Crestwood football beats Waukon again, this time to advance to round of 8

(ABC 6 News) — On September 9th, Crestwood defeated Waukon 44-20. They knew it was going to be much tougher the second time around, especially with it being a win-or-go-home game. The game was much closer, but Crestwood persevered again 20-18 in the second round of the Iowa HS Class 2A playoffs.
WAUKON, IA

