(ABC 6 News) – The “famous” bratwurst supper is returning to St. Michael’s Lutheran Church on Saturday after more than a decade. The first bratwurst supper was held in November 1976 as a way to raise money for the church. The family-style dinner became a tradition and in the 90s, it switched to a buffet. With more food to serve and not enough helpers, it was time to take a break. Now, that’s changing.

WALTHAM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO