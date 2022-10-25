Read full article on original website
College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
WLBT
ESPN’s College Gameday arrives in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ESPN’s College Gameday officially made its stop in Jackson Wednesday morning and has begun setting the stage for Saturday’s matchup between Jackson State University and Southern University. Coach Prime has led JSU to its best start to a season since 1983 and has put...
WLBT
Fewer than 1,200 tickets left for JSU v. Southern University matchup at Veteran Memorial Stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are going fast for the highly anticipated matchup between Jackson State and Southern University this weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Wednesday, 2,000 tickets remained for the SWAC showdown. Now, the number of available tickets has fallen to under 1,200. ESPN’s College Gameday will be...
WLBT
JSU football receives championship rings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University football program received its Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship rings Thursday. The Tigers beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 27-10 in the 2021 SWAC Championship last December to earn the rings and finished last season with eleven wins and just two losses. “I’m...
WLBT
College GameDay: How to be on set as JSU battles against Southern University
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s nothing like a SWAC showdown in the Capital City, and on October 29, two prestigious programs will face off at Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a surprise announcement on Facebook, ESPN’s premier college football show, College GameDay, said it would be headed to Jackson for the first time in history to cover the Jackson State Tigers versus the Southern University Jaguars.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Jackson State’s announcement
It’s a huge weekend for the Jackson State Tigers. Not only is Deion Sanders’ program hosting HBCU rival Southern but they’ll be doing so under the spotlight of ESPN’s College GameDay, which will be in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson State comes into the game with a record...
247Sports
Southern vs. Jackson State is the 'Michigan-Ohio State' of the South
In this excerpt from Real Talk, Ken Clark from TigerTalk1400 and BJ Jones from InsideHBCU discuss how intense the rivalry of Jackson State and Southern University really is.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Offers Jones College DB Lardarius Webb
STILLWATER – The JUCO offers in the 2023 class continue for Oklahoma State as they’ve extended an offer to Jones College defensive back, Lardarius Webb Jr. Webb Jr. checks in at 5-10, 170-pounds and is out of Jackson, Mississippi, where he currently plays for Jones College and previous played for Jackson Academy in high school. He currently holds offers from Akron, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Kansas, South Alabama and Southern Miss among others.
How you can prepare for heavy traffic in Jackson for College GameDay
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – With ESPN’s College GameDay in Jackson on Saturday, October 29, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is encouraging drivers in the metro area to plan ahead. They said divers should expect additional traffic and allow more travel time in the Jackson-metro area this weekend. “Saturday will be a great day for […]
Deion Sanders Reacts To College GameDay's Big Decision
In another monumental win for Deion Sanders and the Jackson State football program, ESPN's "College GameDay" is heading to campus for the first time ever this Saturday. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and the gang will be on-hand for the Tigers' rivalry game against Southern. Something that...
Bo Jackson Says Whether Deion Sanders Would Be Good Fit at Auburn
Jackson State is 7–0 under Sanders to start the year while Auburn is 3–4.
Vicksburg, October 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Deion Sanders Talks HBCUs Touching the 'Majority, Not Just the Minority'
Deion Sanders on the importance of touching new demographics with HBCU sports.
blavity.com
Deion Sanders Aims To Broaden HBCU Sports Demographic: 'We Should Open Our Minds And Hearts To Everyone'
Some high-profile celebs popped in for the recent homecoming festivities at Jackson State University (JSU). Deion Sanders is speaking on what he learned from the cast of P-Valley about fostering an open-minded and accepting HBCU sports community.
WAPT
Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students
JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
WLBT
Things To Know Tuesday, October 25
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison...
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
Alabama armed robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man wanted for armed robbery in Alabama was arrested at a Mississippi hotel Tuesday evening. The Pearl Police Department arrested Douglas York, of Columbiana, Alabama, at the Econolodge in Pearl. Officers found York’s vehicle in the parking lot and determined his room number with the help of the hotel....
WLBT
Jackson mayor delivers ‘State of the City’ Thursday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba delivered his annual ‘State of the City’ address Thursday night. The speech comes amid an ongoing water crisis, an ongoing trash battle, and a rising homicide rate. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to...
WLBT
Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
