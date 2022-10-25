Read full article on original website
BC Band Going Back To State
Congratulations to the Bridge City band, along with Lumberton for advancing to the State Marching Contest. With the top five bands advancing, Lumberton was fourth and BC was fifth, behind North Lamar, Sulphur Springs, and Paris HS. The 4A Area C Marching Contest took place Saturday at Lindale HS. The...
Dolores Marie Cleaver, R.N.
Dolores Marie Cleaver, 92, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 26, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Joshua Sharp. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, Texas.
Christie Anne Kitzman
Christie was born on August 21, 1968, in Beaumont, TX. She entered into rest on October 23, 2022 at home. She is survived by her husband Neil Kitzman and her two children Daniel Kitzman (20) and Katherine Kitzman (16) of North Augusta, SC. Her mother, Gloria Ann Pittman and her husband Larry of Denham Springs, LA. Randolph Beeson and his wife Susan of Midland, MI. Julie Pelt and her husband Bobby of Beaumont, TX. Her step-brother Paris Crocket and his wife Dee who reside in California. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.
Tashiem D. Legette
Memorial Services for Tashiem D. Legette , 30, of Beaumont, TX will be held Saturday, Oct 30, 2022, at 12 Noon at the Solid Rock Community Church in Beaumont, TX. He passed Oct. 10, 2022, at Baptist Hospital Beaumont. Arrangements were by Sparrow Funeral Home of Orange. Tashiem Da’Quan Legette...
April Rachelle Hoffman
April Rachelle Hoffman, 47, of Vidor, passed away on October 27, 2022, in Beaumont. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on April 16, 1975, she was the daughter of David Michael Drumm and Shelia Lynn (Miller) Drumm. April was a proud member of Grace Community Church as well as the Women of Grace. She enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo with her mother, Sheilia. April loved animals especially her dogs. She never met a stranger and made friends wherever she went. April loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
James Clyde Fisette
James Clyde Fisette, Sr., 89, of Bridge City, passed away on October 27, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 2, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Jack Comer. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will...
Audrey Ann Hollis
Audrey Ann Hollis, 85, of Orange, passed away on October 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 1, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Revered David Millner. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange.
Small Fire In West Orange
The West Orange Fire Dept. responding quickly to a house fire Saturday, preventing major damage to a home on Smith St. The call came in around 1:15pm at 2420 Smith. Chief David Roberts believes the fire started on the back porch after an ashtray was emptied in a garbage can near the home and then left unattended. Both the homeowner and the department got water on the home quickly, preventing major damage.
County Burn Ban Lifted
Due to the recent rainfall on Friday, Orange County Judge John Gothia is lifting the burn ban immediately for Orange County. Judge Gothia is still asking County residents to exercise caution with any burning. activity.
