Mankato, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KEYC

MCHS Mankato relaunches ‘Mayo Mile’ program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is relaunching it’s “Mayo Mile” program. The health initiative was first launched in March, 2020, but was shut down due to the pandemic. The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path at the Mayo Clinic Health System...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of vacancy, a new restaurant will take the place of an empty building on Highway 169. Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato. The former establishment, Perkins, closed on October, 2021, due to...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday. Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender. Authorities say he will be released in Mankato...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
GLENCOE, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country

The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon

That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alleged Mankato drug dealer arrested after overdose

MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities say a Mankato man was arrested Tuesday after investigators connected him to a non-fatal opioid overdose.According to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, the overdose occurred in Mankato earlier this month.While searching the residence, authorities found fentanyl, the task force said.Investigation led authorities to a 31-year-old man from Mankato, the task force said. After conducting a "controlled purchase of cocaine and fentanyl pills" from the man, authorities began watching him.The task force said on Monday, the man was driven to Minneapolis from Mankato. His vehicle stopped for just two minutes in Minneapolis before turning back for Mankato.Authorities stopped the vehicle in St. Peter and arrested the man. The task force said he had 38 bindles of cocaine and 325 fentanyl pills.He is being held at the Nicollet County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Intersection Crash Injures Elderly Woman

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash at an intersection in Faribault sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says 81-year-old Darlene Ross of Faribault was southbound on Grant St. when her vehicle collided with a sedan traveling west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection of the two roads around 12:30 p.m. Ross was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
FARIBAULT, MN
ktoe.com

No One Injured in New Ulm Kitchen Fire

On Thursday, October 27th, 2022 at 7:41 p.m., the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to 301 North Front Street for a kitchen fire. Upon arrival, there was smoke coming from the rear of the house. All occupants were already out of the house. The fire was contained to the kitchen area which received heavy fire damage. The fire is believed to start on the stove. There were working smoke detectors in the house. Firefighters had the fire under control within ½ hour and were on scene for approximately one hour. Three pets were removed safely. No injuries were reported. NUFD was assisted by the New Ulm Police Department.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Kaleb Braun-Schulz: young Mankato man plays his way through the region

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kaleb Braun-Schulz is a young Mankato man on the move, already making a name for himself around the entire region. Kaleb spoke with LIsa and Kelsey about how his musical talent was passed down to him, through the generations, and how he shares a love for music with his grandfather. You can find Kaleb’s music on Spotify and stay up to date with the local venues he is performing at on his Facebook page.
MANKATO, MN
willmarradio.com

Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas

(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Burning brush spurs "out-of-control grass fire" near Norwood Young America

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. -- An improperly extinguished and unpermitted brush burn led to an "out-of-control grass fire" west of the metro Sunday afternoon, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said.A 911 call about the fire brought deputies to the 11000 block of County Road 33 just before 3 p.m. Other agencies, including nine fire departments, also responded.According to the sheriff's office, a resident had burned a pile of brush on Saturday without a permit. The resident thought the fire was out, but it reignited on Sunday and "spread quickly to surrounding properties," the sheriff's office said.Surrounding fields and property owned by utility companies were damaged, but no one was injured.The sheriff's office is investigating the fire.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Five upcoming openings to watch at Mall of America

New stores and attractions are in the works at Mall of America ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The Bloomington megamall has already added a number of new retailers in recent weeks, including two new entries to Level 1, North: Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors and Canadian outerwear company Moose Knuckles.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KEYC

Highway 22 construction to begin Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
ALBERT LEA, MN

