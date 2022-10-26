Read full article on original website
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
City Council Members Denied 9-Years Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Boo Bash, Dia De Muertos, R&B Experience
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
Downtown Cleveland 'WinterLand' and tree lighting ceremony to take place Saturday, Nov. 26 in Public Square
The holiday season preparations have officially begun in downtown Cleveland. On Saturday, Nov. 26, WinterLand 2022, formerly known as WinterFest, will kick off the holiday season in downtown Cleveland at Public Square. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
Roxy Ann is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
What goes into the nightly lightings of Cleveland's Terminal Tower?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Since 1927, Terminal Tower has graced the Cleveland skyline. It looks great during the day, but after dark? Beautiful. "It is the coolest thing I believe that I've ever done," Aaron Price says. Price is lighting co-director and social media guru for K&D Management, the owner...
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant
When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!" Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.
All things Halloween and other things to do this weekend, Oct. 28-30
If you need a little help planning your Halloween weekend, we've got you covered. Check out these events happening in Northeast Ohio.
21 things to do in Cleveland this Halloween weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- So, you’ve spent the last few weeks putting together the perfect Halloween costume, well, here’s your chance to show off. This weekend boasts a plethora of Halloween-related events. But if you’d rather see a play, go to a concert, check out a museum or do something else, there are plenty of options, too.
WCPO
A Cleveland deli made a TikTok about chicken salad. Now customers are traveling from near and far for a taste.
CLEVELAND — One small deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad it sells, and the impact has been massive. The 81st Street Deli off of Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time....
Bay Village holds 'Walk for Amy' Mihaljevic event Wednesday evening
Tonight, the Bay Village Police Department will host an event to remember 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic who was kidnapped on Oct. 27, 1989--30 years ago today.
thepioneerwjhs.com
Awesome autumn activities in northeast Ohio
Autumn in northeast Ohio is bright and beautiful, the cooling weather and foliage are too great to miss out on with friends. Visiting farms with hayrides, pumpkins, and corn mazes, or seeking that craziest of haunted house scares, there is something for everyone right here. Szalay’s Farm and Market is...
Gun violence victim remembered with new street name on Cleveland's east side
CLEVELAND — We pass dozens of road signs a day, some well known and well traveled, others less so. There's a lot of power in a name. In this case, a street name designed to help us remember Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr., who was shot and killed on Cleveland's east side while walking home from a basketball game on December 9, 2020.
Need a last-minute Halloween costume idea? Here’s the top 10 trending costume searches on Google
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Halloween weekend has arrived. In addition to trick-or-treat times, there’s a number of holiday-themed events taking place across Northeast Ohio over the next few days. Google’s Frightgeist website shares trending data based on various Halloween costume ideas that have been searched for. Here’s the top 10...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dave’s Market & Eatery Lee Road location to open Oct. 29
Dave’s Supermarket will open at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 in the former Zagara’s Marketplace at 1940 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights as the third Dave’s Market & Eatery. Dave’s Market at Cedar Road and Fairmount Boulevard in Cleveland Heights closed Oct. 25. Preliminary plans for a...
Michael Myers actor from 'Halloween Ends' reflects on time growing up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
cleveland19.com
‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad. Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad. Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads...
Cleveland Scene
"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million
The Hunting Valley estate of the late Scott Wolstein, who tragically passed away after a battle with melanoma earlier this year, is now on the market for $15 million. The 32,000-square-foot estate, the largest home in Northeast Ohio, took five years and $30 million to build. It sits on 150 acres and is respledent with custom and luxury finishes everywhere you look.
Latest Album from Cleveland's Will Cherry Receives National Attention
Rapper says he's become a more well-rounded artist with new release
The Flats at East Bank restaurant and apartment building is up for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The signature building of the Flats East Bank entertainment area along the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland is up for sale, with hopes of attracting close to $100 million. The Flats at the East Bank, which houses restaurants and 240 apartments on upper floors, is now on...
