Holland, MI

Letters to the Editor:

By The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
Someone's gonna get killed

My wife and I were driving along in Grand Haven on a busy traffic day. We were right across from the Corps of Engineers building, driving toward downtown when all of a sudden, I hear people shouting not-so-nice things at me from a pedestrian crosswalk.

I had just driven across the walk while these folks were attempting to cross. I did not realize, up to that point, that Michigan law says pedestrians have the right-of-way as they enter the marked crosswalk; traffic must stop to let the pedestrian cross.

Most pedestrians know they have the right-of-way, but must dart back to safety to avoid being hit. An example of a dangerous area is on Ottawa Beach Road; from Anchorage Marina to the beach entrance, there are 11 marked crosswalks, of which very few drivers yield to the pedestrian.

There are many marked crosswalks in town — some even offer flashing lights to alert the driver. However, even if the light was not activated, it remains a clearly marked crosswalk and the law must be obeyed, the driver must stop to let them cross.

This leads to another point: In downtown Holland, there are stop signs at the crosswalks. Many times I’ve observed drivers go right through without stopping just because there was no one waiting to cross. Not only is that a bad habit, but you might not have seen someone waiting to cross. It is a stop sign and the law says STOP, whether it’s convenient or not.

Let’s all obey the law, or someone’s gonna get killed!

Vince ReidsmaHolland

Larry Jackson is a man of integrity

Recently, Larry Jackson, candidate for state representative of the 86th District, has been the subject of nasty personal attacks. Rather than highlight honest policy differences, his opponent has claimed he is hiding legal mistakes in his past.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Larry has acknowledged, owned and atoned for his inappropriate behavior as a young person. According to the Gospel of St. John 8:7, Jesus is quoted as saying: “Let those who have no sin cast the first stone."

A loving husband, devoted father, believer, U.S. Navy veteran, IT professional, firefighter and community volunteer, Larry has dedicated his adult life to his family, faith, hard work and community service. In fact, Larry is enrolled and participating in the Holland Citizens Police Academy to better understand and appreciate our local law enforcement.

We need people with Larry Jackson’s integrity and broad personal experience to represent us in the state Legislature.

If you agree with his positions on public health, education, housing and infrastructure, we hope you’ll see past the partisan, personal attacks and join us in voting for Larry Jackson for the 86th District state representative.

Janet and Roger DeYoungHolland

Vote 'no' on Prop 3

In her book, "Unexpected Choice: An Abortion Doctors Journey to Pro-Life," Dr. Patti Giebink relates her life story. As a well-trained specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, she performed abortions for years at Planned Parenthood, the only abortion clinic in her state of South Dakota. She learned what medical schools taught. Abortions were “safe, legal and rare” and that “it’s just tissue.”

With the advances in medicine and ultrasounds, Dr. Giebink realized how wrong she was and that she was terminating human life. God forgave her for all those lost lives and she has become an ambassador for a forgiving, grace-giving God and also Right to Life. She states, “In order for us to preserve the sanctity of life, we must safeguard our capacity to feel.”

On Nov. 8, the people of Michigan have the opportunity to stand up and vote against a constitutional amendment that could remove many restrictions on abortion law.

Don’t make Michigan the most pro-abortion state in the country. Vote 'no' on Proposal 3.

Calvin J. Dykstra, M.D.Spring Lake

Now is the time to vote

Voters, now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their country. We live in perilous times in America! We have been brutally attacked from within from domestic terrorists.

My father, Peter James Wehle, served in the U.S. Navy back in World War II. He was a yeoman on a submarine chaser. He saw a lot of carnage. Yet, the carnage we experienced as a free nation on Jan. 6, 2021, was probably just as bad an event as that tragic world war.

My father, may he rest in peace, never imagined that our country, the United States of America, would be so harmed as it was on that fateful day. Our beloved democracy is being split apart by radical and hateful violent perpetrators who are showing their allegiance to a fear-mongering ex-president, Mr. Donald Trump. He is a criminal and should be prosecuted just like the hundreds of misinformed citizens are being prosecuted for their actions that day.

As a nation, we must, for the sake of our Madison democracy, repel and dispute but especially vote Democratic this coming Nov. 8, and show through our voting numbers that our democracy will stand and shall not perish from the earth. We must preserve and defend our Constitution and show our allegiance to the rule of law. No one, absolutely no one, is above the law.

Now is the time for all good men and women to step up and be counted for our country. Now is the time to wipe out any possibility of relinquishing our rights and freedoms to mob rule. We are free and great people who, as our famous President Abraham Lincoln once said, “We are a government of the people and by the people and for the people.” I say so help us God and God bless our Democratic/Republican and independent troops.

Peter WehleSouth Haven

