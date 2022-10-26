ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

KAAL-TV

Candidate for county attorney receives citation

(ABC 6 News) – A candidate for Olmsted County Attorney allegedly hit another vehicle and left the scene just before a debate in Rochester this week. Karen Maclaughlin admits she did bump into another vehicle but says she didn’t see any damage, so she left. She tells ABC...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Mower County community effort to help veterans and widows of vets

(ABC 6 News) – Veteran’s Day is approaching, and a business in Austin is hoping to honor veterans in a big way. ABC 6 News Anchor Laura Lee caught up with the founder of Pay it Forward Inc., Gina Grundmeier to discuss a new partnership to help veterans and veteran spouses in Mower County with remodels.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

SE Rochester mobile home a total loss after Friday morning fire

(ABC 6 News) – A southeast Rochester mobile home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 1:35 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire at Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Officials aim to lower number of deaths on MN roads

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester-Olmsted Council of Government’s (ROCOG) held its final meeting of the year, with much of the discussion revolving around new transportation goals on Minn. roads. At the ROCOG meeting, council members agreed to implement projects and programs to help lower the number of deaths...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin’s Nexus-Gerard Family Healing receives $150K gift from Thielen Foundation

(ABC 6 News) – The Thielen Foundation announced it has pledged a $1 million gift to be shared by 8 Minnesota-based non-profit organizations. Nexus-Gerard Family Healing, and outpatient community mental health services and residential treatment facility in Austin, has been named as one of the recipients and will receive $150,000.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Miguel Nunez Jr. sentenced to 15 years in prison

(ABC 6 News) – A Sioux Falls, SD man who shot and killed an Austin man has been sentenced to prison. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for 477 days served. Nunez Jr. pleaded guilty in July to 2nd degree murder...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KAAL-TV

MnDOT prescribed burn planned Thursday along Hwy 52 in Fillmore County

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that motorists on Hwy 52 east of Harmony may see smoke on Thursday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burn which the MnDOT says is necessary for preventing weed infestations, controlling erosion, protecting water quality and keeping roadways safe.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Petition to create National Trick-or-Treat Day

(ABC 6 News) – There are many Halloween events happening in Rochester this weekend, but it’s Monday night when kids will be flooding the streets with trick-or-treating. Now people are saying trick-or-treating is for the weekends only. The Halloween & Costume Association has petitioned every year since 2018...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

“Famous” bratwurst supper returns to Waltham

(ABC 6 News) – The “famous” bratwurst supper is returning to St. Michael’s Lutheran Church on Saturday after more than a decade. The first bratwurst supper was held in November 1976 as a way to raise money for the church. The family-style dinner became a tradition and in the 90s, it switched to a buffet. With more food to serve and not enough helpers, it was time to take a break. Now, that’s changing.
WALTHAM, MN
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: RPD officer cleared in fatal shooting of axe-wielding man

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of an axe-wielding man who allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza on S. Broadway in Rochester in July 2022. **To view body camera and squad car video of the incident, CLICK HERE** (WARNING: Viewer...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic food service will see a raise with new contract deal

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic food service workers will see a raise under a new contract agreement with their employer Morrison Healthcare. The contract agreement comes after a picket in August when workers said negotiations had stalled. “Our first negotiation sessions were in May. We did not see...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Freeborn County names new county administrator

(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County and the South Central Service Cooperative (SCSC) announced on Thursday who will fill the open County Administrator position. Candace Pesch was selected out of 4 finalists who were considered for the position. Overall, the County Board said they received 9 applications which were then narrowed down to 4 last week. Final interviews were conducted on Wednesday, October 26.
KAAL-TV

Funding and staffing issues are impacting rural EMS

(ABC 6 News) – Inflation and staffing shortages have impacted almost every industry, and that’s been the case for rural emergency services for nearly two decades. “Our urgency has become an emergency,” said Dodge County Ambulance Director Angie Jarrett. The 21-year EMS veteran says her department and...
DODGE COUNTY, MN

