Voice of America
UN Rights Experts Warn Atrocities Will Grow in Ethiopia’s Tigray Without Peace
United nations — A commission of independent U.N. experts examining rights violations and atrocities in the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region says that without an end to the fighting, the risk of further atrocity crimes is growing. “Atrocity crimes are imminent unless there is a cessation of hostilities,”...
Voice of America
Infighting Brings New Split in South Sudan’s Ruling Party
JUBA, South Sudan — The search for sustainable peace in South Sudan hit another obstacle this week as infighting erupted within the ruling SPLM party. Riek Machar, the country’s first vice president, was expelled from his position as SPLM vice chairman. The dismissal pours cold water on years of efforts to heal rifts among South Sudan’s top leaders – the same rifts that caused the country’s civil war.
Voice of America
WHO: Blockade of Humanitarian Aid to Tigray Puts Millions at Risk of Deadly Diseases
GENEVA — World health officials say conflict and an ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid to northern Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are putting the lives and health of millions of people at risk. The World Health Organization says 13.1 million people in parts of Ethiopia need health care and...
Voice of America
South Africa Urged to Deny Russian Billionaire's Yacht Entry
Cape Town — Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged the South African government to deny entry to a Russian billionaire's megayacht, warning that allowing it to dock in the country could lead to sanctions. Steel and mining tycoon Alexei Mordashov is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The...
Voice of America
US Embassy Warns of Terror Threat in South Africa’s Richest Shopping District
Johannesburg — The U.S. Embassy in South Africa has issued a rare warning of a possible terror attack this coming weekend in Sandton, an upmarket business district of Johannesburg sometimes dubbed "Africa's richest square mile." South Africa’s president has criticized the U.S. for putting out the alert and causing “panic” without first consulting the government.
Voice of America
White House: Biden to Travel to Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia for November Summits
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 U.N. climate change summit on November 11, where he will call on the world to act "in this decisive decade," the White House said Friday. Biden will then be in Cambodia November 12-13 to participate in the...
Voice of America
Why Don't Rich Muslim States Give More Aid to Afghanistan?
Washington — More than 10 months after the United Nations launched its largest ever single-country appeal to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, less than half of the appeal has been funded, with Muslim governments conspicuously missing on the list of major donors. "Afghanistan is facing a harsh winter,"...
Voice of America
South Africa Crowns New Zulu King at Mega Party
Durban, South Africa — A new Zulu King was formally enthroned as the head of South Africa's most influential traditional monarchy at a colorful ceremony Saturday attended by tens of thousands. President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over a giant framed certificate officially recognizing the 48-year-old new ruler Misuzulu Zulu in...
Crowd crush kills at least 151 at Seoul Halloween festivities
South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid restrictions turned to tragedy on Saturday night, when at least 151 people, mostly teenagers and young adults, died as partygoers surged through a narrow alley in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said.
Voice of America
MSF Warns of Measles, Cholera Outbreaks at Kenya Refugee Complex
Geneva — The charity Doctors Without Borders said Thursday that Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Complex faces a high risk of measles and cholera outbreaks as thousands of new refugees arrive from areas of Somalia where the diseases are circulating. More than 233,000 refugees live in three overcrowded camps in the...
Voice of America
UN Rights Expert Urges Countries to Adopt Stronger Response to Myanmar Junta
United Nations — The U.N. special rapporteur for Myanmar warns that unless the international community changes how it deals with the military junta in that country, the already catastrophic situation will only get worse. “There's no coordination, there's no strategy. There's no focus. And as a result, these don't...
Voice of America
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, October 23–29
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. DACA Made Into Federal Regulation, but Future Still Uncertain. The Biden administration has revised a program that protected from deportation hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought...
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: October 22-28, 2022
United Nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Russia called three meetings of the Security Council this week to press its allegations against Ukraine and its Western allies that they are building dirty bombs to use against Russia and to deny that Moscow had received drones from Iran in violation of a Security Council resolution. Western countries said the dirty bomb meetings were a waste of time and accused Russia of using the council to promote Kremlin disinformation. They have asked the U.N. to send investigators to Ukraine to examine drone debris to determine their origin.
Voice of America
South Africa's Former Electricity Boss Charged With Corruption
Johannesburg — South African investigators have arrested the former head of the country's national power provider, Eskom, on corruption charges. South African analysts say while this is a significant step toward tackling state graft, it won't fix the country's worsening energy crisis. Matshela Koko, the former head of state...
Voice of America
Burkina Violence Displaces 4,000 in Togo
Lome, togo — More than 4,000 people have been displaced this year in northern Togo after the security climate worsened following jihadist attacks in neighboring Burkina Faso, the government said. Togo and its West African coastal neighbors Benin, Ghana and Ivory Coast are facing increased spillover and risk of...
Voice of America
US, Canada Express Support for Iranian Protesters
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Canadian counterpart expressed support Thursday for the demonstrators in Iran who have taken to the streets to protest the death of a young woman who died while in police custody after being arrested for wearing her headscarf "improperly." Blinken said Thursday in...
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Russia says it will immediately suspend a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices
Voice of America
New Swedish Government to Tighten Migration Policy
Sweden has historically been viewed as Europe’s most welcoming country for refugees, but observers say that changed in 2015 when the government decided to close its borders. The election in September of a new government steered by the far-right Sweden Democrats has further tightened migration policy. Prime Minister Ulf...
More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
More than 150 people were killed and scores more were injured in a deadly stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul late Saturday, officials said, in one of South Korea's worst-ever accidents. The ministry of interior said that 150 more were injured.
Voice of America
Canadian Parliament Urges Government to Accept 10,000 Uyghur Refugees
Washington — Members of the Canadian Parliament have urged the government to expedite the resettlement to Canada of Uyghur refugees now living in third countries. The Parliament voted Tuesday on a motion from Conservative MP Garnett Genuis to reaffirm its recognition of the Uyghur genocide in China and to call for special immigration measures to assist Uyghur refugees at risk of deportation to China from third countries.
