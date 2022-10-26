Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Crestwood football beats Waukon again, this time to advance to round of 8
(ABC 6 News) — On September 9th, Crestwood defeated Waukon 44-20. They knew it was going to be much tougher the second time around, especially with it being a win-or-go-home game. The game was much closer, but Crestwood persevered again 20-18 in the second round of the Iowa HS Class 2A playoffs.
KAAL-TV
PIZM Boys and SCLA Girls fall in opening matches of Class A State Soccer Playoffs
Second-seed Wildcats upset by St. Anthony Village in OT, Saints gave up late goal to St. Paul Academy & Summit. (ABC 6 News) — Recap of PIZM Boys Soccer’s OT loss to St. Anthony Village and SCLA Girls Soccer’s defeat to third-seed St. Paul Academy & Summit.
KAAL-TV
West Hancock remains undefeated, defeating Wapsie Valley 16-9 in defensive battle
(ABC 6 News) — The first half of the game was all defense, but West Hancock shows their championship pedigree and wins 16-9. ABC 6 Sports Reporter José Solís has more in a postgame report.
Comments / 0