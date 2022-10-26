(ABC 6 News) — On September 9th, Crestwood defeated Waukon 44-20. They knew it was going to be much tougher the second time around, especially with it being a win-or-go-home game. The game was much closer, but Crestwood persevered again 20-18 in the second round of the Iowa HS Class 2A playoffs.

WAUKON, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO