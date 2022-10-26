ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant

When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!" Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

21 things to do in Cleveland this Halloween weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- So, you’ve spent the last few weeks putting together the perfect Halloween costume, well, here’s your chance to show off. This weekend boasts a plethora of Halloween-related events. But if you’d rather see a play, go to a concert, check out a museum or do something else, there are plenty of options, too.
CLEVELAND, OH
thepioneerwjhs.com

Awesome autumn activities in northeast Ohio

Autumn in northeast Ohio is bright and beautiful, the cooling weather and foliage are too great to miss out on with friends. Visiting farms with hayrides, pumpkins, and corn mazes, or seeking that craziest of haunted house scares, there is something for everyone right here. Szalay’s Farm and Market is...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Dave’s Market & Eatery Lee Road location to open Oct. 29

Dave’s Supermarket will open at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 in the former Zagara’s Marketplace at 1940 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights as the third Dave’s Market & Eatery. Dave’s Market at Cedar Road and Fairmount Boulevard in Cleveland Heights closed Oct. 25. Preliminary plans for a...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Scene

"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million

The Hunting Valley estate of the late Scott Wolstein, who tragically passed away after a battle with melanoma earlier this year, is now on the market for $15 million. The 32,000-square-foot estate, the largest home in Northeast Ohio, took five years and $30 million to build. It sits on 150 acres and is respledent with custom and luxury finishes everywhere you look.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy