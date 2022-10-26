Read full article on original website
WVNews
Halloween trick-or-treating scheduled throughout Harrison County (West Virginia); families urged to prepare for rain
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Families throughout Harrison County will have opportunities to enjoy All Hallows Eve and have some frightful fun Monday evening. While children in Nutter Fort and Anmoore will trick or treat from 6-7 p.m., children in Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Fairmont and Stonewood will trick or treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
WVNews
Harry Clifford Bohon Sr.
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harry Clifford Bohon Sr., 70, of Clarksburg, WV, (Adamston Community) passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Kingwood, WV, on April 2, 1952, a son of the late Russell Ray and Vaughna Lucille Loscar Bohon.
WVNews
Crookshanks leads Bees past Minutemen, 31-6
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA No. 10 East Fairmont hosted Lewis County on Friday night and bounced back from a sloppy first quarter to score 31 unanswered points with the help of Ian Crookshanks, who picked up 293 total yards and three touchdowns in the game. Lewis...
WVNews
snapshot_Oct29125141.png
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia put up a good fight against the No. 7 team in the country,…
WVNews
West Virginia University Homecoming royalty crowned Saturday as Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy honored
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While West Virginia's football team's efforts fell short in a 41-31 loss to TCU, the University celebrated Homecoming with an expanded week of Homecoming activities filled with school pride. The traditional festivities culminated at West Virginia University Saturday with the crowning of Morgan Griffith...
WVNews
WVU Football CJ Donaldson.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Midway through the fourth quarter, fans at Mountaineer Field b…
WVNews
WVU Football Lanell Carr Lee Kpogba Front
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's hard-fought 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Satu…
WVNews
Valiant WVU effort falls short
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Midway through the fourth quarter, fans at Mountaineer Field began batting a large, inflated beach ball through the air, only to discover after a short while that the air was slowly escaping. If you believed in symbolism, so it was down on the sunbathed...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end.
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's hard-fought 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Saturday. The Mountaineers put up 431 total yards, but allowed the Horned Frogs 21.3 yards per completion and yielded five touchdowns of 29 yards or greater.
WVNews
WVU women face Fairmont State in basketball exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women's basketball team is set to welcome Fairmont State to Morgantown on Sunday for the team's annual 'Haunted Hoops' exhibition. Tipoff against the Falcons is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday's contest against the Falcons will be broadcast
WVNews
TCU's story contrasts with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tell the truth. During the offseason, when West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule came out and you looked through it and did your preseason game-by-game projections, you marked Saturday’s noon Homecoming game against TCU as a victory. This was a team that had...
WVNews
Grading the Mountaineers: West Virginia vs. TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia put up a good fight against the No. 7 team in the country, but TCU was able to hold on, winning 41-31 Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field. With the loss, WVU fell to 3-5 on the season while the Horned Frogs remained perfect at...
WVNews
Missed opportunities cost West Virginia dearly in upset bid vs. TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A week after putting forth the worst performance of the Neal Brown era in a 48-10 beatdown at Texas Tech, the Mountaineer football team responded with effort and resilience against No. 7 TCU. While West Virginia’s strain and desire were positives, unfortunately the thing WVU will...
WVNews
Duggan throws for 3 TDs, No. 7 TCU beats WVU 41-31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You can have all the computers you want, armed by trained analysts, and toss in even a little artificial intelligence to go with the human intelligence as a football coach. You can run numbers like you run plays, prepare game plans, set up matchups...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown TCU Postgame 10/29/22
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was happy with his team's better effort against TCU, but it was not enough to get the Mountaineers back in the win column.
WVNews
WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia welcomes talented TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia scheduled this game as homecoming, it wasn’t out of any disrespect for the Horned Frogs. Given the usual timing of that event, and the fact that WVU doesn’t control the creation of the Big 12 schedule, and that it already gets cut a break in that it doesn’t get scheduled for back-to-back Saturday road trips in the league, there’s little control over what schools it will face in mid- to late October, when homecoming games are typically scheduled.
WVNews
#7 TCU vs West Virginia | 2022 College Football Highlights
TCU vs West Virginia highlights from week 9 of the 2022 College Football Season.
WVNews
WVU Football Reese Smith 2 Front.JPG
Duggan throws for 3 TDs, No. 7 TCU beats WVU 41-31 No. 7 TCU improved to 8-0 after a 41-31 victory at West Virginia. Max Duggan threw three touchdown passes and Kendre Miller ran for 120 yards and a score for the Horned Frogs. TCU didn’t need a comeback from a double-digit deficit like it did in its two previous games. Duggan staked TCU to a 28-21 halftime lead and that held up. But West Virginia gave the Horned Frogs a fight. JT Daniels threw a 23-yard TD pass to Reese Smith with 4:12 left to cut the Mountaineers’ deficit to 34-31. But Duggan found Savion Williams with a 29-yard scoring toss on fourth down with 20 seconds left.
