Roth Family in Shepherd Impressive Display of more than 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns
A family in Shepherd is taking their pumpkins to the next level. The Roth family’s Halloween tradition started eight years ago when they got the idea to carve 50 pumpkins. “I thought that was going to be a challenge that we were going to do for ourselves, but after that, it went up and up,” said Konnor Roth.
Visit Bay City’s historic Center Avenue homes during the 2022 Holiday Parlour Tour
BAY CITY, MI — Homeowners in Bay City’s Center Avenue Neighborhood Association will once again open their doors for tours this holiday season. The Holiday Parlour Tour returns Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets for the event, to take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be available soon.
Gilly’s Bistro opens in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District
BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro is now open and serving customers in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez of Saginaw Township are the owners of Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. Their restaurant and market, which opened in September, offers a lunch and dinner menu, groceries and take-and-bake entrees like mushroom ravioli and beef pot pie.
Michigan Sheriff By Day, Bob Seger and Kenny Rogers By Night
Many Michiganders hold day jobs and do something else on the side. One Michigan sheriff has a side gig performing as Bob Seger and Kenny Rogers. People have to remember the men and women who work in law enforcement are no different when they are not working as the rest of us. Many officers have spouses, and kids, have to pay bills, go to the doctor, go to the dentist, like sports, like to have fun, and have hobbies.
Morning Sun
Family remembers Amanda Kish, CMU freshman killed in car crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
WNEM
Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
WNEM
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
MLive.com
9-second scrum provides blockbuster finish to Standish’s OT win over Clare
STANDISH, MI – Strategy, skill and style all went out the window. Everything they practiced, preached, repped and rehearsed for nine weeks suddenly meant absolutely nothing.
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Mercer, 18, has been arraigned for one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count possession of narcotics under 25 grams and one count of operating a vehicle without a license.
WNEM
‘We heard ... a super loud crash’ in chase that ended inside Bay City townhome
Bay City, Mich. (WNEM) -Jenna Dean’s quiet Tuesday night ended abruptly. “My husband and I were going to bed. It was around 9:15. And we heard like a super loud crash,” said Dean, of Bay City. That took place across the street. “That was the scariest part for...
Forest Service closes popular Northern Michigan fishing pier over safety concerns
MIO, MICH. -- Citing public safety concerns, the Huron-Manistee National Forest is closing a long-time favorite fishing spot for many anglers on the Au Sable River. The U.S. National Forest Service this week announced the Camp 10 Bridge Pier in Big Creek Township, Oscoda County, would be closed due to numerous structural deficiencies.
wsgw.com
Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland
Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
wsgw.com
Man Arrested in Bay County Stabbing, Chase and Crash
A person of interest in a stabbing incident in Auburn was taken into custody in Bay City late Tuesday night after crashing his truck into a townhouse. At about 6:30 p.m. Bay County Sheriff deputies responded to an incident in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on west Midland Road in Auburn where a woman suffered at least one stab wound. The subject fled the scene and led police on a chase into the Uptown area of Bay City where he crashed into the townhome at Columbus and Water streets. Residents in the home were able to escape and the suspect was taken into custody shortly after midnight. The condition of the stabbing victim is unknown at this time.
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
Train Derailment Blocks Traffic In Cadillac
UPDATE 10/26/22 4:30 p.m. Chestnut Street is open. Great Lakes Railroad Police say they expect Haynes Street to be open tomorrow. Great Lakes Central Railroad says road closures are expected to last until Thursday, Oct. 27 for Haynes St., and until Friday, Oct. 28 for Chestnut Street. Please follow detour...
WNEM
Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
No Students Injured In Houghton Lake School Bus Crash
Benjamin Williams, the superintendent of Houghton Lake Community Schools, says one of their buses was hit on Tuesday morning. He says the driver and 14 kids are all safe, with no injuries. Williams says the bus was getting back on the road after dropping off kids when a pickup truck...
WNEM
Ballot issues in Ogemaw County
Hannah and Kyle carve pumpkins using a mix of new internet hacks and traditional methods. These are the top stories we're following today. Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News update: Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking.
