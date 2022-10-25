Read full article on original website
MCHS Mankato relaunches ‘Mayo Mile’ program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is relaunching it’s “Mayo Mile” program. The health initiative was first launched in March, 2020, but was shut down due to the pandemic. The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path at the Mayo Clinic Health System...
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of vacancy, a new restaurant will take the place of an empty building on Highway 169. Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato. The former establishment, Perkins, closed on October, 2021, due to...
Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday. Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender. Authorities say he will be released in Mankato...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities say a Mankato man was arrested Tuesday after investigators connected him to a non-fatal opioid overdose.According to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, the overdose occurred in Mankato earlier this month.While searching the residence, authorities found fentanyl, the task force said.Investigation led authorities to a 31-year-old man from Mankato, the task force said. After conducting a "controlled purchase of cocaine and fentanyl pills" from the man, authorities began watching him.The task force said on Monday, the man was driven to Minneapolis from Mankato. His vehicle stopped for just two minutes in Minneapolis before turning back for Mankato.Authorities stopped the vehicle in St. Peter and arrested the man. The task force said he had 38 bindles of cocaine and 325 fentanyl pills.He is being held at the Nicollet County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.
Got soap? The fascination lives on in Mankato’s new Buff City Soap
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some people are just fascinated with soap! Kailee O’Brien, a retailer at Buff City Soap, which just moved into the Mankato Market, joined Kelsey and Lisa, to come clean about what they’re bringing to Mankato’s soap lovers.
Faribault Intersection Crash Injures Elderly Woman
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash at an intersection in Faribault sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says 81-year-old Darlene Ross of Faribault was southbound on Grant St. when her vehicle collided with a sedan traveling west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection of the two roads around 12:30 p.m. Ross was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
No One Injured in New Ulm Kitchen Fire
On Thursday, October 27th, 2022 at 7:41 p.m., the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to 301 North Front Street for a kitchen fire. Upon arrival, there was smoke coming from the rear of the house. All occupants were already out of the house. The fire was contained to the kitchen area which received heavy fire damage. The fire is believed to start on the stove. There were working smoke detectors in the house. Firefighters had the fire under control within ½ hour and were on scene for approximately one hour. Three pets were removed safely. No injuries were reported. NUFD was assisted by the New Ulm Police Department.
Kaleb Braun-Schulz: young Mankato man plays his way through the region
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kaleb Braun-Schulz is a young Mankato man on the move, already making a name for himself around the entire region. Kaleb spoke with LIsa and Kelsey about how his musical talent was passed down to him, through the generations, and how he shares a love for music with his grandfather. You can find Kaleb’s music on Spotify and stay up to date with the local venues he is performing at on his Facebook page.
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
Police say Glencoe teen missing since September was found by Minneapolis police
GLENCOE, Minn. -- Police say a missing teenager who went missing from the Glencoe area in September has been found.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17 at her Glencoe residence. On Thursday, the BCA said she was found by the Minneapolis Police Department and is safe.
Burning brush spurs "out-of-control grass fire" near Norwood Young America
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. -- An improperly extinguished and unpermitted brush burn led to an "out-of-control grass fire" west of the metro Sunday afternoon, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said.A 911 call about the fire brought deputies to the 11000 block of County Road 33 just before 3 p.m. Other agencies, including nine fire departments, also responded.According to the sheriff's office, a resident had burned a pile of brush on Saturday without a permit. The resident thought the fire was out, but it reignited on Sunday and "spread quickly to surrounding properties," the sheriff's office said.Surrounding fields and property owned by utility companies were damaged, but no one was injured.The sheriff's office is investigating the fire.
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
Five upcoming openings to watch at Mall of America
New stores and attractions are in the works at Mall of America ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The Bloomington megamall has already added a number of new retailers in recent weeks, including two new entries to Level 1, North: Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors and Canadian outerwear company Moose Knuckles.
Highway 22 construction to begin Monday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Semi
WINSTEAD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was seriously hurt in a crash involving a semi in McLeod County Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 7 at Babcock Avenue, south of Winsted. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was going east on Highway 7...
[Watch] Police Pursue Minnesota Man Driving On Just Rims
What do you do when you have an active arrest warrant and a junk heap of a vehicle and the police are attempting to pull you over? Well this guy decided to make a run for it with 2 flat tires and just driving on the rims. Certainly can't make for a smooth ride.
Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
