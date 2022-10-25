April Rachelle Hoffman, 47, of Vidor, passed away on October 27, 2022, in Beaumont. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on April 16, 1975, she was the daughter of David Michael Drumm and Shelia Lynn (Miller) Drumm. April was a proud member of Grace Community Church as well as the Women of Grace. She enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo with her mother, Sheilia. April loved animals especially her dogs. She never met a stranger and made friends wherever she went. April loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

VIDOR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO