABC 6 News) – This year’s midterm election is shaping up to be one of the highest turnouts in the nation’s history. More than 14 million people have voted early in the 2022 election, according to ABC News. Election officials say we’re looking at numbers close to...
Austin’s Nexus-Gerard Family Healing receives $150K gift from Thielen Foundation
(ABC 6 News) – The Thielen Foundation announced it has pledged a $1 million gift to be shared by 8 Minnesota-based non-profit organizations. Nexus-Gerard Family Healing, and outpatient community mental health services and residential treatment facility in Austin, has been named as one of the recipients and will receive $150,000.
Miguel Nunez Jr. sentenced to 15 years in prison
(ABC 6 News) – A Sioux Falls, SD man who shot and killed an Austin man has been sentenced to prison. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for 477 days served. Nunez Jr. pleaded guilty in July to 2nd degree murder...
MnDOT prescribed burn planned Thursday along Hwy 52 in Fillmore County
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that motorists on Hwy 52 east of Harmony may see smoke on Thursday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burn which the MnDOT says is necessary for preventing weed infestations, controlling erosion, protecting water quality and keeping roadways safe.
Petition to create National Trick-or-Treat Day
(ABC 6 News) – There are many Halloween events happening in Rochester this weekend, but it’s Monday night when kids will be flooding the streets with trick-or-treating. Now people are saying trick-or-treating is for the weekends only. The Halloween & Costume Association has petitioned every year since 2018...
“Famous” bratwurst supper returns to Waltham
(ABC 6 News) – The “famous” bratwurst supper is returning to St. Michael’s Lutheran Church on Saturday after more than a decade. The first bratwurst supper was held in November 1976 as a way to raise money for the church. The family-style dinner became a tradition and in the 90s, it switched to a buffet. With more food to serve and not enough helpers, it was time to take a break. Now, that’s changing.
VIDEO: RPD officer cleared in fatal shooting of axe-wielding man
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of an axe-wielding man who allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza on S. Broadway in Rochester in July 2022. **To view body camera and squad car video of the incident, CLICK HERE** (WARNING: Viewer...
Food service workers at Mayo reach deal with employer Morrison Healthcare
(ABC 6 News) – A new deal has been reached for union food service workers at Mayo who are employed by Morrison Healthcare. A tentative agreement was announced after 6 months of bargaining following a picket in Rochester in August. The tentative 5-year contract agreement will go to members...
Mayo Clinic food service will see a raise with new contract deal
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic food service workers will see a raise under a new contract agreement with their employer Morrison Healthcare. The contract agreement comes after a picket in August when workers said negotiations had stalled. “Our first negotiation sessions were in May. We did not see...
Freeborn County names new county administrator
(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County and the South Central Service Cooperative (SCSC) announced on Thursday who will fill the open County Administrator position. Candace Pesch was selected out of 4 finalists who were considered for the position. Overall, the County Board said they received 9 applications which were then narrowed down to 4 last week. Final interviews were conducted on Wednesday, October 26.
Funding and staffing issues are impacting rural EMS
(ABC 6 News) – Inflation and staffing shortages have impacted almost every industry, and that’s been the case for rural emergency services for nearly two decades. “Our urgency has become an emergency,” said Dodge County Ambulance Director Angie Jarrett. The 21-year EMS veteran says her department and...
