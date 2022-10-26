ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Officials reveal cause of Santa Rosa chef Rob Reyes’ death in bike crash

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lByGa_0imlYCDY00

The death of popular Santa Rosa chef Rob Reyes has officially been ruled an accident, caused by blunt force trauma to the chest, according to a report released Tuesday by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Reyes, 52, was riding his bicycle Aug. 23 along the West County Regional Trail in Graton with a group of friends from the La Rosa restaurant, which he co-owned. He suffered injuries when he struck a bollard on the trail and was pronounced dead at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The report, conducted by a forensic pathologist with the coroner’s office, said Reyes died when “he crashed his bicycle into a bollard on a walking path near a roadway and struck his chest” at 4:11 p.m.

The manner of his death caused uproar among the bicycling community as people said the bollards on the trail were not safe and should be removed. Some stepped forward to describe their own injuries from hitting the poles.

As a result, Healdsburg Vice Mayor Ariel Kelley, a bicycling advocate, called for the bollards’ removal or replacement.

The county Department of Regional Parks responded by painting the bollards with fresh yellow paint and striping them with reflective tape following a Sept. 21 meeting with the county’s Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. Members of the bicycling community attended the meeting and spoke, including Eris Weaver, executive director of the Santa Rosa-based advocacy group Sonoma County Bike Coalition.

The county also refreshed or added new asphalt striping around the bollards on the west county trail, as well as on the Joe Rodota Trail. Similar work, a county spokesperson said, is planned for the Hunter Creek and Colgan Creek trails.

Some in the bicycling community, however, said the painting and reflective tape was not enough and that the metal poles, which the county installed to prevent vehicles from driving on the bike paths, should be removed.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Man Fatally Struck by Bus in South San Francisco

A man was fatally struck by a SamTrans bus in South San Francisco Monday night, the transportation agency said. The incident was reported on Mission Road and McLellan Drive around 8 p.m. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the collision. No additional information was immediately available.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foodcontessa.com

A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet

A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
BENICIA, CA
marinmagazine.com

Restaurant Profiles 2022: The Top Places to Eat Out in Marin and the Restauranteurs Behind Them

Looking for the best places to eat out locally? Here are a few favorites. Located in downtown Point Reyes Station, this local institution is a West Marin classic celebrating 58 consecutive years of service for the community and Point Reyes National Seashore visitors alike. Enjoy classic cocktails, local seafood and the iconic popovers, beloved by generations of Marinites since 1964.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Two Victims Suffer Life Threatening Gunshot Wounds in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Police are seeking the public’s help after two gunshot victims were found. On Friday night, Police received a call about a gunshot wound in the area of Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard. They located one victim in the middle of Mission and found another on Quigg Drive. Both were taken to a local hospital with each suffering at least one gunshot wound and life threatening injuries. The details and motive for the shooting are still under active investigation.
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Fiery Crash by Hopland Saturday

On 10/29/2022, at approximately 0545 hours, an unknown male party was driving a unknown colored Ford Escape northbound on US 101 just north of La Franc Road at unknown speeds. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford made an unsafe turning movement causing the vehicle to leave the east roadway edge of US-101 northbound. The vehicle continued to travel northbound on the gravel shoulder. While.
HOPLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 arrested after person robbed at gunpoint in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK -- A man and two teenage boys ages 16 and 17 were arrested following an armed robbery in Rohnert Park.On Friday morning, the victim told officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) that the robbery happened the night before after the victim had left a party in the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old. The suspect drove the victim a short distance and then produced a handgun, demanding the victim's bag which had an undisclosed amount of money.RPDPS investigators did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim.On Saturday, investigators determined...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
OAKLAND, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Use of military-style weapons ok’d in Marin County

Marin County supervisors approved of the Marin Sheriff’s Department acquiring and using military style weapons. A new state law requires the county to approve military weapons. A smattering of activists – mostly from the Mill Valley Force for Racial Equity and Empowerment – testified against the use of military...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
reelsf.com

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
7K+
Followers
285
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy